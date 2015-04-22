Apr 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ambition Mica Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Apcotex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Notice of Withdrawal Apollo Tyres Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 6750 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee/ Letter of Undertaking or acceptances for buyers' credit/Packing Credit Apollo Tyres Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Black Burn and Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Suspended Black Burn and Co. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Britto Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed C J S Specialty Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 110 Reaffirmed Chariot International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Chariot International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 19 Reaffirmed Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 357.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A2 Falcon Marine Exports Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 224 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A1 137.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A2 Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 113 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A2 Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A1 88 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A2 Gharda Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Ingwenya Mineral Operations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Jatin & Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Jatin & Company BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Jatin & Company LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed JMJ Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed JP Structures Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A3+ 300 Assigned # Letter of Credit Sublimit of Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs. 30 million K.D.Liquor and Fertilizer Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 K.D.Liquor and Fertilizer Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Credit Kangaro Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 10 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A1 Kangaro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Kanin India Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 10 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A1 Kanin India LOC CRISIL A1+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Kanin India Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 137.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kilpest India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Kilpest India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Kudu Fabrics LOC** CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Suspended **includes sublimit of Rs 2.5 million of Bank Guarantee M.K.K. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed M/S. Laxmi Builders BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Mahesh Extrusions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Mahesh Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Maveric Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Maveric Systems Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A3 240 Reaffirmed Namaste Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned R.P. Periyasamy and Co BG CRISIL A4+ 51 Reaffirmed Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ralson India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Assigned Ralson India Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A1+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Ralson India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 270 Reaffirmed Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Sakthi Steel Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt LtdST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed CP) Shri Varalakshmi Company BG CRISIL A3 22 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Strescon Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Strescon Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Vijay Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Vijay Engineering Works Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Suspended Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 43.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 86.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 210 Upgraded from CRISIL D Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 120 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Ambition Mica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Ambition Mica Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 46.7 Suspended Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Upgraded from CRISIL D Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 364.5 Assigned Apcotex Industries Ltd CP -- Withdrawn Apcotex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 480 Notice of Withdrawal Apcotex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 70 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd CC** CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan /Foreign Currency Non-Repatriable(B)/ Buyers'Credit /OverDraft/ Foreign Bill Discounting /Export Bill Receivables Apollo Tyres Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Bajrang Steel and Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 130 Assigned Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 20 Assigned Loan Fac Black Burn and Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 67.5 Suspended Black Burn and Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 48.2 Suspended Loan Fac Black Burn and Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 24.8 Suspended Britto Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 76.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 58.1 Reaffirmed Central Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Central Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 52.5 Suspended Chariot International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 360 Reaffirmed Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned CIS Bureaus Facility Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Divya Distributors CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 164.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 188.8 Assigned Enrich Hair and Skin Solutions Pvt LtdOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Enrich Hair and Skin Solutions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Enrich Hair and Skin Solutions Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Gemini Studios and Innovations Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 54 Suspended Gemini Studios and Innovations Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 193.6 Suspended Gharda Chemicals Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable between cash credit facility, working capital demand loan, packing credit, and bill discounting Gupta Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Gupta Syntex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 88 Assigned Ingwenya Mineral Operations Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 26.6 Suspended Ingwenya Mineral Operations Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Ingwenya Mineral Operations Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 13.4 Suspended Jatin & Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.6 Assigned Loan Fac Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 330 Reaffirmed Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Credit Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 185 Assigned JMJ Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed JMJ Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22.3 Reaffirmed Josco Fashion Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 1285 Reaffirmed Josco Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2350 Reaffirmed Josco Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 1000 Assigned JP Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Assigned K.D.Liquor and Fertilizer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- K.D.Liquor and Fertilizer Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 23.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- K.D.Liquor and Fertilizer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 48.8 Assigned Loan Fac Kangaro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 210 Upgraded from CRISIL A Kangaro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 210 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A Kangaro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL A Kanin India CC CRISIL A+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A Kanin India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 91.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Kilpest India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Suspended Kilpest India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.1 Suspended Loan Fac Kudu Fabrics CC* CRISIL BB 100 Suspended *includes sublimit of Rs 30.0 million of Export packing credit and Rs 12.5 million of Foreign Bills purchase Kudu Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.8 Suspended Loan Fac Kudu Fabrics TL CRISIL BB 26.7 Suspended Lanco Mandakini Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 4160 Suspended Lanco Vidarbha Thermal Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 55490 Suspended Lanco Vidarbha Thermal Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Loan Fac Lustre Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended Lustre Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL D 9.2 Suspended M.K.K. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 270 Reaffirmed M.N.S. Metal and Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed M/S. Laxmi Builders CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed M/S. Laxmi Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahesh Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL B- 59 Reaffirmed Mahesh Extrusions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 10.7 Reaffirmed Mahesh Extrusions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mangesh Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Mangesh Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 75 Suspended Loan Fac Maveric Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Maveric Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Meenal Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Meenal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Loan Fac Meenal Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Meenal Trading Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 70 Suspended Namaste Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Credit Namaste Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Discounting Nava Bharath Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 275 Reaffirmed Nava Bharath Fertilizers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed Nirala Infracity (Ajmer) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 175 Reaffirmed Pelena Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Pelena Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 75 Suspended Loan Fac Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.9 Assigned Loan Fac Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.6 Assigned Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned R.P. Periyasamy and Co CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed R.P. Periyasamy and Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.P. Periyasamy and Co Standby LOC CRISIL BB 3.5 Assigned Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 130.2 Reaffirmed Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 7.3 Reaffirmed Rajeshwar Ginning and Pressing FactoryCC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Ralson India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 405 Reaffirmed Ralson India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 222.5 Assigned Loan Fac S.R. Educational and Welfare Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 6.4 Assigned S.R. Educational and Welfare Trust TL CRISIL B 58.5 Assigned S.R. Educational and Welfare Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45.1 Assigned Loan Fac Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 276 Suspended Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11.8 Suspended Loan Fac Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 123.2 Suspended Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt LtBill Discounting CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt LtLT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sakthi Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sakthi Steel Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Sarda Dairy & Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Sarda Dairy & Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 593.1 Assigned SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 55000 Reaffirmed *Cash credit/working capital demand loan SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt LtdLower Tier II CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed Bonds SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt LtdLower Tier II CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Bonds SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt LtdLower Tier II CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed Bonds Shakumbari Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 37.8 Assigned Shakumbari Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Fac Shakumbari Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Shivam Cotex CC CRISIL BB- 177 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shivam Cotex TL CRISIL BB- 23 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shivashakti Bio Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Shri Varalakshmi Company CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shri Varalakshmi Company Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 134.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sri Amman Cars India Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Sri Amman Cars India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Fac Sri Amman Cars India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Strescon Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B Strescon Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 72.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Supertech Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 2000 Reaffirmed Supertech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 136.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Supertech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15550.1 Reaffirmed Taurian Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 180 Suspended The Creative Texture CC CRISIL B 42.5 Suspended The Creative Texture Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 61.4 Suspended Loan Fac The Creative Texture TL CRISIL B 46.1 Suspended The Josco Fashion Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 685 Reaffirmed Trivikram Tobacco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Trivikram Tobacco Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 50 Suspended Fac USL Coeclerici Logistics Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A 432 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings USL Coeclerici Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 198 Assigned Loan Fac V. P. M. Sankar and Son CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ V. P. M. Sankar and Son LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vel Murugan Timber Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL D 135 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Vel Murugan Timber Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 41 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Vel Murugan Timber Industries Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 24 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B Vel Murugan Timber Traders Foreign LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Vel Murugan Timber Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 76 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Vel Murugan Timber Traders Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 24 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B Vijay Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Vijay Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Suspended Loan Fac Vijay Engineering Works Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 8.5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)