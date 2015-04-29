Apr 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 14800 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 11400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed B. Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Bharat Engineering Construction Co PvtLetter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned Ltd Diaexports Corporation Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Credit Diaexports Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Gopsons Printers Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Gopsons Printers Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Indra Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Janani International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Janani International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Janani International Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 18 Reaffirmed Krypton Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Krypton Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Krypton Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage BG CRISIL D 1.3 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4 Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Mangal Trading Company BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Mavin Switchgears and Control Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Withdrawal Mavin Switchgears and Control Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Withdrawal Medicamen Biotech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Medicamen Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Munjal Showa Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Munjal Showa Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 435 Reaffirmed Munjal Showa Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed OSAW Agro Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reassigned Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reassigned Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 2900 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed Raghuvir Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.20 million of inland letter of credit. Sai Krupa Construction BG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur) BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur) Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 50.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac SNL Bearings Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 5 Assigned Srinivasa Cystine Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Srinivasa Cystine Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sunbright Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Trend Setters Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Trend Setters Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 21.2 Reaffirmed Arham Non Woven Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned *Includes sublimit of letter of credit of Rs.10 million Arham Non Woven Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 115.5 Assigned Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3500 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 360 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashoka Buildcon Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed B. Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned B. Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Bharat Engineering Construction Co PvtCC CRISIL BB 235 Assigned Ltd Electronics Technology Parks- Kerala LT Loan CRISIL D 1894.4 Reaffirmed Electronics Technology Parks- Kerala Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4039.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Garg Agrifoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Garg Agrifoods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Gopsons Printers Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 187.9 Assigned Gopsons Printers Pvt. Ltd. Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 135 Assigned Gopsons Printers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Goyal Yarn Agency CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Helios and Matheson Information CC CRISIL D 1560 Downgraded Technology Ltd from CRISIL C Helios and Matheson Information LT Loan CRISIL D 440 Downgraded Technology Ltd from CRISIL C Hyson India Business Hotels & Resorts TL CRISIL D 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Imperial Shah Stores CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Imperial Shah Stores Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Indra Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Indra Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indrayani Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 87 Reaffirmed Indrayani Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.9 Reaffirmed Jana Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 48 Assigned Jana Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned Loan Fac Janani International Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 42 Reaffirmed Kalokhe Stone Crusher CC CRISIL D 24 Reaffirmed Kalokhe Stone Crusher TL CRISIL D 72 Reaffirmed Krypton Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 83 Reaffirmed Krypton Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13.5 Reaffirmed Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage CC CRISIL D 41 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage TL CRISIL D 47 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage WC Fac CRISIL D 4.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Mangal Trading Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29 Assigned Loan Fac Mangal Trading Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Mavin Switchgears and Control Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Withdrawal Mavin Switchgears and Control Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Withdrawal Loan Fac Medicamen Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Medicamen Biotech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Munjal Showa Ltd CC CRISIL AA 285 Reaffirmed Munjal Showa Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 700 Reaffirmed Loan Fac New Bonanza India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned New Bonanza India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned New Bonanza India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Credit OSAW Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed OSAW Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Pashankar Auto India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Pashankar Auto India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 375 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pooja Industries (Indore) CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Pooja Industries (Indore) TL CRISIL B 20 Suspended Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 232.3 Reaffirmed PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 80.9 Reaffirmed PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 99.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Raghuvir Buildcon Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Raghuvir Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S R Towncon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sai Krupa Construction CC CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned Sai Krupa Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19 Assigned Loan Fac Sai Krupa Construction TL CRISIL B+ 11 Assigned Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur) Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur) CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur) LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 11.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur) Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac SNL Bearings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SNL Bearings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 36 Reaffirmed SNL Bearings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed SNL Bearings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Southern Tropical Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw and Boiled RiceCC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw and Boiled RiceLT Loan CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw and Boiled RiceProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Mill Loan Fac Srinivasa Cystine Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Srinivasa Cystine Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Sunbright Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Loan Fac Sunbright Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 36 Assigned Sunbright Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Trend Setters Bill Discounting CRISIL B 40 Assigned Trend Setters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned Loan Fac Viva Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Viva Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Viva Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 117 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)