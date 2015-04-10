Apr 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abharan Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.1 Assigned Avant Garde Clean Room & Engg. BG* CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd *Sublimit of Letter of credit of Rs.10 million and overdraft facility of Rs.2.0 million Bhavani Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 192.5 Reaffirmed Bhavani Saw Mill. LOC CRISIL A4+ 192.5 Reaffirmed Carborundum Universal Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 443.3 Reaffirmed Carborundum Universal Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Chinmay Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Coco Latex Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Coco Latex Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 42 Reaffirmed Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 700 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Global Calcium Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 42.5 Reaffirmed Global Calcium Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 35 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Gokul Jewellery House Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Gokul Jewellery House Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 160 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 Hansco Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed * Interchangeability of Rs.15.0 million- both ways Hussain Sheth and Sons (Shipbreakers) LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Jansons Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Credit Jansons Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Jansons Industries Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Risk Limits Kannappan Alloy and Steel Company Pvt Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Ltd Leeway Logistics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Leeway Logistics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 55 Reaffirmed Leeway Logistics Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2 245 Reaffirmed Madhoor Buildwell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Credit Mascot Metal Manufacturers Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 45 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4 Micro Footwears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Assigned MPB Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended R.C. Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended R.C. Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 660 Suspended Loan Fac S. Rasiklal and Co. Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 6 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A4+ Santhigiri Ayurveda Siddha Vaidyasala BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Assigned SBJ Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed SIDD Life Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 665 Reaffirmed TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 85 Reaffirmed Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5800 Reaffirmed Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CP CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Teknomin Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Teknomin Construction Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ The Kerala Cardamom Processing and BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Marketing Co. Ltd The Kerala Cardamom Processing and Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Marketing Co. Ltd Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4 Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Varmora Homewares Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abharan Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Abharan Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed Abharan Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arvind Dyeing and Bleaching Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned Ltd Arvind Dyeing and Bleaching Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 330 Assigned Ltd Bhavani Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Bhavani Saw Mill. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Carborundum Universal Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short term loan, working capital demand loan, packing credit in foreign currency, buyers credit, bill discounting, bill guarantees and letter of credit. Carborundum Universal Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 1056.7 Reaffirmed Carborundum Universal Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Chinmay Construction CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Clover Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1664.1 Reaffirmed Coco Latex Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Coco Latex Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed * Includes Buyers Credit Sublimit of Rs.7.5 Million Duroflex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 18 Reaffirmed Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 300 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Ebony Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ebony Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ebony Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Fac G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Geeta Cotton Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed Global Calcium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Global Calcium Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 184.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Hansco Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed * Interchangeability of Rs.15.0 million- both ways Hansco Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hansco Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed Hussain Sheth and Sons (Shipbreakers) CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Hussain Sheth and Sons (Shipbreakers) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Iris Ecopower Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1095.5 Reaffirmed Jai Shree Balaji Fats and Oils Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL D 75 Suspended Jansons Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Jansons Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 103.2 Reaffirmed Jansons Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kalyaneswary Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Suspended Kalyaneswary Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Kalyani Engineering Works BG CRISIL D 60 Suspended Kalyani Engineering Works CC CRISIL D 300 Suspended Kalyani Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.4 Suspended Loan Fac Kalyani Engineering Works TL CRISIL D 166.6 Suspended Kamal Motors (Prop. Reliable CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Automotive Pvt Ltd) Kamal Motors (Prop. Reliable Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 355 Reaffirmed Automotive Pvt Ltd) Fac Kannappan Alloy and Steel Company Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Ltd Kannappan Alloy and Steel Company Pvt CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Ltd Krishna Cotton Company CC CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Krishna Cotton Company LT Loan CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Leap Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 310 Reaffirmed Leeway Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1240 Reaffirmed Leeway Logistics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed Leeway Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lekh Raj and Sons CC CRISIL B+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1294.6 Reaffirmed Lourdes Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Lourdes Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 166.8 Suspended Loan Fac Maa Samleswari Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Maa Samleswari Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Maa Vaishno Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 165 Suspended Maa Vaishno Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35 Suspended Loan Fac Madhoor Buildwell Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Madhoor Buildwell Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 155 Assigned Loan Fac Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 38.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mann Residency Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended Mann Residency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 87 Suspended Loan Fac Mann Residency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 280 Suspended Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1548.5 Reaffirmed Mascot Metal Manufacturers Export Packing CRISIL BB- 220 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Mascot Metal Manufacturers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Metro Spare Part India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Micro Footwears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 149.3 Assigned Micro Footwears Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB+ 40.7 Assigned Micro Footwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 175 Assigned MPB Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended MPB Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Nadia Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Nadia Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2 Suspended Nadia Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended National School of Management Studies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 41.6 Suspended Loan Fac National School of Management Studies TL CRISIL D 80 Suspended Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 882.8 Reaffirmed Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1620 Assigned Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 30 Assigned Panna Lal Tarak Shaw Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Panna Lal Tarak Shaw Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Pashupati Diamonds CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 150 Suspended Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Suspended Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.5 Suspended Loan Fac Pontiac Merchants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Pontiac Merchants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 67 Suspended Loan Fac Pontiac Merchants Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 113 Suspended R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 850 Suspended R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 50.1 Suspended Forward R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 82 Suspended R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 135.9 Suspended R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 400 Suspended R.C. Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 280 Suspended R.C. Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Rama Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 162.5 Reaffirmed Rama Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rangali Agro India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Rangali Agro India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Suspended Revital Reality Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 3000 Reaffirmed Rinki Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended Rinki Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Suspended Rinki Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2 Suspended Rinki Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.8 Suspended Loan Fac Rinki Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 147.7 Suspended RLJ Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended RLJ Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Suspended Loan Fac Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Suspended Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 147 Suspended Loan Fac Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Suspended Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1325 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- S. Rasiklal and Co. Adhoc Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- S. Rasiklal and Co. Packing Credit* CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- *Fully interchangeable with post shipment credit S. Rasiklal and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL B+ 185 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- S. Rasiklal and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 84 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Santhigiri Ayurveda Siddha Vaidyasala LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10.8 Assigned Santhigiri Ayurveda Siddha Vaidyasala CC CRISIL BB- 78 Assigned Santosh Kumar Chourasia BG CRISIL D 67.5 Suspended Santosh Kumar Chourasia CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended Santosh Kumar Chourasia LT Loan CRISIL D 15 Suspended Santosh Kumar Chourasia Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.9 Suspended Loan Fac Santosh Kumar Chourasia Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 1.6 Suspended Loan Fac Santosh Kumar Chourasia Standby Line of CRISIL D 8 Suspended Credit SBJ Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed SBJ Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Bharka Synthetics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Shree Bharka Synthetics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Credit Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed SIDD Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sova Ispat Alloys (Mega Projects) Ltd CC* CRISIL D 60 Suspended *Includes sub-limit of Rs.20 million of export packing credit, Rs.60 million of letter of credit, and Rs.10 million of bank guarantee Sova Ispat Alloys (Mega Projects) Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 62.4 Suspended Sova Ispat Alloys (Mega Projects) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 76.3 Suspended Loan Fac Sova Ispat Alloys (Mega Projects) Ltd TL CRISIL D 75.8 Suspended Sova Ispat Alloys (Mega Projects) Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 165.5 Suspended Sunil Agro Exports Ltd CC CRISIL D 134.8 Suspended Sunil Agro Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 55.2 Suspended Loan Fac Sunil Agro Exports Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended Supertech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 145.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Supertech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1104.3 Reaffirmed Supertech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1913.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Supertech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4773.1 Reaffirmed Supertech Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 2000 Reaffirmed Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 315 Reaffirmed Supertech Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7350 Reaffirmed Supertech Township Project Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 3400 Reaffirmed TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd CC* CRISIL A 440 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bills discounting up to Rs.300 million TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd LT Loan^ CRISIL A 550 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with LC up to Rs.550 million TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 110 Reaffirmed Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A 3750 Reaffirmed Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd NCD CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Teknomin Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Teknomin Construction Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 6.5 Upgraded from against term CRISIL BB+ deposits The Kerala Cardamom Processing and CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Marketing Co. Ltd The Kerala Cardamom Processing and LT Bk Fac CRISIL A- 1.4 Reaffirmed Marketing Co. Ltd The Kerala Cardamom Processing and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 35.9 Reaffirmed Marketing Co. Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1240 Reaffirmed Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 123.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Varmora Homewares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Varmora Homewares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Varmora Homewares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 143.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 24.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Violet Green Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 660 Reaffirmed $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 