Apr 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Promoters Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Aircon Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Aircon Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Ajay Trading Company BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Aland Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Alps Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Amartara Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Anucool Industrial Aids Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 36 Assigned Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagwati Industries - Raipur BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran PvtForeign Exchange CRISIL A1+ 280 Reaffirmed Ltd Forward Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran PvtLOC* CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed Ltd *Includes sublimit of Rs.1500 million of Letter of Credit (Capex) and Rs.100 million of Bank Guarantee limits BSBK Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 480 Reaffirmed BSBK Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Epitome Plast-O-Pack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Fine Organics Export Packing CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Credit Fine Organics Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Purchase Fine Organics Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 7.2 Reaffirmed Forward Fine Organics LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Fine Organics Standby Line of CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Credit Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Greta Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned KE Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed KE Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 900 Assigned Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Metro Decoratives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Micro Inks Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed NED Energy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 450 Reaffirmed ONGC Videsh Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed ONGC Videsh Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed PD Rice Udyog BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Rafiq Naik Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Rafiq Naik Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed ^Includes Sub-Limit of Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs. 35 million Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ratan Metal LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Assigned Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Rudra Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Selfridges Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 105.8 Reaffirmed Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 513.5 Reaffirmed Shradha Apparels Worldwide Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Negotiation SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Spark Insulators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Spark Insulators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Texmo Pipes and Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 340 Assigned Texmo Pipes and Products Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120.8 Assigned Upper India Tanners Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Loan Fac Veer Oil and General Mills Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 33.7 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Veer Oil and General Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 204.5 Reaffirmed Yerik International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Yerik International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Pharma Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Aditya Promoters Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Aircon Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Ajay Trading Company CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Aland Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Aland Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Aland Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Alps Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Downgraded from CRISIL B Amartara Pvt Ltd Line of Credit* CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed *includes Rs.160 Million of Letter of Credit Amartara Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amartara Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 25.4 Reaffirmed Amsteel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Loan Fac Anucool Industrial Aids Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.7 Reaffirmed Arihant Tiles and Marbles Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18 Assigned Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20.5 Assigned Loan Fac Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 36 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Industries - Raipur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Bhagwati Industries - Raipur CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran PvtCC CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Bholaram Education Society BG CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Bholaram Education Society TL CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Bikaner Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Bikaner Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Assigned BLG Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned BLG Electronics Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 58.5 Assigned BSBK Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 95 Reaffirmed Dariyalal Industries CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Dariyalal Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dhanya Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Diveel Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Diveel Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Dwarka Infraventures Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 22.5 Assigned Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 67.5 Assigned Epitome Plast-O-Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Epitome Plast-O-Pack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 62.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Epitome Plast-O-Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 32.5 Reaffirmed Epitome Plast-O-Pack Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Fine Organics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 32.8 Reassigned Loan Fac Food Corporation of India Bond CRISIL AAA(SO) 230000 Reaffirmed Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Fac Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Greta Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Indian School of Business LT Loan CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed Indian School of Business Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Indian School of Business Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indreshwar Sugar Mills Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 500 Reaffirmed IUA Trust TL CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed K. N. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed K. N. Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme (e - DFS) Kanaka Mahalakshmi Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Kanaka Mahalakshmi Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Kanaka Mahalakshmi Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kanaka Mahalakshmi Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed KE Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed KE Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 36 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KE Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 24 Reaffirmed Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 967.2 Assigned Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 322.8 Assigned Loan Fac Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 35.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Metro Decoratives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Monga Iron & Steel Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Monga Iron & Steel Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Loan Fac MRJ Infratech Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B 110 Assigned Discounting Loan NED Energy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed NED Energy Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Nina Realtors TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned NOVA Agri Sciences (P) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Assigned NOVA Agri Sciences (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac ONGC Videsh Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Parth Parenteral Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B PD Rice Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Loan Fac PD Rice Udyog CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Pivot Fabrique CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Pivot Fabrique TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Quality Hybrid Seeds Company CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Quality Hybrid Seeds Company TL CRISIL B 8.8 Assigned Rafiq Naik Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 151.9 Assigned Rafiq Naik Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Loan Fac Raj Jewels CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Ratan Metal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ratan Metal CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Rime Rich Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rime Rich Foods Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rise Packers Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.4 Assigned Loan Fac Rise Packers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Rise Packers Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B 29.6 Assigned Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Royal Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Rudra Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Rudra Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Selfridges Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 22 Assigned Selfridges Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned Selfridges Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 192.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Credit Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 215 Reaffirmed Shirode Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Shirode Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1050 Reaffirmed Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B- 450.7 Reaffirmed Shradha Apparels Worldwide Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Purchase* * The limit is interchangeable with export packing credit and Advance Foreign Outward Bill for Collection (AFOBC) SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 220 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 257.5 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL BB SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 290 Upgraded from CRISIL BB SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Spark Insulators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Spark Insulators Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25.8 Reaffirmed Spark Insulators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sreenidhi Infra Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 70 Assigned Fac Sri Lakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Swami Hitech Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Talbro Forgings Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Talbro Forgings CC CRISIL BB+ 3 Assigned Talbro Forgings Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 32 Assigned Credit TEJ COKE UNIT - II CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Texmo Pipes and Products Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 49.2 Assigned Texmo Pipes and Products Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Credit Texmo Pipes and Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 460 Assigned The Kuttanad Rubber Co Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B 63.5 Assigned The Kuttanad Rubber Co Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 10 Assigned The Kuttanad Rubber Co Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned Tosiba Appliances Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Tosiba Appliances Co Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Upper India Tanners Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Purchase Veekesy Elastomers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Veekesy Elastomers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 125.3 Reaffirmed Veekesy Footcare India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Veekesy Footcare India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 66 Reaffirmed Veekesy Footcare India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veekesy Sandals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Veekesy Sandals India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 102.5 Reaffirmed Veer Oil and General Mills TL CRISIL B+ 11.8 Reaffirmed Veggiecraft Food Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B 85 Assigned Venkatesh Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Venkatesh Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 22 Assigned VKC Footprints Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed VKC Footprints Global Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 255 Reaffirmed Wadhwani Cold Storage and Ice Plant Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B 73.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Wadhwani Cold Storage and Ice Plant TL CRISIL B 6.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Yerik International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ziqitza Health Care Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Ziqitza Health Care Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Ziqitza Health Care Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 143.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ziqitza Health Care Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 26.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.