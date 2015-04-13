Apr 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Au Financiers India Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Au Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra CDs CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Capacite Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 65 Suspended Capacite Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Suspended Capacite Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Dadiji Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Dadiji Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Dadiji Steels Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed Credit Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed under LOC Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 32 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Credit Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 485 Reaffirmed Discounting Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Forward Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned Issue* *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Issue* *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis International Print-O-Pac Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed iSat Network Engineers Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Jindal Steel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 38000 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 33492.4 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jindal Steel and Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 41500 Reaffirmed Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 156.5 Reaffirmed M G F Motors Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 357.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A4+ Mangal Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Mangal Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 40 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A2 Mangal Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Mangal Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Mangal Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 23.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A2 Mangal Industries Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 300 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A2 Marine Chemicals Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Marine Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Micro Industrial Corporation LOC CRISIL A2 200 Assigned Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Nina Concrete Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 @ Nina Concrete Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 @ Novartis Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Nuberg Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nuberg Engineering Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4+ Nuberg Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nuberg Engineering Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 420 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nuberg Engineering Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Poonam Trading Company Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Pratibha Krushi Prakriya Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 41.4 Assigned Loan Fac Rani Electrodes Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 16.6 Reaffirmed Forward Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Sah Petroleums Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1500 Reaffirmed Saranya Garments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.9 Reaffirmed Savitri Steels and Rerollings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Savitri Steels and Rerollings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 505 Reaffirmed Purchase SCM Garments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 1183.5 Reaffirmed Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 13 Reaffirmed Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Credit Shivam Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.3 Suspended Suvarna Durga Bottles Pvt Ltd Intraday Limit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Swissline Intertrade Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 235 Suspended Taj International Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Transitions LOC CRISIL A4 125 Suspended Trinity Touch Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 23.8 Assigned Trinity Touch Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 17.1 Assigned under LOC Vaaan Infra Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Suspended Veljan Hydrair Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Veljan Hydrair Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Veljan Hydrair Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Veljan Hydrair Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Victora Auto Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 290 Suspended Victora Auto Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Suspended Vijai Shree Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Au Financiers India Ltd BG CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Au Financiers India Ltd CC CRISIL A 7928.2 Reaffirmed Au Financiers India Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A 6477.3 Reaffirmed *Includes subordinated term loan of Rs.0.3 billion Au Financiers India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 4794.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Au Financiers India Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL A 11300 Reaffirmed Debentures Au Financiers India Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Debentures# # With put/call options exercisable after every six months in the first year and thereafter every quarter up to the 30th month from the date of allotment Au Financiers India Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Debentures* *With put/call options exercisable after 91 days and thereafter every quarter up to the 27th month from the date of allotment Au Financiers India Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 1900 Reaffirmed Bonds Au Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Au Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Au Housing Finance Ltd TL^ CRISIL A- 3580.5 Reaffirmed ^Includes Rs.150.0 Million for subordinated term loan Au Housing Finance Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL A- 1500 Reaffirmed Debentures Aura Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aura Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AA 6450 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Bank of Maharashtra Upper Tier II CRISIL AA 12500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Bank of Maharashtra Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Bank of Maharashtra Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 19550 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Banshi Airgases Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned Banshi Airgases Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 58.5 Assigned Capacite Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended Capacite Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended Capacite Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 547 Suspended Loan Fac Capacite Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 203 Suspended Dadiji Steels Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Dadiji Steels Ltd CC - Stock CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Dadiji Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dadiji Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 82.1 Reaffirmed Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indian Sucrose Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL B International Print-O-Pac Ltd CC CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed International Print-O-Pac Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed International Print-O-Pac Ltd Proposed Fund - CRISIL A 170 Reaffirmed Based Bk Limits International Print-O-Pac Ltd TL CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed iSat Network Engineers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Jindal Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 36000 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 5500 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 43400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jindal Steel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 144987.6Reaffirmed Jindal Steel and Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 32120 Reaffirmed Lanco Tanjore Power Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Suspended Lanco Tanjore Power Co. Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 854.3 Suspended Lanco Tanjore Power Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 2060 Suspended Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 393.5 Reaffirmed Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 363.6 Reaffirmed M G F Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- M G F Motors Ltd TL CRISIL B- 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mangal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 290 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Mangal Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 416.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Marine Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Marine Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 304 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 449 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Micro Industrial Corporation TL CRISIL BBB+ 69.7 Assigned Micro Industrial Corporation Proposed BG CRISIL BBB+ 65.3 Assigned Micro Industrial Corporation CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Nester Corn Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Nester Corn Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Nester Corn Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 72 Reaffirmed Nester Corn Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nina Concrete Systems Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 120 @ * Includes working capital demand loan sub-limit of Rs.120.0 Million Novartis Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Nuberg Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 29.5 Reaffirmed Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 13.5 Reaffirmed Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 36.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Poonam Trading Company CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Pratibha Krushi Prakriya Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 358.6 Assigned Pratibha Krushi Prakriya Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Pushpanjli Strips CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned R. D. Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 89 Suspended R. D. Fibers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 19.5 Suspended Loan Fac R. D. Fibers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 38.7 Suspended R.Piyarelall International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Suspended R.Piyarelall International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 300 Suspended Credit R.Piyarelall International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 300 Suspended Rani Electrodes Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Rani Electrodes Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.7 Suspended Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1120 Reaffirmed Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1453.4 Reaffirmed Regent Education and Research TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended Foundation S M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub-limit of Rs.15 Million for packing credit, Rs.32 Million for letter of credit, and Rs.10 Million for bank guarantee. S M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Credit S M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 293.2 Reaffirmed S. D. Infrastructure and Real Estate TL CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sah Petroleums Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 450 Assigned Sandeep Trading Co CC CRISIL D 200 Suspended Sandeep Trading Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.8 Suspended Loan Fac Sandeep Trading Co TL CRISIL D 29.2 Suspended Saranya Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Saranya Garments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50.7 Reaffirmed Saraswati Trading Co. CC CRISIL B 110 Suspended Savitri Steels and Rerollings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Savitri Steels and Rerollings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- SCM Garments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 109 Reaffirmed Shankar Saw Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.5 Suspended Shankar Saw Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Shankar Saw Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 49.5 Suspended Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 107 Reaffirmed Shivam Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 26.4 Suspended Shivam Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 12.2 Suspended Loan Fac Shivam Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 23.7 Suspended Shree Sai Professional Education TrustOverdraft Fac CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended Shree Sai Professional Education TrustProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.9 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Sai Professional Education TrustTL CRISIL B 49.6 Suspended Silver and Art Palace CC CRISIL BB 180 Suspended Sparkle Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt CC CRISIL D 19.3 Suspended Ltd Sparkle Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.8 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Sparkle Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt TL CRISIL D 66 Suspended Ltd Sri Aishwarya Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90.2 Reaffirmed Supreme Electrocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Supreme Electrocast Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 155 Suspended Suvarna Durga Bottles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Loan Fac Suvarna Durga Bottles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Suvarna Durga Bottles Pvt Ltd CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 160 Assigned Swissline Intertrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Toofan Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 135 Suspended Toofan Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 4 Suspended Toofan Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 212.2 Suspended Toofan Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 28.8 Suspended Loan Fac Trinity Touch Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 44 Assigned Trinity Touch Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 54 Assigned Loan Fac Trinity Touch Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 111.1 Assigned Tuff Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Tuff Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 77 Suspended Tuff Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Uma Rani Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended Uma Rani Agro Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 37.5 Suspended Ural India Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Suspended Ural India Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Ural India Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 28.1 Suspended Ural India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 16.9 Suspended Loan Fac Ural India Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 175 Suspended Vaaan Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Suspended Vaaan Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 125 Suspended Loan Fac Veljan Hydrair Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Vera Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Vera Industries CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Vera Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Victora Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Vijai Shree Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Loan Fac Vikromaitic Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Vikromaitic Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 23 Suspended Loan Fac Vikromaitic Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 7 Suspended White Circle Mercantile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB-(SO)1500 Assigned Yash Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Suspended Yash Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Suspended Loan Fac Yash Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)