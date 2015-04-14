Apr 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Ujala Publications Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 500 Assigned Apoorva IT Solutions LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Apoorva IT Solutions BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Arrow Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Capithan Exporting Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Capithan Exporting Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 137.1 Reaffirmed Deco Mica Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Delhi Control Devices Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 185 Suspended * Interchangeable with L/C Delhi Control Devices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 225 Suspended Delhi Control Devices Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Suspended Delhi Control Devices Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 530 Suspended Food and Biotech Engineers India Pvt BG CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL A4+ 52 Assigned Credit Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned #Interchangeable with buyers credit Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Purchase Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Jay Jee Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Jay Jee Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Jay Jee Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 95.8 Reaffirmed Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Discounting Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit MTV Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Optiemus Infracom Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 800 Reaffirmed Optiemus Infracom Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed Optiemus Infracom Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 220 Reaffirmed Optiemus Infracom Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Discounting Optiemus Infracom Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2+ 1300 Reaffirmed Orient Bell Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 660 Reaffirmed Orient Bell Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 140 Reaffirmed Orient Bell Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 208.5 Withdrawal Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Perfect International Fabricators Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4 Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Prabhat Agro Multi-State Co-Operative Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Pranabananda Modern Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Sarthak Enterprise BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Sarthak Enterprise LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd. Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 11 Assigned Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12.5 Assigned Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Stretch Bands (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reassigned Stretch Bands (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.4 Reassigned Forward Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Teknomin Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Teknomin Construction Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed Teknomin Construction Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Ltd Thermo Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 430 Reaffirmed Thermo Cables Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Travel Tours Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Travel Tours Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 125.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Manama Wedding Center CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Al Manama Wedding Center LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Al Manama Wedding Center Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Amar Ujala Publications Ltd CC CRISIL A 1150 Reaffirmed Amar Ujala Publications Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Amar Ujala Publications Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amar Ujala Publications Ltd TL CRISIL A 715 Reaffirmed Apoorva IT Solutions CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Arrow Cables Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chandana Ramesh Jewellers and TextilesCC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Deco Mica Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Deco Mica Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deco Mica Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Delhi Control Devices Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended Delhi Control Devices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Suspended Delhi Control Devices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 190 Suspended Loan Fac Empire Photovoltaic Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 28 Reaffirmed Empire Photovoltaic Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Empire Photovoltaic Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 127.5 Reaffirmed Empire Photovoltaic Systems Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 3.7 Reaffirmed Food and Biotech Engineers India Pvt CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Ltd GD Dyestuff Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 259 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Credit* *Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Negotiation Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned J Thomas and Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 104.2 Reaffirmed Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 115.8 Reaffirmed Limits Jay Jee Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 178 Reaffirmed Jubilee Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Karikkineth Silks (Changanacherry) Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Karikkineth Silks (Pala) CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Karikkineth Silks (Pala) Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Credit Karikkineth Silks (Pala) TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed KSM Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 15.8 Assigned KSM Mills CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned KSM Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 39.2 Assigned Loan Fac Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 83 Reaffirmed Master Minds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac Master Minds LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 58.5 Assigned Master Minds Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned MTV Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned Loan Fac MTV Exports CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Nashik Institute of Technology TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 11.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Optiemus Infracom Ltd CC CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed Optiemus Infracom Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Optiemus Infracom Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 339.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Optiemus Infracom Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2160.6 Reaffirmed Orient Bell Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 1070 Reaffirmed Orient Bell Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 491.5 Reaffirmed Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 564.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 100.6 Reaffirmed Perfect International Fabricators Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 105 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Perfect International Fabricators Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 12.3 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited CC CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited TL CRISIL BB 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pranabananda Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Pranabananda Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Assigned R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL D R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Reproscan Tech Park Llp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reproscan Tech Park Llp TL CRISIL BB 2243.1 Reaffirmed Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarthak Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 21 Assigned Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 49 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Industries CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 240 Reaffirmed Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Stretch Bands (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Stretch Bands (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Stretch Bands (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 24.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Stretch Bands (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Teknomin Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Teknomin Construction Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Fac Teknomin Construction Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 6.5 Reaffirmed against term deposits The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Ltd The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 26.2 Reaffirmed Ltd The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 22 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Thermo Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 420 Reaffirmed Thermo Cables Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 11.9 Reaffirmed Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 18.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Travel Tours Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB V3 Knitting Co. CC CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned V3 Knitting Co. Rupee TL CRISIL B 57.5 Assigned Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd CC - Stock CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 380 Reaffirmed Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 8.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)