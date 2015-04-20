Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 17, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied ProductBG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied ProductLOC CRISIL A2 144 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Adroit Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangeable with letter of credit
Arts Watermatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Audarya Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd BG CRISIL 3 Notice of
A3 Withdrawal
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL 57 Notice of
Credit A3 Withdrawal
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1480 Reaffirmed
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 480 Reaffirmed
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Negative
Implications
Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 200 Negative
Implications
*Interchangeable with Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.200 million
Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Negative
Implications
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also
utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also
utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 73500 Reaffirmed
Everest Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 2350 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 150 Assigned
Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd LOC @ CRISIL A1+ 750 Upgraded from
CRISIL A1
@Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
Indian Overseas Bank CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed
Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed
Credit
Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Discounting
International Rubber Tech Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned
Credit
Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Credit
Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Karnataka Agro Chemicals Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Karnataka Agro Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Kaur Sain Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Mount Zion Medical College BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Panale Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 22.5 Reaffirmed
Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 190 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Bills Discounting CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
(BD) $
$ Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd LOC (LC) # CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangeable with BC and EPC/PCFC up to Rs.100 million
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd BG (BG) CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd LC & BG ## CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed
## Fully interchangeable between LC and BG
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 367.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac@
@ Includes foreign exchange treasury limit of Rs.367.9 million; derivative treasury limit of
Rs.40 million; and intraday cash management service limit of Rs.80 million
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 1050 Reaffirmed
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Loan#^ CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed
#^ Fully interchangeable with BC and BG up to Rs.50 million
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Loan@# CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed
@# Interchangeable with LC (up to Rs.150 million); fully interchangeable with BG for BC purpose,
EPC and operating overdraft account; interchangeable with BD (up to Rs.150 million)
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Loan #$ CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
#$ Interchangeable with LC, BC, FBD, FBP, EPC, PCFC, PSCFC and PID
Sri Jayabalaji Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 85 Reaffirmed
Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with bank guarantee.
Tube Investments of India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed
Vijayasri Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Vijayasri Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Indian Overseas Bank FD Programme FAAA 2000000 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied ProductBill Discounting CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied ProductExport Packing CRISIL BBB 730 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Credit
A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied ProductProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied ProductStandby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Credit
Adroit Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 26.2 Assigned
Adroit Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Adroit Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR A Assigned
Rating
Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A 273 Reaffirmed
Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 197 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Anaswara Offset Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 72.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Anaswara Offset Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned
Anaswara Offset Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Assigned
Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
* Sublimit of export packing credit of Rs.35 million
Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 51.1 Reaffirmed
Arjun Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned
Arjun Enterprises Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned
Arts Watermatics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Arts Watermatics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Arts Watermatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Audarya Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Audarya Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt CC* CRISIL BB- 3000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*Out of total
- Rs. 1330 Million is from Allahabad Bank which has sub limit of Rs.300 Million for Packing
Credit/Foreign Bill Purchase;
- Rs.350 Million is from Andhra Bank which has sub limit of Rs. 150 Million for Packing Credit
in Foreign Currency;
- Rs. 620 Million is from Punjab National Bank against stock and book debts which has sub limit
of Rs. 150 Million for Packing credit;
- Rs. 500 Million is from State Bank of Patiala which has a sub limit of Rs. 300 Million for
Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency
- Rs. 200 Million is from UCO Bank which has a sub limit of Rs. 200 Million for Export Packing
Credit/Foreign Bill Purchase
Note: Sublimit of Packing Credit cannot exceed Rs.750 Million.
Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 178 Notice of
Withdrawal
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 10 Notice of
Withdrawal
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30.9 Notice of
Loan Fac Withdrawal
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 20 Notice of
Withdrawal
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1.1 Withdrawal
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1900 Reaffirmed
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 344 Reaffirmed
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd TL CRISIL A- 150 Assigned
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1086 Reaffirmed
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 750 Reaffirmed
Credit
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 214 Reaffirmed
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 302.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 445.8 Reaffirmed
Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Negative
Implications
Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 54.7 Negative
Limits Implications
Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 425.2 Negative
Implications
Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 128.8 Negative
Implications
Everest Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1380 Reaffirmed
Everest Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1197.3 Reaffirmed
Genesis Colors Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB 450 Assigned
^ includes sublimit of Rs.50 million for bank guarantee/inland letter of credit/foreign letter
of credit
Genesis Luxury Fashion Pvt Ltd CC*# CRISIL BBB 270 Assigned
*includes sublimit of Rs.120 million for working capital demand loan and also includes sublimit
of Rs.50 million for letter of credit interchangeable with buyers credit; # includes sublimit
of Rs.80 million for buyer's credit
H. K. International CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
H. K. International Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed
#includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for export packing credit
Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed
Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1096 Assigned
Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA 25400 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under Basel
II)
Indian Overseas Bank Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AA- 7800 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under Basel
II)
Indian Overseas Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL AA- 26323 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under Basel
II)
Integra Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 63 Reaffirmed
Integra Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 88.6 Reaffirmed
Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 4 Reaffirmed
Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 326.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
International Rubber Tech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned
Credit
International Rubber Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
International Rubber Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 32.7 Assigned
International Rubber Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Jagruthi Educational and Welfare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Society Loan Fac
Jagruthi Educational and Welfare Rupee TL CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed
Society
Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 0.9 Assigned
Karam Udyog Export Packing CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned
Credit
Karnataka Agro Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 78 Assigned
Loan Fac
Karnataka Agro Chemicals CC CRISIL BB 127 Assigned
Kaur Sain Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
Manglam Distillers and Bottling Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25.1 Suspended
Industries Loan Fac
Manglam Distillers and Bottling Rupee TL CRISIL D 50.9 Suspended
Industries
Mount Zion Medical College Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned
Mount Zion Medical College LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
Panale Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 26 Reaffirmed
Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Riddhi Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Riddhi Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
S R Log Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
S R Log Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 110 Suspended
Sahyadri Healthcare and Diagnostics PvTL CRISIL B+ 125.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC (CC) CRISIL BBB+ 1900 Reaffirmed
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to
Rs.100 million
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC ** CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
** Sub-limit LC (Rs.200 million) and BG (Rs.80 million); non-fund-based limits 100 per cent
interchangeable
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC *** CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed
*** Sub-limit working capital demand loan (WCDL; Rs.250.0 million) fully interchangeable with
LC/buyer's credit (BC), sub-limit BG (Rs.200.00 million); sub-limit letter of credit bill
discounting (Rs.50 million)
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to
Rs.100 million
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed
^ Fully interchangeable with LC, BC, BG, foreign bill discounting (FBD), foreign fill purchase
(FBP), export packing credit (EPC), packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), post-shipment
credit in foreign currency (PSCFC), and purchase invoice discounting(PID)
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC ^^ CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
^^ Fully interchangeable with WCDL and BC
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 56.5 Reaffirmed
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 511.8 Reaffirmed
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Buyers Credit @^ CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed
@^ Interchangeable with Import Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee, PCFC, Working Capital Demand
Loan
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shubham Industries-Hyderabad CC CRISIL B+ 60.5 Assigned
Society For Educational Excellence CC CRISIL BBB 310 Reaffirmed
Society For Educational Excellence Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Balasubramania Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 59.4 Assigned
Sri Balasubramania Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Jayabalaji Spinners Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 20.2 Assigned
Sri Jayabalaji Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Jayabalaji Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed
Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with short-term buyer's credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan
Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1250 Assigned
Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed
Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed
Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed
Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 3500 Reaffirmed
Vijayasri Organics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Vijayasri Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 230.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Vijayasri Organics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 84.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
