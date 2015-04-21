Apr 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 20, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alfa PEB Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Alfa PEB Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Alfa PEB Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Alicon Castalloy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 152 Reaffirmed
Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Croda India Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
Croda India Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Croda India Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
Croda India Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
DG Estates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10.8 Suspended
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Short- Term CRISIL PP- MLD 10000 Reaffirmed
Principal- A1+r
Protected Market- Linked Debentures
Ensol Multiclean Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Gandiv Builder & Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Garg Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned
Hindustan Composites Ltd BG# CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with letter of credit.
Hindustan Composites Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed
$Interchangeable with buyers' credit and bank guarantee.
Hindustan Laboratories BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended
Hindusthan Transsformers BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Jatson Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3300 Reaffirmed
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 2000 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed Short- CRISIL A1+ 26050 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Short- Term Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3950 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 58000 Reaffirmed
*Rs.10 billion is to be used for episodic initial public offering financing
Libra Techcon Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
M/s J. K. Star Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from
Forward CRISIL A4+
Marks Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Mascot Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
P. R. S. Timbers LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
P. R. S. Timbers LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Parcos International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended
Paulose George Construction Company PvBG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Power Chem Plast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Power Chem Plast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 260 Suspended
Credit
Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.4 Assigned
Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.4 Assigned
Rajasthan Gum Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 3600 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Rajasthan Gum Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 3600 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Saloraa Fabs Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Negotiation
Saloraa Fabs Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 215 Reaffirmed
Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 215 Reaffirmed
Sicagen India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Sicagen India Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A3+ 230 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Sicagen India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Sri Jaibalaji Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Suganya Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Suganya Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Tej Shoe Tech Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 137.5 Reaffirmed
Credit & Export
Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Tej Shoe Tech LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Tibrewala Electromech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
United Shippers Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 115 Reaffirmed
United Shippers Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vizag Profiles Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 800 Suspended
^ Bank Guarantee of Rs.50.0 Million is sublimit of Letter of Credit limit
Vizag Profiles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alfa PEB Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Alfa PEB Ltd CC- Stock CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Alfa PEB Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed
Alfa PEB Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
Alfa PEB Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Alfa PEB Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned
Alicon Castalloy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 750 Reaffirmed
Alicon Castalloy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 430 Reaffirmed
Archana Oil Industries CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Ashoka Highways (Bhandara) Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 1700 Assigned
(SO)
Ashoka Highways (Bhandara) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 1540 Assigned
(SO)
Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed
Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A 1500 Reaffirmed
Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1000 Assigned
Loan Fac
Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 173.5 Suspended
Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 215.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 562.1 Suspended
C.L. Engineering Equipment India Pvt LBG CRISIL D 0.7 Suspended
C.L. Engineering Equipment India Pvt LCC CRISIL D 67.3 Suspended
Cordon Constructors & Realtors Pvt LtdProject Loan CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Croda India Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed
*Fully convertible to packing credit, suppliers' credit, and other fund-based facilities
Croda India Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed
*Fully convertible to packing credit, suppliers' credit, and other fund-based facilities
D F M Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 383 Assigned
D F M Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 115 Assigned
D F M Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 0.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
DG Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 164.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
DG Estates Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 75.7 Suspended
ECL Finance Ltd Non- Convertible CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed
Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd Long- Term Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed
Protected Equity- AA- r
Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 350 Reaffirmed
Protected AA- r
Commodity- Linked Debentures
Ensol Multiclean Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Ensol Multiclean Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ensol Multiclean Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Ensol Multiclean Equipments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 5.3 Assigned
Credit
Falcon Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Falcon Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Falcon Infrastructures Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 55 Assigned
G.Nageswaran BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended
G.Nageswaran LT Loan CRISIL D 11 Suspended
G.Nageswaran Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 94 Suspended
Fac
Gandiv Builder & Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90.5 Assigned
Gandiv Builder & Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
Garg Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Gokulam Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned
Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 41 Assigned
Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Suspended
Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1070 Suspended
Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Suspended
H. K. Industries CC* CRISIL B 50 Assigned
*Interchangeability with import LC
Hindustan Composites Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with FCNR (B) to the extent of Rs.50 million, packing credit to the extent of
Rs.10 million, bill discounting to the extent of Rs.5 million
Hindustan Composites Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hindustan Laboratories CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended
Hindusthan Transsformers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Hindusthan Transsformers CC CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned
J J Buildtech TL CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
J J Realtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
Jatson Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed
Jatson Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jatson Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.6 Assigned
JDC Traders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
JDC Traders Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JDC Traders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
JDC Traders Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Keshav Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Keshav Ginning and Pressing Factory Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 1400 Reaffirmed
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC Demand LoanCRISIL AAA 31470 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Long- Term Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 27100 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL AAA 57560 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Non- Convertible CRISIL AAA 127840 Reaffirmed
Debentures
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7900 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty- Linked CRISIL PP- MLD 3290 Reaffirmed
Debentures AAAr
Libra Techcon Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1 Assigned
M. K. Enterprise LT Loan CRISIL D 140 Assigned
M/s J. K. Star Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB
M/s J. K. Star Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Manisha Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended
Manisha Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 25 Suspended
Marks Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed
Mascot Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 2.5 Suspended
Discounting
Mascot Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mascot Industries TL CRISIL B- 26.3 Suspended
Mount Carmel Educational Society CC CRISIL BB- 9.5 Suspended
Mount Carmel Educational Society TL CRISIL BB- 70.5 Suspended
Newa Technocity India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1250 Reaffirmed
Newa Technocity India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1250 Reaffirmed
P. R. S. Timbers CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
P. R. S. Timbers CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Parameswara Educational Academy CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Parameswara Educational Academy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended
Loan Fac
Parcos International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.5 Suspended
Parcos International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Parcos International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 29.5 Suspended
Paulose George Construction Company PvCC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Paulose George Construction Company PvProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Pilania Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed
Power Chem Plast Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25.6 Assigned
Power Chem Plast Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Assigned
Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 69.7 Suspended
Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 22 Assigned
Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 22 Assigned
Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Rajlakshmi Guinea Museum Jewellers PvtCC CRISIL D 190 Suspended
Ltd
Rajlakshmi Guinea Museum Jewellers PvtLT Loan CRISIL D 11.7 Suspended
Ltd
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD# CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed
#Earlier named as Privately Placed Debentures
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd 8.95% NCD*# CRISIL AAA (SO)20000 Reaffirmed
*guaranteed by Reliance Industries Limited; #Earlier named as Privately Placed Debentures
Saloraa Fabs Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 17.2 Assigned
Saloraa Fabs TL CRISIL BB- 2.8 Assigned
Sharma Rice Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Sharma Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Sharma Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shiva Shakti Grains India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 235 Reaffirmed
Shiva Shakti Grains India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shiva Shakti Grains India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 146.8 Reaffirmed
Shiva Shakti Grains India Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 105 Reaffirmed
Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed
Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed
Shree Balaji Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 207.5 Assigned
Shree Balaji Pigments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 32.5 Assigned
Shree Laxminarayan Agro Cold Storage Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Laxminarayan Agro Cold Storage TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Sicagen India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Sicagen India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 220 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
Sirupooluvapatti C.E.T.P. Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 310 Suspended
Sri Jaibalaji Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended
Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Sri Priyanka Raw and Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL C 14.8 Assigned
Sri Priyanka Raw and Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL C 80 Assigned
Sri Priyanka Raw and Boiled Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CRISIL C 5 Assigned
Srinath Metal Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 117.5 Suspended
Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 97.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
Suganya Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Suyog Development Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 288.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Suyog Development Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 131.4 Reaffirmed
Swift Freight India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended
*Includes Rs.5 Million of sub-limit of Bank Guarantee.
Tej Shoe Tech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tej Shoe Tech TL CRISIL BB 4.2 Assigned
Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB 88 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
#Includes sub-limit of export packing credit/foreign bill discounting of Rs.16.0 million.
Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 98.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Tibrewala Electromech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Tibrewala Electromech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
United Shippers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed
Vikas Udyog CC CRISIL B 47 Reaffirmed
Vikas Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vikas Udyog TL CRISIL B 2.2 Reaffirmed
Vizag Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Suspended
Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 375 Assigned
Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 305.4 Assigned
Zuci Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Zuci Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
