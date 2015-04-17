Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Alpha Foam Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Alpha Foam Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Capacite Structures Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 90 Suspended Capacite Structures Ltd Factoring / CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended Forfaiting Capacite Structures Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Suspended Dinesh Trading Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 290 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned Issue* *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Short - Term CRISIL PP-MLD 2000 Reaffirmed Principal - A1+r Protected Market - Linked Debentures Gadia Structurals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed HMC MM Auto Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A1+ 75 Assigned Discounting# #Interchangeable with bank guarantee and Stand by letter of credit to the extent of Rs.75 Million Ideal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Forward IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Indian Minerals and Granite Company BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Indian Minerals and Granite Company Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 44 Reaffirmed Credit Indian Minerals and Granite Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Jaypee Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Kumarpur Agro Poultries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leon Food Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Leon Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Credit Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 170 Reaffirmed M/s. Shantilal B. Patel Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Reaffirmed Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A2+ 200 Suspended **Interchangeable with Foreign Letter of Credit Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 50 Suspended Orissa Stevedores Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Racy Sanitary Wares BG CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 1.7 Reaffirmed Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed Rasika Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Programme S K Translines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 S.R. Ravishankar BG CRISIL A4 93.2 Reaffirmed S.R. Udayashankar BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sankalp Construction Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.8 Reaffirmed Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 17.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Satchidananda Agrotech Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 3.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D SBJ Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Shivam Steels and Tubes Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 210 Assigned Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Spac Starch Products India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Sree Raghavendra Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sree Raghavendra Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Sree Raghavendra Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Sri Balaji Timber Mart LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Suraj Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Surya Industries BG CRISIL A4 0.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tuffwud India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India UltraTech Cement Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Veljan Hydrair Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Veljan Hydrair Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Veljan Hydrair Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Veljan Hydrair Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A to Z Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 275 Reaffirmed AAR Royal Residency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Abhay Solvents Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Assigned Abhay Solvents Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9.2 Assigned Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Credit Agasthya Copper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Agasthya Copper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Alpha Foam Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Alpha Foam Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 52.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alpha Foam Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 277.7 Reaffirmed Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 77 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 66 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Bioworld Merchandising India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Capacite Structures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 295 Suspended Capacite Structures Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 266 Suspended Capacite Structures Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 290.1 Suspended Capacite Structures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 543.9 Suspended Loan Fac Dentcare Dental Lab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Assigned Dentcare Dental Lab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Digha Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Discounting Digha Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Digha Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 41.6 Reaffirmed Dinesh Trading Company CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Debenture Issue Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Gadia Structurals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Gadia Structurals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Genesis La Mode Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Guru Kirpa Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Upgraded from CRISIL D Guru Kirpa Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Guru Kirpa Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8 Upgraded from CRISIL D HMC MM Auto Ltd TL* CRISIL AA 200 Assigned *Interchangeable with Buyers credit and LC to the extent of Rs. 198 Million and Rs.200 Million respectively HMC MM Auto Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25 Assigned Loan Fac HMC MM Auto Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 75 Assigned Ideal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ideal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 110 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indian Minerals and Granite Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Infrastructure Logistic Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Logistic Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 83.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Infrastructure Logistic Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B- 89.2 Reaffirmed J. M. Feed Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 98 Assigned Jagat Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Jaypee Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Jaypee Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. R. V. Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed K. R. V. Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 114.4 Reaffirmed Kairali Exports Packing Credit CRISIL B- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kairali Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 210 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned Debenture Issue KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Debenture Issue Konduskar Travels Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 115 Assigned Overdraft Fac Kumarpur Agro Poultries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 26.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Kumarpur Agro Poultries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 33.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Lakshmi Venkata Ramana Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 59 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Venkata Ramana Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed Leon Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Assigned Leon Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Leon Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 92.5 Reaffirmed Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. Shantilal B. Patel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. Shantilal B. Patel Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 105 Reaffirmed against term deposits Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 36.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 81.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Malaxmi Wind Power LT Loan CRISIL B- 479.2 Reaffirmed Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 400 Suspended Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A- 50 Suspended Discounting* *Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Exchange Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 290 Suspended Orissa Stevedores Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Orissa Stevedores Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Orissa Stevedores Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 145 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 43 Reaffirmed Racy Sanitary Wares TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Racy Sanitary Wares CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Rama Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 140 Reassigned Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd Key CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Ranga Raju Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Ranga Raju Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rani International Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 85 Reassigned Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 57.7 Reaffirmed Rasika Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Assigned Loan Fac Rasika Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 146 Assigned Fac Rasika Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10.5 Assigned Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Long - Term CRISIL AAA 455000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme^* ^Total incremental long-term bank borrowing, and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme, not to exceed Rs.455.0 billion at any point in time during 2015-16 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). *The total borrowings under long-term borrowing programme and lower tier II bonds shall not to exceed Rs.455.0 billion at any point in time during 2015-16. Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Lower Tier - II CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 506000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Debentures Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Long - Term CRISIL AAA 1980000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Tax - Free Bond CRISIL AAA 2250 Reaffirmed Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd TB Programme CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed S K Translines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ S K Translines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ S K Translines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ S.R. Ravishankar Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed S.R. Udayashankar Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed S.R. Udayashankar TL CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed Sankalp Construction Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 49.5 Reaffirmed against term deposits Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 49.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Satchidananda Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL D Satchidananda Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 51.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Satchidananda Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 79.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D SBJ Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed SBJ Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sharoff Steel Traders CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 44 Reaffirmed Sharoff Steel Traders LT Loan CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed Sharoff Steel Traders Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 68 Reaffirmed Sharoff Steel Traders WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 66 Reaffirmed Shivam Steels and Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13 Assigned Shivam Steels and Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27 Assigned Loan Fac Shivam Steels and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Suspended Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 1128.5 Suspended Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 576.5 Suspended Loan Fac Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 2656.5 Suspended Spac Starch Products India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 425 Reaffirmed Spac Starch Products India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 416.7 Reaffirmed Spac Starch Products India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 339.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spac Starch Products India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Credit Sree Raghavendra Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Balaji Timber Mart CC CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Timber Mart Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed Sri Rajeswari Fireworks Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Rajeswari Fireworks CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sri Rajeswari Fireworks LT Loan CRISIL B+ 4.5 Assigned Srivari Cotton Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Srivari Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suraj Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 155 Reaffirmed Suraj Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suraj Products Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Surya Industries CC CRISIL B 140 Upgraded from CRISIL D Surya Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 65.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Surya Industries TL CRISIL B 4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Swasti Power Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 318.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Swasti Power Ltd TL CRISIL BB 841.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 935 Assigned Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Purchase Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 13.7 Assigned Loan Fac Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 131.3 Assigned Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Credit Tuffwud India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 34991.1 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 3248.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 2000 Assigned Debentures UltraTech Cement Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Debentures UltraTech Cement Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Debentures UltraTech Cement Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Debentures UltraTech Cement Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Debentures UltraTech Cement Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Debentures Vasugan Medical Specialities Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 81.5 Reaffirmed Vasugan Medical Specialities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 183.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veljan Hydrair Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Vikram Traders CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Vogue Vestures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed Zenith Die Makers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Zenith Die Makers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 37 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 