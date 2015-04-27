Apr 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ammarun Foundries BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Ammarun Foundries Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ammarun Foundries Supplier Bill CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Apple Chemie India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Arun Agriculture BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Arun Agro Combine BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned Arun Trade Combines BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Astra Microwave Products Ltd BG# CRISIL A1 4250 Reaffirmed #Includes a sub-limit of Rs.100.0 million for letter of credit Astra Microwave Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Bella Jewelry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Includes sublimit of direct bills of Rs.60 million, sublimit of packing credit of Rs.44 million, and gold loan of Rs.14 million Bella Jewelry Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 24.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chhattisgarh Power and Coal BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Benefication Ltd Durgapur Iron and Steel Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 13.4 Reaffirmed Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 2950 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with bank guarantee Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned e-Procurement Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Exel Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Exel Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Purchase Exel Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Forward HVK International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Forward International Commerce Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Assigned Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdST Loan CRISIL A1 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ KTL Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Assigned Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 77.5 Reaffirmed Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 320 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Organic Coatings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Organic Coatings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd BG CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 140 Reaffirmed Prasad Productions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended Prasad Productions Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Raghuveer Metal Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed RIC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed RIC Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Romil Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Romil Impex Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Rungamattee Tea and Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Withdrawal S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Securens Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Spenzen Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14.5 Assigned TPP Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned TPP Boilers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned Zuari Cement Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd FD Programme FB+ 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1800 Reaffirmed Ammarun Foundries Open CC CRISIL BB 115 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ammarun Foundries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Ammarun Foundries TL CRISIL BB 88.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Apple Chemie India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Apple Chemie India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Credit Apple Chemie India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19.9 Reaffirmed Arun Agriculture CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Arun Agro Combine CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Arun Trade Combines CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Astra Microwave Products Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1250 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.42.5 million for letter of credit Astra Microwave Products Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 460 Reaffirmed Astra Microwave Products Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Assigned Bhawani Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Chandigarh Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.8 Assigned Chandigarh Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 82.2 Assigned Chhattisgarh Power and Coal CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned Benefication Ltd Durgapur Iron and Steel Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Durgapur Iron and Steel Co Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting^ CRISIL AA- 2050 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities up to Rs.500 million. Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 4300 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non-fund-based limits up to Rs.3300 million and interchangeable with other fund-based facilities up to Rs.2510 million. Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 1075 Reaffirmed Enzen Global Solutions Pvt Ltd Non - Convertible CRISIL A- 1300 Assigned Debenture Programme e-Procurement Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Ganapati India International Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 400 Assigned Ganga Iron and Steel Trading Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Suspended Ganga Iron and Steel Trading Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Gangaputra CC CRISIL B- 12.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Gangaputra TL CRISIL B- 327.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B Gokaraju Rangaraju Educational SocietyLT Loan CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Gokaraju Rangaraju Educational SocietyProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Gold Metal Extrusion CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned H. K. Kalchuri Education Trust TL CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed HIA Exports CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed HIA Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hind Tools TL CRISIL BB 6.2 Assigned Hind Tools CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Hind Tools Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac HVK International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 1182.5 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 2578.5 Reaffirmed Credit HVK International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1050 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HVK International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 639 Reaffirmed Credit International Commerce Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdCC CRISIL A- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdTL CRISIL A- 2300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdNon - Convertible CRISIL A- 3680 Upgraded from Debentures CRISIL BBB+ Kanak Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30.6 Assigned Kanak Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 70.2 Assigned Karanja Terminal & Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4800 Assigned KTL Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac KTL Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 160 Assigned Fac KTL Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 107.5 Assigned Financing Scheme (e - DFS) KTL Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 139 Reaffirmed Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 117.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 69.4 Reaffirmed Laham Exports India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Lakhotia Medical Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 52 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 31.5 Reaffirmed MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D 467.6 Reaffirmed MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1.5 Reaffirmed MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 836.7 Reaffirmed MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 961.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mundhra Bullion Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Mundhra Jewellers Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Organic Coatings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Organic Coatings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Organic Coatings Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A Poly Medicure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 602.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A Prasad Productions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 272.4 Suspended Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Raghuveer Metal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Rungamattee Tea and Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Withdrawal Runwal Agri Tech LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Sapphire Spinners India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 11.3 Reaffirmed Sapphire Spinners India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Sapphire Spinners India Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Sapphire Spinners India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 83.7 Reaffirmed Securens Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Securens Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac Securens Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2180 Reaffirmed Shakti Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Suspended Shree Sharanam Real Estate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Assigned Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 390 Reaffirmed Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spenzen Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 53 Assigned Spenzen Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sri Saibalaji Spintex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Sri Saibalaji Spintex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Saibalaji Spintex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 543.2 Reaffirmed TPP Boilers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac TPP Boilers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Zuari Cement Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Zuari Cement Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 3250 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Zuari Cement Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 500 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Zuari Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 6000 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL AA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)