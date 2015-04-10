Apr 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 9, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abharan Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.1 Assigned
Avant Garde Clean Room & Engg. BG* CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Solutions Pvt Ltd
*Sublimit of Letter of credit of Rs.10 million and overdraft facility of Rs.2.0 million
Bhavani Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 192.5 Reaffirmed
Bhavani Saw Mill. LOC CRISIL A4+ 192.5 Reaffirmed
Carborundum Universal Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 443.3 Reaffirmed
Carborundum Universal Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
Chinmay Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Coco Latex Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Coco Latex Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Duroflex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Duroflex Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed
Duroflex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 42 Reaffirmed
Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 1000 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 700 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A4
G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned
Global Calcium Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 42.5 Reaffirmed
Global Calcium Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 35 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Gokul Jewellery House Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Gokul Jewellery House Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 160 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A4
Hansco Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeability of Rs.15.0 million- both ways
Hussain Sheth and Sons (Shipbreakers) LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Jansons Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Jansons Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Jansons Industries Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Risk Limits
Kannappan Alloy and Steel Company Pvt Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Ltd
Leeway Logistics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
Leeway Logistics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 55 Reaffirmed
Leeway Logistics Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2 245 Reaffirmed
Madhoor Buildwell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Credit
Mascot Metal Manufacturers Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 45 Upgraded from
Discounting CRISIL A4
Micro Footwears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Assigned
MPB Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
R.C. Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
R.C. Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 660 Suspended
Loan Fac
S. Rasiklal and Co. Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 6 Downgraded
Forward from CRISIL
A4+
Santhigiri Ayurveda Siddha Vaidyasala BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Assigned
SBJ Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
SIDD Life Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed
TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 665 Reaffirmed
TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 85 Reaffirmed
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5800 Reaffirmed
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CP CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed
Teknomin Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Teknomin Construction Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4+
The Kerala Cardamom Processing and BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
Marketing Co. Ltd
The Kerala Cardamom Processing and Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed
Marketing Co. Ltd
Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2 Upgraded from
Forward CRISIL A4
Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Varmora Homewares Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abharan Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed
Abharan Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed
Abharan Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Arvind Dyeing and Bleaching Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned
Ltd
Arvind Dyeing and Bleaching Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 330 Assigned
Ltd
Bhavani Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed
Bhavani Saw Mill. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed
Carborundum Universal Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with short term loan, working capital demand loan, packing credit in
foreign currency, buyers credit, bill discounting, bill guarantees and letter of credit.
Carborundum Universal Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 1056.7 Reaffirmed
Carborundum Universal Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed
Chinmay Construction CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Clover Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1664.1 Reaffirmed
Coco Latex Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Coco Latex Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed
* Includes Buyers Credit Sublimit of Rs.7.5 Million
Duroflex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed
Duroflex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Duroflex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed
Duroflex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 18 Reaffirmed
Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 300 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL C
Ebony Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Ebony Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Ebony Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Fac
G. Eshwar Reddy and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Geeta Cotton Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed
Global Calcium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed
Global Calcium Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 184.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Hansco Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeability of Rs.15.0 million- both ways
Hansco Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hansco Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed
Hussain Sheth and Sons (Shipbreakers) CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Hussain Sheth and Sons (Shipbreakers) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Iris Ecopower Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1095.5 Reaffirmed
Jai Shree Balaji Fats and Oils Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL D 75 Suspended
Jansons Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed
Jansons Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 103.2 Reaffirmed
Jansons Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kalyaneswary Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Suspended
Kalyaneswary Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Suspended
Kalyani Engineering Works BG CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Kalyani Engineering Works CC CRISIL D 300 Suspended
Kalyani Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kalyani Engineering Works TL CRISIL D 166.6 Suspended
Kamal Motors (Prop. Reliable CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed
Automotive Pvt Ltd)
Kamal Motors (Prop. Reliable Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 355 Reaffirmed
Automotive Pvt Ltd) Fac
Kannappan Alloy and Steel Company Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BB 90 Assigned
Ltd
Kannappan Alloy and Steel Company Pvt CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned
Ltd
Krishna Cotton Company CC CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed
Krishna Cotton Company LT Loan CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed
Leap Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 310 Reaffirmed
Leeway Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1240 Reaffirmed
Leeway Logistics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed
Leeway Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lekh Raj and Sons CC CRISIL B+ 450 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1294.6 Reaffirmed
Lourdes Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended
Lourdes Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 166.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Maa Samleswari Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Maa Samleswari Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended
Maa Vaishno Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 165 Suspended
Maa Vaishno Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35 Suspended
Loan Fac
Madhoor Buildwell Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned
Madhoor Buildwell Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 155 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 38.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Mann Residency Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Mann Residency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 87 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mann Residency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 280 Suspended
Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1548.5 Reaffirmed
Mascot Metal Manufacturers Export Packing CRISIL BB- 220 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
Mascot Metal Manufacturers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Metro Spare Part India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Micro Footwears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 149.3 Assigned
Micro Footwears Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB+ 40.7 Assigned
Micro Footwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 175 Assigned
MPB Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended
MPB Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Nadia Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Nadia Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2 Suspended
Nadia Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended
National School of Management Studies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 41.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
National School of Management Studies TL CRISIL D 80 Suspended
Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 882.8 Reaffirmed
Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1620 Assigned
Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 30 Assigned
Panna Lal Tarak Shaw Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended
Panna Lal Tarak Shaw Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Pashupati Diamonds CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 150 Suspended
Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Suspended
Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Pontiac Merchants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Pontiac Merchants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 67 Suspended
Loan Fac
Pontiac Merchants Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 113 Suspended
R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended
R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 850 Suspended
R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 50.1 Suspended
Forward
R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 82 Suspended
R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 135.9 Suspended
R H Agro Overseas Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 400 Suspended
R.C. Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 280 Suspended
R.C. Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rama Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 162.5 Reaffirmed
Rama Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rangali Agro India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Rangali Agro India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Suspended
Revital Reality Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 3000 Reaffirmed
Rinki Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended
Rinki Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Suspended
Rinki Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2 Suspended
Rinki Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rinki Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 147.7 Suspended
RLJ Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
RLJ Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 147 Suspended
Loan Fac
Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1325 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
S. Rasiklal and Co. Adhoc Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
S. Rasiklal and Co. Packing Credit* CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
*Fully interchangeable with post shipment credit
S. Rasiklal and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL B+ 185 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BB-
S. Rasiklal and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 84 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Santhigiri Ayurveda Siddha Vaidyasala LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10.8 Assigned
Santhigiri Ayurveda Siddha Vaidyasala CC CRISIL BB- 78 Assigned
Santosh Kumar Chourasia BG CRISIL D 67.5 Suspended
Santosh Kumar Chourasia CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended
Santosh Kumar Chourasia LT Loan CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Santosh Kumar Chourasia Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Santosh Kumar Chourasia Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 1.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Santosh Kumar Chourasia Standby Line of CRISIL D 8 Suspended
Credit
SBJ Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
SBJ Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Bharka Synthetics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned
Shree Bharka Synthetics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Credit
Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
SIDD Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Sova Ispat Alloys (Mega Projects) Ltd CC* CRISIL D 60 Suspended
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.20 million of export packing credit, Rs.60 million of letter of
credit, and Rs.10 million of bank guarantee
Sova Ispat Alloys (Mega Projects) Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 62.4 Suspended
Sova Ispat Alloys (Mega Projects) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 76.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sova Ispat Alloys (Mega Projects) Ltd TL CRISIL D 75.8 Suspended
Sova Ispat Alloys (Mega Projects) Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 165.5 Suspended
Sunil Agro Exports Ltd CC CRISIL D 134.8 Suspended
Sunil Agro Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 55.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sunil Agro Exports Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Supertech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 145.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Supertech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1104.3 Reaffirmed
Supertech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1913.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Supertech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4773.1 Reaffirmed
Supertech Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 2000 Reaffirmed
Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 315 Reaffirmed
Supertech Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7350 Reaffirmed
Supertech Township Project Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 3400 Reaffirmed
TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd CC* CRISIL A 440 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with bills discounting up to Rs.300 million
TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd LT Loan^ CRISIL A 550 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with LC up to Rs.550 million
TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 110 Reaffirmed
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A 3750 Reaffirmed
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd NCD CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
Teknomin Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Teknomin Construction Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 6.5 Upgraded from
against term CRISIL BB+
deposits
The Kerala Cardamom Processing and CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed
Marketing Co. Ltd
The Kerala Cardamom Processing and LT Bk Fac CRISIL A- 1.4 Reaffirmed
Marketing Co. Ltd
The Kerala Cardamom Processing and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 35.9 Reaffirmed
Marketing Co. Ltd Loan Fac
Tirupati Buildplaza Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 1000 Reaffirmed
Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1240 Reaffirmed
Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 123.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Varmora Homewares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Varmora Homewares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Varmora Homewares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 95 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 143.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 24.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Violet Green Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 660 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
