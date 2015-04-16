Apr 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Spintex Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Asit C. Mehta Investment IntermediatesBG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Au Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 43.6 Reaffirmed Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 13.4 Reaffirmed Forward Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 14 Reaffirmed Discounting Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Entech Oil & Gas Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Gloria Engineering Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Indo Autotech Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Indo Autotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Indo Autotech Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 110 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A2 Innovative Technomics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Innovative Technomics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ JM Financial Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue ^ CRISIL A1+ 31000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue ^ CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd Short - Term CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned Borrowing Programme* *Borrowing programme for 2015-16 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated ong-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.555.0 billion at any point in time during 2015-16. The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961. Power Finance Corporation Ltd Short - Term CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme Power Finance Corporation Ltd Short - Term CRISIL A1+ 34350 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme Shakti International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed SMP Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned South Indian Constructions BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Suketu Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 420 Reaffirmed Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Tata Industries Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5050 Reaffirmed Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CP CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed The Republic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed United Polymers BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Yasham Speciality Ingredients Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Yasham Speciality Ingredients Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 625 Assigned Aastha Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Aastha Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Assigned Asit C. Mehta Investment IntermediatesOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB Asit C. Mehta Investment IntermediatesProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB Au Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Au Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 16.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Au Housing Finance Ltd TL^ CRISIL A- 5153.8 Reaffirmed ^ Includes Rs.300.0 million of subordinated term loan Au Housing Finance Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL A- 1500 Reaffirmed Debentures Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 376.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 46.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A DSP BlackRock Liquidity Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 186 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Entech Oil & Gas Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Gloria Engineering Company CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Gloria Engineering Company TL CRISIL BB 87.5 Reaffirmed Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 77.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 162.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Indo Autotech Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 77.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Indo Autotech Ltd CC CRISIL A- 535 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Indo Autotech Ltd External CRISIL A- 910.7 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL BBB+ Borrowings Indo Autotech Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 85.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Indo Autotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Indo Autotech Ltd TL CRISIL A- 180.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Innovative Technomics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Products Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Debenture Issue Katare Cotton Waste Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Katare Cotton Waste Spinning Mills TL CRISIL B+ 42.1 Assigned Kumar Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kumar Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Kumar Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Livewel Air Team Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Withdrawal Livewel Air Team Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 60 Withdrawal Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 420 Withdrawal Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Mahestala Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Matangi Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Matangi Rubber Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 7 Reaffirmed Credit Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Power Finance Corporation Ltd Long - Term CRISIL AAA 550000 Assigned Borrowing Programme* *Borrowing programme for 2015-16 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.555.0 billion at any point in time during 2015-16. The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961. Power Finance Corporation Ltd Long - Term CRISIL AAA 460000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme Power Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated Non - CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Convertible Debentures Power Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated Non - CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Convertible Debentures Power Finance Corporation Ltd Long - Term CRISIL AAA 530000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme Power Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC^ CRISIL AAA 75000 Reaffirmed ^Limit for working capitalworking capital demand loan/overdraft facility/cash credit/line of credit/bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 170050 Reaffirmed R G Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed R G Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed R G Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. K. Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 68 Assigned Ramnandi Estate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35.9 Assigned Ramnandi Estate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 63.8 Assigned Shakti International Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed @Includes a sublimit of cash credit of Rs.75.0 million Shakti International Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed #Includes a sublimit of cash credit of Rs.75.0 million Shriniwas Ginning Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Ginning Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriniwas Ginning Industries TL CRISIL B+ 7.4 Reaffirmed SMP Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned SMP Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Sona Synthetics CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sona Synthetics LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed South Indian Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed South Indian Constructions Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sree Vasavi Trust CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sree Vasavi Trust LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 80 Assigned Sri Vijaya Durga Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Sri Vijaya Durga Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Suketu Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Suketu Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Suketu Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 58.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 1.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL A 4500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.3250 million Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd NCD CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed The Republic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 122.5 Reaffirmed The Republic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 44.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Republic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56.7 Reaffirmed United Polymers CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed United Polymers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yasham Speciality Ingredients Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 