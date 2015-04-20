Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied ProductBG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied ProductLOC CRISIL A2 144 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Adroit Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Arts Watermatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Audarya Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd BG CRISIL 3 Notice of A3 Withdrawal Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL 57 Notice of Credit A3 Withdrawal Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1480 Reaffirmed Capricorn Food Products India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Capricorn Food Products India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 480 Reaffirmed Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Negative Implications Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 200 Negative Implications *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.200 million Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Negative Implications Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 73500 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 2350 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 150 Assigned Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd LOC @ CRISIL A1+ 750 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 @Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Indian Overseas Bank CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed Credit Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Discounting International Rubber Tech Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Credit Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Credit Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Karnataka Agro Chemicals Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Karnataka Agro Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Kaur Sain Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Mount Zion Medical College BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Panale Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 22.5 Reaffirmed Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 190 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Bills Discounting CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed (BD) $ $ Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd LOC (LC) # CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with BC and EPC/PCFC up to Rs.100 million Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd BG (BG) CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd LC & BG ## CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed ## Fully interchangeable between LC and BG Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 367.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac@ @ Includes foreign exchange treasury limit of Rs.367.9 million; derivative treasury limit of Rs.40 million; and intraday cash management service limit of Rs.80 million Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 1050 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Loan#^ CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed #^ Fully interchangeable with BC and BG up to Rs.50 million Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Loan@# CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed @# Interchangeable with LC (up to Rs.150 million); fully interchangeable with BG for BC purpose, EPC and operating overdraft account; interchangeable with BD (up to Rs.150 million) Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Loan #$ CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed #$ Interchangeable with LC, BC, FBD, FBP, EPC, PCFC, PSCFC and PID Sri Jayabalaji Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 85 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee. Tube Investments of India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Vijayasri Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Vijayasri Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indian Overseas Bank FD Programme FAAA 2000000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied ProductBill Discounting CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied ProductExport Packing CRISIL BBB 730 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied ProductProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied ProductStandby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit Adroit Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 26.2 Assigned Adroit Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.7 Assigned Loan Fac Adroit Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR A Assigned Rating Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A 273 Reaffirmed Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 197 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anaswara Offset Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 72.5 Assigned Loan Fac Anaswara Offset Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned Anaswara Offset Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of export packing credit of Rs.35 million Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 51.1 Reaffirmed Arjun Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Arjun Enterprises Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Arts Watermatics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Arts Watermatics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Arts Watermatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Audarya Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Audarya Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt CC* CRISIL BB- 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd *Out of total - Rs. 1330 Million is from Allahabad Bank which has sub limit of Rs.300 Million for Packing Credit/Foreign Bill Purchase; - Rs.350 Million is from Andhra Bank which has sub limit of Rs. 150 Million for Packing Credit in Foreign Currency; - Rs. 620 Million is from Punjab National Bank against stock and book debts which has sub limit of Rs. 150 Million for Packing credit; - Rs. 500 Million is from State Bank of Patiala which has a sub limit of Rs. 300 Million for Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency - Rs. 200 Million is from UCO Bank which has a sub limit of Rs. 200 Million for Export Packing Credit/Foreign Bill Purchase Note: Sublimit of Packing Credit cannot exceed Rs.750 Million. Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 178 Notice of Withdrawal Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 10 Notice of Withdrawal Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30.9 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 20 Notice of Withdrawal Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1.1 Withdrawal Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1900 Reaffirmed Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 344 Reaffirmed Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd TL CRISIL A- 150 Assigned Capricorn Food Products India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1086 Reaffirmed Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 750 Reaffirmed Credit Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 214 Reaffirmed Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Credit Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 302.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Capricorn Food Products India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 445.8 Reaffirmed Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Negative Implications Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 54.7 Negative Limits Implications Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 425.2 Negative Implications Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 128.8 Negative Implications Everest Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1380 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1197.3 Reaffirmed Genesis Colors Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB 450 Assigned ^ includes sublimit of Rs.50 million for bank guarantee/inland letter of credit/foreign letter of credit Genesis Luxury Fashion Pvt Ltd CC*# CRISIL BBB 270 Assigned *includes sublimit of Rs.120 million for working capital demand loan and also includes sublimit of Rs.50 million for letter of credit interchangeable with buyers credit; # includes sublimit of Rs.80 million for buyer's credit H. K. International CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned H. K. International Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed #includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for export packing credit Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1096 Assigned Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA 25400 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Indian Overseas Bank Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AA- 7800 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Indian Overseas Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL AA- 26323 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Integra Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 63 Reaffirmed Integra Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 88.6 Reaffirmed Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 4 Reaffirmed Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 326.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac International Rubber Tech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Credit International Rubber Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.3 Assigned Loan Fac International Rubber Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 32.7 Assigned International Rubber Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Jagruthi Educational and Welfare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Society Loan Fac Jagruthi Educational and Welfare Rupee TL CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Society Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 0.9 Assigned Karam Udyog Export Packing CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Credit Karnataka Agro Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 78 Assigned Loan Fac Karnataka Agro Chemicals CC CRISIL BB 127 Assigned Kaur Sain Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Manglam Distillers and Bottling Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25.1 Suspended Industries Loan Fac Manglam Distillers and Bottling Rupee TL CRISIL D 50.9 Suspended Industries Mount Zion Medical College Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Mount Zion Medical College LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Panale Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 26 Reaffirmed Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Riddhi Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Riddhi Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned S R Log Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended S R Log Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 110 Suspended Sahyadri Healthcare and Diagnostics PvTL CRISIL B+ 125.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC (CC) CRISIL BBB+ 1900 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to Rs.100 million Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC ** CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed ** Sub-limit LC (Rs.200 million) and BG (Rs.80 million); non-fund-based limits 100 per cent interchangeable Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC *** CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed *** Sub-limit working capital demand loan (WCDL; Rs.250.0 million) fully interchangeable with LC/buyer's credit (BC), sub-limit BG (Rs.200.00 million); sub-limit letter of credit bill discounting (Rs.50 million) Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to Rs.100 million Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with LC, BC, BG, foreign bill discounting (FBD), foreign fill purchase (FBP), export packing credit (EPC), packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), post-shipment credit in foreign currency (PSCFC), and purchase invoice discounting(PID) Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC ^^ CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed ^^ Fully interchangeable with WCDL and BC Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 56.5 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 511.8 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Buyers Credit @^ CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed @^ Interchangeable with Import Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee, PCFC, Working Capital Demand Loan Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shubham Industries-Hyderabad CC CRISIL B+ 60.5 Assigned Society For Educational Excellence CC CRISIL BBB 310 Reaffirmed Society For Educational Excellence Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Balasubramania Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 59.4 Assigned Sri Balasubramania Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10.6 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Jayabalaji Spinners Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 20.2 Assigned Sri Jayabalaji Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13.1 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Jayabalaji Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term buyer's credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1250 Assigned Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 3500 Reaffirmed Vijayasri Organics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vijayasri Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 230.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vijayasri Organics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 84.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)