Apr 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Aggarwal and Sons LOC CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed D2S Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Ganpati Sugar Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Green Gold Tree Farmers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Heavy Metal Pipe Centre BG CRISIL A4 19 Reaffirmed Heavy Metal Pipe Centre LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Jindal Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 26050 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3950 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Short - Term Debt* CRISIL A1+ 58000 Reaffirmed *Rs.10 billion is to be used for episodic initial public offering financing Lahliwala Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Manisha Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Mapsko Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed Optiemus Infracom Ltd Bill Discounting # CRISIL A2+ 800 Reaffirmed # includes sub-limit of Rs.100 Million for Letter of Credit/ Bank Guarantee Optiemus Infracom Ltd LOC $ CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed $ includes sub-limit of inland/foreign letter of credit Rs.350 Million Optiemus Infracom Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 650 Reaffirmed Optiemus Infracom Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2+ 1300 Reaffirmed Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Precision Operations Systems India PvtBG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Ltd S.T. Cottex Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 120 Suspended S.T. Cottex Exports Pvt Ltd Inland / Import CRISIL A3 96.1 Suspended LOC $ $ includes sublimit of BG of Rs.50 Million Saurashtra Alloy Steel Distributors Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned under LOC Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17 Assigned Shamsons Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Shiva Lokenath Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Sports Lifestyle Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sports Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 95 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 63 Upgraded from Negotiation CRISIL A4 Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL D 330 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 *Includes Rs.100 Million of sub limit of letter of credit Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Venkatesh Jewellers BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Venkatesh Jewellers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. B. V. Govindu CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Ashok Aggarwal and Sons CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Ashok Aggarwal and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed D2S Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Dhiwisha Realty Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 750 Assigned Loan Fac Ganpati Sugar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 800 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Gimpex-S&B India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Green Gold Tree Farmers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Hare Krishna Jewellery House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Hare Krishna Jewellery House Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 127.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Heavy Metal Pipe Centre CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Hindustan Agencies CC CRISIL BB 127.5 Reaffirmed Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Jay Iron and Steels Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Jay Iron and Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Jay Iron and Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Jay Iron and Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 98 Reaffirmed Jay Iron and Steels Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Jindal Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jindal Fibres Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jyoti Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Jyoti Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jyoti Processors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Komal Exotic Spices Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Komal Exotic Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 31470 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 27100 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 57560 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned Debentures Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 117840 Reaffirmed Debentures Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7900 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty - Linked CRISIL PP - 3290 Reaffirmed Debentures MLD AAAr Kuldip Sons Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Lahliwala Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Lahliwala Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manisha Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Mapsko Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mapsko Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2200 Reaffirmed Max Gold CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB MJR Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 148 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MJR Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 502 Reaffirmed Muskan Medical Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Reaffirmed Muskan Medical Centre Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Muskan Medical Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Odyssey Advanced Telematics Systems CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B One Auto Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac One Auto Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 165 Reaffirmed Fac Optiemus Infracom Ltd CC * CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed * includes sub-limit of Rs.550 Million for bill discounting/ invoice funding. Optiemus Infracom Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Optiemus Infracom Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 209.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Optiemus Infracom Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2160.6 Reaffirmed Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 195 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pooja Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Pooja Sponge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Pooja Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Precision Operations Systems India PvtCC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.4 Reaffirmed Ralson Petrochemicals Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Rama Agro and Food Products CC CRISIL D 130 Suspended Rama Agro and Food Products TL CRISIL D 20.7 Suspended S.T. Cottex Exports Pvt Ltd CC *^%# CRISIL BBB- 1000 Suspended (*)includes sublimit of EPC/PCFC and export bill purchase of Rs.360 Million and Rs.100 Million respectively. ^includes sublimit of EPC/PCFC and FOBP/FOUBP/FABC of Rs.180 Million and Rs.50 Million respectively. %includes sublimit of WCDL and EPC/FBP/PCFC of Rs.75 Million and Rs.120 Million respectively. # includes sublimit of EPC/PCFC/FBP of Rs.50 Million S.T. Cottex Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1033.9 Suspended Sai Hemaja Aerobricks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Shamsons Industries TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Shamsons Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shamsons Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Shiva Lokenath Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 137 Suspended Shree Balaji Texspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Withdrawal Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA(SO) 1250 Withdrawn Siddhi Vinayak Power Generation and CC CRISIL D 44.5 Suspended Distributors Pvt Ltd Siddhi Vinayak Power Generation and LOC CRISIL D 115 Suspended Distributors Pvt Ltd Siddhi Vinayak Power Generation and TL CRISIL D 180.5 Suspended Distributors Pvt Ltd Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 122.5 Reaffirmed Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 37.5 Reaffirmed Sports Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ State Bank of Hyderabad Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 3930 Assigned (Under Basel III) State Bank of Hyderabad Upper Tier - II CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) State Bank of Hyderabad Perpetual Tier - I CRISIL AAA 6850 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 42 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Supreme Agrofoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Supreme Agrofoods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Supreme Agrofoods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 94 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 470 Downgraded from CRISIL C Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 49.6 Downgraded from CRISIL C Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 38.1 Downgraded from CRISIL C Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 21.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 440.5 Downgraded from CRISIL C Tilak Ram Babu Ram Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 145 Reaffirmed Tilak Ram Babu Ram Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trishan Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Trishan Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 53.2 Suspended Trishan Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.5 Suspended Loan Fac Trishan Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Suspended Vignesh Dall Industries CC CRISIL BB 57.5 Assigned Vipul Motors Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 150 Reassigned *Cash credit facility under electronic dealer finance scheme to fund inventory and receivables Ziqitza Health Care Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed Ziqitza Health Care Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Ziqitza Health Care Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ziqitza Health Care Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.