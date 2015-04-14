Apr 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 13, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amar Ujala Publications Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 500 Assigned
Apoorva IT Solutions LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
Apoorva IT Solutions BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Arrow Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Bill Purchase
Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Capithan Exporting Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed
Capithan Exporting Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 137.1 Reaffirmed
Deco Mica Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
Delhi Control Devices Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 185 Suspended
* Interchangeable with L/C
Delhi Control Devices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 225 Suspended
Delhi Control Devices Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Suspended
Delhi Control Devices Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 530 Suspended
Food and Biotech Engineers India Pvt BG CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL A4+ 52 Assigned
Credit
Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned
#Interchangeable with buyers credit
Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned
Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed
Jay Jee Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Jay Jee Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Jay Jee Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 95.8 Reaffirmed
Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
MTV Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Optiemus Infracom Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 800 Reaffirmed
Optiemus Infracom Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed
Optiemus Infracom Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 220 Reaffirmed
Optiemus Infracom Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Optiemus Infracom Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2+ 1300 Reaffirmed
Orient Bell Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 660 Reaffirmed
Orient Bell Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 140 Reaffirmed
Orient Bell Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 208.5 Withdrawal
Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed
Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
Perfect International Fabricators Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL A4
Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Prabhat Agro Multi-State Co-Operative Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Pranabananda Modern Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned
R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Sarthak Enterprise BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned
Sarthak Enterprise LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned
Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd. Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 11 Assigned
Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12.5 Assigned
Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned
Stretch Bands (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reassigned
Stretch Bands (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.4 Reassigned
Forward
Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
Teknomin Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Teknomin Construction Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed
Teknomin Construction Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Thermo Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 430 Reaffirmed
Thermo Cables Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Travel Tours Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Travel Tours Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 125.5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Al Manama Wedding Center CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Al Manama Wedding Center LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Al Manama Wedding Center Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Amar Ujala Publications Ltd CC CRISIL A 1150 Reaffirmed
Amar Ujala Publications Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed
Amar Ujala Publications Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Amar Ujala Publications Ltd TL CRISIL A 715 Reaffirmed
Apoorva IT Solutions CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Arrow Cables Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chandana Ramesh Jewellers and TextilesCC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Deco Mica Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Deco Mica Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Deco Mica Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Delhi Control Devices Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended
Delhi Control Devices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Suspended
Delhi Control Devices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 190 Suspended
Loan Fac
Empire Photovoltaic Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 28 Reaffirmed
Empire Photovoltaic Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Empire Photovoltaic Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 127.5 Reaffirmed
Empire Photovoltaic Systems Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 3.7 Reaffirmed
Food and Biotech Engineers India Pvt CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed
Ltd
GD Dyestuff Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 259 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned
Credit*
*Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Negotiation
Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned
J Thomas and Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 104.2 Reaffirmed
Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 115.8 Reaffirmed
Limits
Jay Jee Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 178 Reaffirmed
Jubilee Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Karikkineth Silks (Changanacherry) Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Karikkineth Silks (Pala) CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed
Karikkineth Silks (Pala) Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Karikkineth Silks (Pala) TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
KSM Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 15.8 Assigned
KSM Mills CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
KSM Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 39.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed
Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 83 Reaffirmed
Master Minds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Master Minds LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 58.5 Assigned
Master Minds Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
MTV Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
MTV Exports CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Nashik Institute of Technology TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed
Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 11.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Optiemus Infracom Ltd CC CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed
Optiemus Infracom Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
Optiemus Infracom Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 339.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Optiemus Infracom Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2160.6 Reaffirmed
Orient Bell Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 1070 Reaffirmed
Orient Bell Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 491.5 Reaffirmed
Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed
Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 564.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 100.6 Reaffirmed
Perfect International Fabricators Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 105 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL B+
Perfect International Fabricators Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 12.3 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL B+
Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited CC CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited TL CRISIL BB 160 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Pranabananda Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Pranabananda Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Assigned
R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Reproscan Tech Park Llp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Reproscan Tech Park Llp TL CRISIL BB 2243.1 Reaffirmed
Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sarthak Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 21 Assigned
Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 49 Assigned
Siddhi Vinayak Industries CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed
Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 240 Reaffirmed
Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Stretch Bands (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Stretch Bands (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Stretch Bands (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 24.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Stretch Bands (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 12.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Teknomin Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Reaffirmed
Teknomin Construction Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Fac
Teknomin Construction Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 6.5 Reaffirmed
against term
deposits
The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
Ltd
The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 26.2 Reaffirmed
Ltd
The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 22 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Thermo Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 420 Reaffirmed
Thermo Cables Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed
Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 11.9 Reaffirmed
Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 18.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Travel Tours Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
V3 Knitting Co. CC CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned
V3 Knitting Co. Rupee TL CRISIL B 57.5 Assigned
Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd CC - Stock CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 380 Reaffirmed
Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 8.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
