Apr 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A V Rambabu Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Alfaraa Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3475 Reaffirmed Alfaraa Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1205.9 Reaffirmed Amrit Trading Company Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Anjana Adorables Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 40 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with foreign bills discounting Arkbird Publications BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Arkbird Publications LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Fund - Based Fac CRISIL A1+ 30000 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Non - FBL CRISIL A1+ 70400 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 5159.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A1 Ch. Veeraraghavulu Construction Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Chirackal Agro Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 167.5 Suspended Credit Corona Remedies Pvt Ltd Non - FBL CRISIL A3+ 4 Reaffirmed Crystal India Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 72 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Fortune Metaliks Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Fortune Metals Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 249 Suspended Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 130 Assigned Gupta Transformer Products BG CRISIL A4 15.8 Assigned IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1400 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.200 million for bank guarantee Jayesh Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Jayesh Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India BG CRISIL A4 3.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Discounting Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 149 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Oswal Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Robbins Tunneling and Trenchless BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended Technology India Pvt Ltd Spectrum Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 175 Reaffirmed Spectrum Infotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 25 Reaffirmed Spectrum Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Sunrise Process Equipments Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Sunrise Process Equipments LOC CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Sunrise Process Equipments Packing Credit CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Tirumala Agri Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 27 Suspended Topline Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Valson Polyester Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Valson Polyester Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Valson Polyester Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A4+ 90 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A V Rambabu Infra Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Fac Alfaraa Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 900 Reaffirmed Alfaraa Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 340 Reaffirmed Amrit Trading Company CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Andhra Ginning Lane Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Andhra Ginning Lane Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Anjana Adorables LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Arkbird Publications CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Balaji Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Balaji Rice Mill Key CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Balaji Rice Mill Open CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 58310.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Ch. Veeraraghavulu Construction Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Chandra Ship Management Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Chandra Ship Management Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 127.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Chandra Ship Management Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Chirackal Agro Mills Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 4.5 Assigned Chirackal Agro Mills CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned Chirackal Food Products CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Chirackal Roller Flour Mills Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Chirackal Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Chirackal Roller Flour Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 16.4 Assigned Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 82.5 Suspended Credit Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Corona Remedies Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed #Include sub limit of Rs. 65.0 Million for Export Packing Credit/Foreign Bill Discounting; sublimit of Rs. 10.0 Million for Letter of Credit; sublimit of Rs 5.0 Million for Bank Guarantee; sublimit of Rs. 10.0 Million for Buyer's Credit Corona Remedies Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 35.7 Reaffirmed Corona Remedies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 37 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Corona Remedies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 3.3 Reaffirmed Crystal India CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Crystal India TL CRISIL BB- 28 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 145* Reaffirmed *Includes Rs. 100 Million fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, export packing credit, post shipment credit, letter of credit and bank guarantee Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 88.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 26.5 Reaffirmed Fortune Metaliks Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Suspended Fortune Metaliks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Loan Fac Fortune Metaliks Ltd TL CRISIL BB 494.1 Suspended Fortune Metals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 567 Suspended Fortune Metals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Loan Fac Fortune Metals Ltd TL CRISIL BB 237.4 Suspended Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.8 Assigned Loan Fac Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.2 Assigned Gupta Transformer Products Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 23 Assigned Gupta Transformer Products Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 79.2 Assigned Gupta Transformer Products CC CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 3250 Reaffirmed Jayesh Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 102.5 Reaffirmed Jayesh Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 4.9 Reaffirmed Jayesh Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Jayesh Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kalyan Aqua and Marine Exports India TL CRISIL B+ 58.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Land Mark Infra Developers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Manglam Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 34 Assigned Manglam Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24 Assigned Loan Fac Manglam Agrotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Manglam Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Nandi Sahakari Sakkare Karakhane Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Niyamit Neumec Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 300 Suspended Loan Fac Oswal Overseas Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Oswal Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 28 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Oswal Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Parsvnath Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 461 Assigned Loan Fac Parsvnath Developers Ltd CC CRISIL C 989 Assigned Parsvnath Developers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 1050 Assigned Parsvnath Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL C 600 Downgraded from CRISIL B(SO) Poonam Enterprises CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Satyamaharshi Power Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Satyamaharshi Power Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Shambhu Dayal Jain and Company CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shivam Jewelmart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 904 Reaffirmed Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 972.3 Reaffirmed Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 39.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Sri Satyalakshmi Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Sri Satyalakshmi Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Venkataramana Para Boiled Rice CC CRISIL C 30 Suspended Mill Pvt Ltd Sri Venkataramana Para Boiled Rice LT Loan CRISIL C 30 Suspended Mill Pvt Ltd Sunrise Process Equipments CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Sunrise Process Equipments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunrise Process Equipments TL CRISIL B 9.4 Reaffirmed Tejpal Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme (e - DFS) Tejpal Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Tirumala Agri Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Tirumala Agri Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18 Suspended Loan Fac Topline Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Topline Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Valson Polyester Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Valson Polyester Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 67.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Valson Polyester Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 197.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)