Apr 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Assam Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BMV Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Esdee Paints Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Essar Ferro Alloys Company BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed CP) Fauji Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Fauji Exim Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 48 Reaffirmed Credit Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Credit Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Himalya International Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Himalya International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Himalya International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Short - Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Jay Gee Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3540 $ Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 340 $ Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 $ Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 $ Credit Manish Flexipack A unit of Nagrani BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Wara Housing Pvt Ltd Neeraj Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Neeraj Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed NHB Ball and Roller Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed NHB Ball and Roller Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 660 Reaffirmed P.Manickam and Co BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended R.P.P Infra Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 700 Suspended Rainbow Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Ratnadeep Metal and Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Ratnadeep Metal and Tubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 185 Suspended Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 4.2 Upgraded from under LOC CRISIL D Sheel Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned Shree Ganesh EPC Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh EPC Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Shree Vijay Polycons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Smriti Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Smriti Apparels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 95 Assigned Sonal Adhesives Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 112 Suspended Texool Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Texool Ltd Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Texool Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tirubala International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 550 Suspended United India Shoe Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D United India Shoe Corporation Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 147 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL D United India Shoe Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Upgraded from CRISIL D Veekayem Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Credit Veekayem Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Assigned Yogiraj Spinning Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Annapurna Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Annapurna Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Annapurna Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 34.9 Reaffirmed Arti Ship Breaking Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 295.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 89.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Assam Polymers CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Assam Polymers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 44.4 Suspended Loan Fac Assam Polymers TL CRISIL B- 45.6 Suspended Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Credit Autocreates (India) Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Autocreates (India) Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac BMV Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed BMV Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Discounting BMV Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Delta Msand Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Delta Msand Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Diamond Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 175 Reaffirmed Diamond Solvex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 6.8 Reaffirmed Diamond Solvex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Diamond Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Suspended Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with cash credit Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Loan Fac Esdee Paints Ltd CC CRISIL A 233.3 Reaffirmed Esdee Paints Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Esdee Paints Ltd TL CRISIL A 15 Reaffirmed Essar Ferro Alloys Company CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 380 Reaffirmed Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 491.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1928.5 Reaffirmed G.B. Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Credit G.B. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned G.B. Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 10.6 Assigned Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 24.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Gehlot Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Gehlot Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gehlot Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.4 Reaffirmed Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 76 Reaffirmed Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Himalya International Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL B- 25.3 Assigned Himalya International Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL B- 193.9 Assigned loan@ @ includes Rs.50 million of packing credit Himalya International Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL B- 297.2 Assigned loan# # includes Rs.130 million of export packing credit/foreign bill discounting/foreign bill purchase Himalya International Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 251.5 Assigned Himalya International Ltd TL CRISIL B- 862.3 Assigned Himalya International Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 243.1 Assigned ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 950 Assigned Ltd ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 3250 Reaffirmed Ltd ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Tier III Bonds CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd J - Marks Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 850 Suspended J - Marks Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 122.9 Suspended J - Marks Lifestyles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Suspended J - Marks Lifestyles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Suspended Loan Fac J - Marks Lifestyles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Suspended J Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended J Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 337.1 Suspended Jam Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 350 Suspended Jay Gee Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Suspended Jay Gee Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 132.5 Suspended Loan Fac Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 230 Withdrawal Loan Fac Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL BB 470 Withdrawal Loan Fac Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 870 $ Lalchand Mangaldas Soni Gems and CC CRISIL BB- 152.5 Assigned Jewellers Pvt Ltd Lalchand Mangaldas Soni Gems and LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7.8 Assigned Jewellers Pvt Ltd Madhav Biscuits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Madhav Biscuits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 121 Assigned Manish Flexipack A unit of Nagrani TL CRISIL B 66 Assigned Wara Housing Pvt Ltd Manish Flexipack A unit of Nagrani CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Wara Housing Pvt Ltd Neeraj Builders CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Neeraj Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Neerakkal Latex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 150 Assigned Nester Corn Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Nester Corn Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Nester Corn Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Nester Corn Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 22 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Newsmen Associates Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended NHB Ball and Roller Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed NHB Ball and Roller Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 213.8 Reaffirmed P.Manickam and Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Penguin Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Penguin Electronics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.P.P Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 650 Suspended Rainbow Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Rainbow Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Ratnadeep Metal and Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL B 280 Suspended Ratnadeep Metal and Tubes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 36.4 Suspended Loan Fac Ratnadeep Metal and Tubes Ltd TL CRISIL B 153.6 Suspended Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Red Gas India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Red Gas India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Suspended Loan Fac Red Gas India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended S.R.S Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Suspended Sai Fertilizers and Phosphates Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Sai Fertilizers and Phosphates Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.4 Suspended Loan Fac Sai Fertilizers and Phosphates Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 178.6 Suspended Sharthi Cottgin Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sharthi Cottgin Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 140.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sharthi Cottgin Corporation Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 4.7 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Sharthi Cottgin Corporation TL CRISIL B+ 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sheel Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Durga Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended Shree Durga Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 37.5* Suspended * Treated as long term Shree Durga Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 47.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Durga Constructions Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 45 Suspended Shree Ganesh EPC Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Homes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Shree Vijay Polycons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Smriti Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.4 Assigned Sonal Adhesives Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB- 110 Suspended ^Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit/packing Credit in Foreign currency upto Rs. 58.0 million Sri Jagannadha Surya Lakshmi Rice MillKey CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sri Jagannadha Surya Lakshmi Rice MillOpen CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Fac Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Swastik Enterprises - New Delhi Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Swastik Enterprises - New Delhi CC CRISIL B- 65 Assigned Teamec Chlorates Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended Teamec Chlorates Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Teamec Chlorates Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 423 Suspended Texool Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Texool Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 10 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL D Texool Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B- 8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tirubala International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Purchase Tirubala International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Tirupati Fibers CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Tirupati Fibers TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 387.5 Reaffirmed Limits Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 68.7 Reaffirmed Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Suspended Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 121 Suspended Loan Fac Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 129 Suspended Tulsi Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 97.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ United India Shoe Corporation Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 340 Reassigned Credit Veekayem Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Suspended Veekayem Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50.9 Suspended Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.2 Assigned Veto Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Wadhwani Parmeshwari Cold Storage Pvt CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Wadhwani Parmeshwari Cold Storage Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 3.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Wadhwani Parmeshwari Cold Storage Pvt TL CRISIL B 6.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Yogiraj Spinning Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 344 Assigned Yogiraj Spinning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)