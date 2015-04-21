Apr 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa PEB Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Alfa PEB Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Alfa PEB Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Alicon Castalloy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 152 Reaffirmed Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Croda India Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Croda India Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Croda India Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Croda India Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DG Estates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10.8 Suspended ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Short- Term CRISIL PP- MLD 10000 Reaffirmed Principal- A1+r Protected Market- Linked Debentures Ensol Multiclean Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Gandiv Builder & Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Garg Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Hindustan Composites Ltd BG# CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with letter of credit. Hindustan Composites Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed $Interchangeable with buyers' credit and bank guarantee. Hindustan Laboratories BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Hindusthan Transsformers BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Jatson Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3300 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 2000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed Short- CRISIL A1+ 26050 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Short- Term Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3950 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 58000 Reaffirmed *Rs.10 billion is to be used for episodic initial public offering financing Libra Techcon Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned M/s J. K. Star Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4+ Marks Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Mascot Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Suspended P. R. S. P. R. S. Timbers LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Timbers LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Parcos International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Paulose George Construction Company PvBG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Ltd Power Chem Plast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Power Chem Plast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 260 Suspended Credit Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.4 Assigned Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.4 Assigned Rajasthan Gum Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 3600 Reaffirmed Purchase Rajasthan Gum Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 3600 Reaffirmed Purchase Saloraa Fabs Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Negotiation Saloraa Fabs Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 215 Reaffirmed Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 215 Reaffirmed Sicagen India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Sicagen India Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A3+ 230 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Sicagen India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Sri Jaibalaji Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Suganya Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Suganya Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Tej Shoe Tech Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 137.5 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Tej Shoe Tech LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Tibrewala Electromech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed United Shippers Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 115 Reaffirmed United Shippers Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vizag Profiles Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 800 Suspended ^ Bank Guarantee of Rs.50.0 Million is sublimit of Letter of Credit limit Vizag Profiles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa PEB Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Alfa PEB Ltd CC- Stock CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Alfa PEB Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Alfa PEB Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Alfa PEB Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alfa PEB Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Alicon Castalloy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 750 Reaffirmed Alicon Castalloy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 430 Reaffirmed Archana Oil Industries CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Ashoka Highways (Bhandara) Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 1700 Assigned (SO) Ashoka Highways (Bhandara) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 1540 Assigned (SO) Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A 1500 Reaffirmed Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1000 Assigned Loan Fac Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 173.5 Suspended Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 215.6 Suspended Loan Fac Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 562.1 Suspended C.L. C.L. Engineering Equipment India Pvt LBG CRISIL D 0.7 Suspended Engineering Equipment India Pvt LCC CRISIL D 67.3 Suspended Cordon Constructors & Realtors Pvt LtdProject Loan CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Croda India Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed *Fully convertible to packing credit, suppliers' credit, and other fund-based facilities Croda India Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed *Fully convertible to packing credit, suppliers' credit, and other fund-based facilities D F M Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 383 Assigned D F M Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 115 Assigned D F M Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 0.1 Assigned Loan Fac DG Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 164.3 Suspended Loan Fac DG Estates Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 75.7 Suspended ECL Finance Ltd Non- Convertible CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Long- Term Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity- AA- r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AA- r Commodity- Linked Debentures Ensol Multiclean Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Ensol Multiclean Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ensol Multiclean Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Ensol Multiclean Equipments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 5.3 Assigned Credit Falcon Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Loan Fac Falcon Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Falcon Infrastructures Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 55 Assigned G.Nageswaran BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended G.Nageswaran LT Loan CRISIL D 11 Suspended G.Nageswaran Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 94 Suspended Fac Gandiv Builder & Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90.5 Assigned Gandiv Builder & Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Garg Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Gokulam Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 41 Assigned Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Suspended Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1070 Suspended Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Suspended H. K. Industries CC* CRISIL B 50 Assigned *Interchangeability with import LC Hindustan Composites Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with FCNR (B) to the extent of Rs.50 million, packing credit to the extent of Rs.10 million, bill discounting to the extent of Rs.5 million Hindustan Composites Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Laboratories CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Hindusthan Transsformers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Loan Fac Hindusthan Transsformers CC CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned J J Buildtech TL CRISIL BB 150 Assigned J J Realtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Jatson Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Jatson Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jatson Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.6 Assigned JDC Traders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed JDC Traders Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JDC Traders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed JDC Traders Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Keshav Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Keshav Ginning and Pressing Factory Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 1400 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC Demand LoanCRISIL AAA 31470 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Long- Term Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 27100 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL AAA 57560 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Non- Convertible CRISIL AAA 127840 Reaffirmed Debentures Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7900 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty- Linked CRISIL PP- MLD 3290 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Libra Techcon Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1 Assigned M. P. R. S. Timbers CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Timbers CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Parameswara Educational Academy CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Parameswara Educational Academy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Loan Fac Parcos International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.5 Suspended Parcos International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6 Suspended Loan Fac Parcos International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 29.5 Suspended Paulose George Construction Company PvCC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Paulose George Construction Company PvProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Pilania Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Power Chem Plast Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25.6 Assigned Power Chem Plast Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Assigned Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30.3 Suspended Loan Fac Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 69.7 Suspended Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 22 Assigned Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 22 Assigned Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Rajlakshmi Guinea Museum Jewellers PvtCC CRISIL D 190 Suspended Ltd Rajlakshmi Guinea Museum Jewellers PvtLT Loan CRISIL D 11.7 Suspended Ltd Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD# CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed #Earlier named as Privately Placed Debentures Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd 8.95% NCD*# CRISIL AAA (SO)20000 Reaffirmed *guaranteed by Reliance Industries Limited; #Earlier named as Privately Placed Debentures Saloraa Fabs Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 17.2 Assigned Saloraa Fabs TL CRISIL BB- 2.8 Assigned Sharma Rice Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sharma Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sharma Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Shiva Shakti Grains India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 235 Reaffirmed Shiva Shakti Grains India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiva Shakti Grains India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 146.8 Reaffirmed Shiva Shakti Grains India Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 105 Reaffirmed Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 207.5 Assigned Shree Balaji Pigments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 32.5 Assigned Shree Laxminarayan Agro Cold Storage Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Laxminarayan Agro Cold Storage TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Sicagen India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sicagen India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 220 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Sirupooluvapatti C.E.T.P. Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 310 Suspended Sri Jaibalaji Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sri Priyanka Raw and Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL C 14.8 Assigned Sri Priyanka Raw and Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL C 80 Assigned Sri Priyanka Raw and Boiled Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CRISIL C 5 Assigned Srinath Metal Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 117.5 Suspended Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 97.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Suganya Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Loan Fac Suyog Development Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 288.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suyog Development Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 131.4 Reaffirmed Swift Freight India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended *Includes Rs.5 Million of sub-limit of Bank Guarantee. Tej Shoe Tech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tej Shoe Tech TL CRISIL BB 4.2 Assigned Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB 88 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- #Includes sub-limit of export packing credit/foreign bill discounting of Rs.16.0 million. Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 98.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Tibrewala Electromech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Tibrewala Electromech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac United Shippers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Vikas Udyog CC CRISIL B 47 Reaffirmed Vikas Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vikas Udyog TL CRISIL B 2.2 Reaffirmed Vizag Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Suspended Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 375 Assigned Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.1 Assigned Loan Fac Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 305.4 Assigned Zuci Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Zuci Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)