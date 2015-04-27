Apr 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 24, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ammarun Foundries BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Ammarun Foundries Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ammarun Foundries Supplier Bill CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Apple Chemie India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Arun Agriculture BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Arun Agro Combine BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned
Arun Trade Combines BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned
Astra Microwave Products Ltd BG# CRISIL A1 4250 Reaffirmed
#Includes a sub-limit of Rs.100.0 million for letter of credit
Astra Microwave Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed
Bella Jewelry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Discounting*
*Includes sublimit of direct bills of Rs.60 million, sublimit of packing credit of Rs.44
million, and gold loan of Rs.14 million
Bella Jewelry Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 24.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chhattisgarh Power and Coal BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Benefication Ltd
Durgapur Iron and Steel Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 13.4 Reaffirmed
Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 2950 Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned
e-Procurement Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Suspended
Exel Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Exel Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned
Purchase
Exel Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Forward
HVK International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Forward
International Commerce Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Assigned
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdST Loan CRISIL A1 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
KTL Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Assigned
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 77.5 Reaffirmed
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 320 Reaffirmed
Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Organic Coatings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed
Organic Coatings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Poly Medicure Ltd BG CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed
Poly Medicure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 140 Reaffirmed
Prasad Productions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended
Prasad Productions Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended
Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed
Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Raghuveer Metal Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
RIC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
RIC Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Romil Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Romil Impex Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4
Rungamattee Tea and Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Withdrawal
S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Securens Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Spenzen Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14.5 Assigned
TPP Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
TPP Boilers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned
Zuari Cement Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd FD Programme FB+ 100 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1800 Reaffirmed
Ammarun Foundries Open CC CRISIL BB 115 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Ammarun Foundries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Ammarun Foundries TL CRISIL BB 88.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Apple Chemie India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Apple Chemie India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Apple Chemie India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19.9 Reaffirmed
Arun Agriculture CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Arun Agro Combine CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Arun Trade Combines CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Astra Microwave Products Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1250 Reaffirmed
*Includes a sub-limit of Rs.42.5 million for letter of credit
Astra Microwave Products Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 460 Reaffirmed
Astra Microwave Products Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Assigned
Bhawani Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed
Chandigarh Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.8 Assigned
Chandigarh Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 82.2 Assigned
Chhattisgarh Power and Coal CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned
Benefication Ltd
Durgapur Iron and Steel Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Durgapur Iron and Steel Co Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting^ CRISIL AA- 2050 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities up to Rs.500 million.
Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 4300 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with non-fund-based limits up to Rs.3300 million and interchangeable with other
fund-based facilities up to Rs.2510 million.
Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 1075 Reaffirmed
Enzen Global Solutions Pvt Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL A- 1300 Assigned
Debenture Programme
e-Procurement Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended
Ganapati India International Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 400 Assigned
Ganga Iron and Steel Trading Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Suspended
Ganga Iron and Steel Trading Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended
Gangaputra CC CRISIL B- 12.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Gangaputra TL CRISIL B- 327.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Gokaraju Rangaraju Educational SocietyLT Loan CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned
Gokaraju Rangaraju Educational SocietyProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gold Metal Extrusion CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
H. K. Kalchuri Education Trust TL CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed
HIA Exports CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
HIA Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hind Tools TL CRISIL BB 6.2 Assigned
Hind Tools CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Hind Tools Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
HVK International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 1182.5 Reaffirmed
HVK International Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 2578.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
HVK International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1050 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
HVK International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 639 Reaffirmed
Credit
International Commerce Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdCC CRISIL A- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdTL CRISIL A- 2300 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdNon - Convertible CRISIL A- 3680 Upgraded from
Debentures CRISIL BBB+
Kanak Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30.6 Assigned
Kanak Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 70.2 Assigned
Karanja Terminal & Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4800 Assigned
KTL Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
KTL Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 160 Assigned
Fac
KTL Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 107.5 Assigned
Financing Scheme
(e - DFS)
KTL Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 139 Reaffirmed
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 117.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 69.4 Reaffirmed
Laham Exports India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Lakhotia Medical Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 52 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 31.5 Reaffirmed
MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D 467.6 Reaffirmed
MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1.5 Reaffirmed
MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 836.7 Reaffirmed
MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 961.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mundhra Bullion Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
Mundhra Jewellers Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Organic Coatings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Organic Coatings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 117.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Organic Coatings Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed
Poly Medicure Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL A
Poly Medicure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 602.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL A
Prasad Productions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 272.4 Suspended
Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Raghuveer Metal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Rungamattee Tea and Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Withdrawal
Runwal Agri Tech LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned
S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Ltd
S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Sapphire Spinners India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 11.3 Reaffirmed
Sapphire Spinners India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed
Sapphire Spinners India Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Sapphire Spinners India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 83.7 Reaffirmed
Securens Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Securens Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Securens Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned
Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2180 Reaffirmed
Shakti Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Suspended
Shree Sharanam Real Estate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Assigned
Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 390 Reaffirmed
Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed
Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Spenzen Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 53 Assigned
Spenzen Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Sri Saibalaji Spintex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed
Sri Saibalaji Spintex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Saibalaji Spintex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 543.2 Reaffirmed
TPP Boilers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
TPP Boilers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Zuari Cement Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1000 Downgraded
from CRISIL AA
Zuari Cement Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 3250 Downgraded
from CRISIL AA
Zuari Cement Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL AA
Zuari Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 6000 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL AA
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)