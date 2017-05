Apr 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 195 Reaffirmed Ankit India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A2 Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 25 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A2 Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 396 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 523750 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 1350 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Dhanashree Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed East India Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended East India Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Ever Shine Traders Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Jagannath Corporation Projects Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Kala Genset Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed ^fully interchangeable with letter of credit Lorem Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned M. L. Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Narmada Spinning Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 16.5 Assigned Poddar Pigments Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Poddar Pigments Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 4 Reaffirmed Forward Poddar Pigments Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 227.5 Reaffirmed Precision Auto Wares Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Pro-Interactive Services India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Rawmin Mining and Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3 270 Assigned *include Rs.20 Million of Bank Guarantee and Rs.200 Million of Standby Line of Credit Sai Lekshmi Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Purchase Sai Lekshmi Cashew Company LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Shambhu Dayal Agro Food Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6.8 Reaffirmed Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 70 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A4 Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 9 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 SRM Construction BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed SRM Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Staarlight Designs Export Packing CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Credit Staarlight Designs Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Sundale Packers LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Swelore Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed T.O. Ittoop and Associates BG CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed T.O. Ittoop and Associates Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Thermosol Glass Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Veer Overseas Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Purchase - Discounting Veer Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 1100 Reaffirmed VGN Homes Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 10 Reassigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amidhara Industries CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B Amidhara Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Amidhara Industries TL CRISIL B+ 21.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B Anitha Texcot India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ankit India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Ankit India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ankit India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 9.2 Reaffirmed Aspinwall and Co. Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ #interchangeable with bank guarantee Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 37500 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AAA 12500 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 3850 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA+ 14180 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 2725 Reaffirmed Cargo Solar Power (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1670 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cargo Solar Power (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 3480 Reaffirmed Dhanashree Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Dhanashree Electronics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac East India Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Suspended East India Technologies Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 136 Suspended East India Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 9.3 Suspended Credit Ever Shine Traders CC CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed Fonroche Raajhans Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 410 Assigned Fonroche Saaras Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1290 Assigned Gemini Enterprises BG CRISIL BB 0.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Gemini Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Gemini Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 76.5 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL B+ Gemini Enterprises LOC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Gemini Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Gemini Enterprises Standby FB Limits CRISIL BB 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Gemini Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL B+ Jagannath Corporation Projects Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Kala Genset Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed *Included sublimit of Rs.30 million of export packing credit Kala Genset Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 126.5 Reaffirmed Kalaiselvi Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 77.9 Assigned Kalaiselvi Modern Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.1 Assigned Lorem Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Lorem Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned M. L. Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Loan Fac M/s. Ambika Agro Industries CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- M/s. Ambika Agro Industries TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- N.C. Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Narmada Spinning Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned Narmada Spinning Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.5 Assigned Loan Fac Narmada Spinning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Poddar Pigments Ltd CC CRISIL A 190 Reaffirmed Pradhvi Multitrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Precision Auto Wares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 17 Assigned Precision Auto Wares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 42 Assigned Pro-Interactive Services India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Pro-Interactive Services India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Provet Pharma Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B S S M Foundation Trust For EducationalOverdraft Fac CRISIL D 16 Downgraded and Social Development from CRISIL C S S M Foundation Trust For EducationalProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.1 Downgraded and Social Development Loan Fac from CRISIL C S S M Foundation Trust For EducationalTL CRISIL D 45 Downgraded and Social Development from CRISIL C Sai Lekshmi Cashew Company Export Packing CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Credit Sai Lekshmi Cashew Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Samaleswari Education Trust Rupee TL CRISIL B- 178 Reaffirmed Shakti Industries (Ahmedgarh) CC CRISIL B 95 Reaffirmed Shakti Industries (Ahmedgarh) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shambhu Dayal Agro Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL C Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Shree Agro Fresh Ulo Cold Storage CC CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Shree Agro Fresh Ulo Cold Storage TL CRISIL B 87.5 Assigned Shree Vijayashree Food Processing CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Industries Shree Vijayashree Food Processing LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Industries SPI Cinemas Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 1017.2 Reaffirmed SPI Cinemas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 282.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Alankar CC CRISIL BB 97.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sree Alankar Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- SRM Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Staarlight Designs CC CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Staarlight Designs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 54.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Staarlight Designs Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Credit Sundale Packers CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Sundale Packers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 87.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sundale Packers TL CRISIL B 7.8 Reaffirmed Swelore Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 37 Reaffirmed Swelore Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Swelore Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed Credit Thermosol Glass Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with packing credit up to Rs.35 million; letter of credit/buyer's credit up to Rs.25 million; letter of credit up to Rs.80 million; and packing credit up to Rs.56 million. Thermosol Glass Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL B+ 293.6 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit/buyer's credit up to Rs.70 million and letter of credit up to Rs.90 million. Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 38.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 26 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 26.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- VBM Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 105.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Veer Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Veer Overseas Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 270 Reaffirmed Credit Veer Overseas Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed VGN Homes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1460 Upgraded from CRISIL B VGN Homes Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B VGN Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 