May 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Chemical Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Abok Spring Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Abok Spring Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended ABS Electroplaters (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Suspension revoked Apco Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3560 Suspension Revoked Apco Infratech Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 2250 Suspension Revoked Apco Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 6690 Suspension Loan Fac Revoked ARCIL Catalyst Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Arido Ceramic BG CRISIL A4+ 11.5 Assigned Avon Cycles Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Guarantee Avon Cycles Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A1+ 180 Reaffirmed Ayoki Fabricon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 410 Suspended Ayoki Fabricon Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 73 Suspended Loan Fac B. S. Securities BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed B. S. Securities Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Bharath Infra Exports and Imports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 750 Suspended Bharath Infra Exports and Imports Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 550 Suspended Loan Fac Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1680 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 300 Assigned Loan Fac Bluemax Impex India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Deepak Fasteners Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded Discounting ** from CRISIL A3+ **Represents Foreign Outward Bill Negotiated under Letter of Credit (FOBNLC)/ Foreign Outward Deepak Fasteners Ltd LOC *** CRISIL A3 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ *** includes a sub limit of Rs. 875 million of Buyers Credit and 212.5 million of Bank Guarantee Deiveegam Trade Links Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Elite Mission Hospital Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Focus Comtrade Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Focus Comtrade Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 5 Assigned G G Continental Trades Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 650 Assigned G K Continental Trades Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned G K Exim Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 340 Assigned G.K. Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Gayatri Spinners Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Gayatri Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11.5 Assigned Goldstar Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Gopal Lifesciences Unit - II BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Gulbrandsen Technologies India Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Hilltop Hirise Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 85 Assigned J J Exports Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Janki Dass Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Assigned Jayaraj International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed K G Export Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned K P Transports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Kopran Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Kopran Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Kosas Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 80 Suspended Credit Kosas Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Suspended Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed (Including CP) Krishna Electrical Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 170 Suspended Krishna Electrical Industries Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Discounting Fac Krishna Electrical Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended KTL Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed KTL Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lift and Shift India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Lift and Shift India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 59 Reaffirmed Lift and Shift India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed M X Systems International Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 290 Suspended * includes sublimit of Letter of credit Rs.50 Million Madras Steels and Tubes BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Marinecraft Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended MTARE Engineering India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Muthoot Capital Services Ltd STD CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Nitin Sai Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Olympic Laminates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Om Sai Aqua Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 P Ramesh BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 60 Assigned R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit R.K. Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 300 Assigned Roobha Creations Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Discounting Saint Gobain India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Salasar Food Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Seshaasai E-Forms Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Shanti Chemical Works BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Shanti Chemical Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Shaurya Exim International Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 200 Suspended Shree Tirupati Auto Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed SKP Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned SPI Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed SRC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed SRC Projects Pvt Ltd Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Constructions BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Star Global Endura Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sterling Chemicals and Alcohols Pvt LtPacking Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Sterling Chemicals and Alcohols Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Synergy Telecommunications LOC* CRISIL D 11 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ * Interchangeable with bank guarantee Synergy Telecommunications ( A Unit ofBG CRISIL D 125 Downgraded Moonlight Properties Pvt Ltd) from CRISIL A4+ Synergy Thrislington BG CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Swastik Lloyds Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Tirubala Exports Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Tirubala Exports LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Tirubala Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3 17 Reaffirmed Top Gear Transmission Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Top Gear Transmission Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Top Gear Transmissions LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Top Gear Transmissions BG CRISIL A4+ 18.5 Assigned Uma Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 390 Reaffirmed Upper India Tanning Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 8.7 Assigned Loan Fac Vinayak Agro Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Vrindavan Engineers and Contractors BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd VVV Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Muthoot Capital Services Ltd FD FA Reaffirmed Sheikh Farid Finvest Ltd FD FB+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Chemical Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned ABC Chemical Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Purchase Abok Spring Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Abok Spring Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 18.8 Suspended Abok Spring Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14 Suspended ABS Electroplaters (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 582.8 Suspension revoked ABS Electroplaters (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 105 Suspension revoked ABS Electroplaters (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 82.2 Suspension Loan Fac revoked AP Transco TL CRISIL A 20 Watch Developing AP Transco Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 20 Watch Loan Fac Developing AP Transco 13.85% Series I/ CRISIL A(SO) 0.24 Watch 99 (Option B) Developing AP Transco 11.6% Series I/ CRISIL A(SO) 1.51 Watch 2002 (Option C) Developing AP Transco 8.4% Series I/ CRISIL A(SO) 3.55 Watch 2004 (Option B) Developing AP Transco 8.7% Series I/ CRISIL A(SO) 0.4 Watch 2006 (Option A) Developing AP Transco 8.95% Series I/ CRISIL A(SO) 1.6 Watch 2006 (Option B) Developing AP Transco 8.59% Series II/ CRISIL A(SO) 1.67 Watch 2006 (Option A) Developing AP Transco 8.69% Series II/ CRISIL A(SO) 1.33 Watch 2006 (Option B) Developing Apco Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1985 Suspension Revoked Apco Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 515 Suspension Loan Fac Revoked APPFC Bond Series I/ CRISIL A(SO) 2.44 Watch 2004* Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series I/ CRISIL A(SO) 5.97 Watch 2005* Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series I/ CRISIL A(SO) 10.53 Watch 2010* Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series I&II/ CRISIL A(SO) 8.98 Watch 2011* Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series I/ CRISIL A(SO) 3.14 Watch 2012* Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APPFC Bond Series II/ CRISIL A(SO) 10 Watch 2012* Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 APSFC 9.48% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 2 Watch V/ 2012# Developing #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 APSFC 8.5% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 1.03 Watch II/ 2008# Developing #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 APSFC 9% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 1 Watch III/ 2008# Developing #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 APSFC 8.35% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 1.21 Watch IV/ 2009# Developing #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 APSFC Bonds Series VII & CRISIL A(SO) 3.5 Watch VIII/ 2014 Developing ARCIL Catalyst Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed ARCIL Catalyst Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Arido Ceramic LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60.5 Assigned Arido Ceramic CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Ascent Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Ascent Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Avon Cycles Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 570 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Avon Cycles Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 195 Reaffirmed Ayoki Fabricon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Suspended Ayoki Fabricon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7 Suspended Baba Fateh Singh Cotton and General CC CRISIL B- 55 Assigned Mills Bagmane Estates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1488.5 Suspended Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 190 Assigned Loan Fac Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Bharat Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Bharat Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharath Infra Exports and Imports Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Bharath Infra Exports and Imports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Loan Fac Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 590 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Bluemax Impex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Chillamcherla Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Chillamcherla Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 80 Suspended Deepak Fasteners Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed *includes a sub limit of Rs, 990 million packing credit and Rs. 350 million for bill discounting Deepak Fasteners Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 746.5 Downgraded Commercial from CRISIL Borrowings BBB Deepak Fasteners Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 312.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Deepak Fasteners Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 410.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Deiveegam Trade Links CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Dharti Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 406.5 Assigned Dharti Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Dharti Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.3 Assigned Loan Fac Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 53.5 Assigned Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Elite Mission Hospital LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Elite Mission Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eminent Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 160 Suspended Esveegee Breweries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended Esveegee Breweries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 264.3 Suspended Esveegee Breweries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.7 Suspended Loan Fac Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 66 Reaffirmed Fac Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 39 Reaffirmed against term deposits Focus Comtrade Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac G G Continental Trades Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned G K Continental Trades Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned G K Exim CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned G.K. Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Gayatri Jhansi Roadways Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+(SO) 451.5 Suspended Loan Fac Gayatri Jhansi Roadways Ltd TL CRISIL BB+(SO) 2958.5 Suspended Gayatri Spinners Ltd TL CRISIL B 12.3 Assigned Gayatri Spinners Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.7 Assigned Loan Fac Gayatri Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Goldstar Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Gopal Lifesciences Unit - II Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned Gopal Lifesciences Unit - II CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned GSM Mega Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 600 Assigned Gulbrandsen Technologies India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Gulbrandsen Technologies India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB 515 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Hilltop Hirise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 155 Assigned Loan Fac Hilltop Hirise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Inter Publicity Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inter Publicity Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Intercraft Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed J J Exports CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Janki Dass Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Jayaraj International Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed K G Export CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned K P Transports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Kallam Modern Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 82.5 Suspended Kallam Modern Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 26.5 Suspended Kallam Modern Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6 Suspended Loan Fac Kallam Modern Rice Mills Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Kallam Modern Rice Mills Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Kopran Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kosas Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Suspended Kosas Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.6 Suspended Loan Fac Kosas Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Suspended Kosas Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended Credit Kosas Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended Discounting Kosas Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 182.4 Suspended Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 750 Reaffirmed -Protected Market- AAAr Linked Debentures Krishna Electrical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Suspended Krishna Electrical Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 6.5 Suspended Krishna Electrical Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended KTL Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed KTL Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) KTL Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Fac Lift and Shift India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 4 Reaffirmed Lift and Shift India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 121 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M X Systems International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended M X Systems International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Loan Fac Madras Steels and Tubes Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Madras Steels and Tubes CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Mahak Synthetics Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Reaffirmed Mahak Synthetics Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 127.5 Reaffirmed Manthan Groups Builders and DevelopersCC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Manthan Groups Builders and DevelopersProposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Manthan Software Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Marinecraft Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Marinecraft Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.5 Suspended Loan Fac Marinecraft Engineers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 4.5 Suspended Credit Miracle Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 452.6 Assigned Mittal Traders (Delhi) CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Mittal Traders (Delhi) Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Credit MTARE Engineering India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Suspended MTARE Engineering India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 77.5 Suspended Muthoot Capital Services Ltd CC CRISIL A 3675 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 850 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 1975 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 850 Assigned National Securities Clearing Corporate Credit CCR AAA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Rating Nava Bharat Agro Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 220 Assigned Loan Fac Nava Bharat Agro Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned Nava Bharat Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned Nava Bharat Agro Products Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Overdraft Fac Neerakkal Granites CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Nitin Sai Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac Nitin Sai Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Olympic Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Olympic Laminates Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 48 Reaffirmed Om Sai Aqua Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.5 Assigned Loan Fac Om Sai Aqua LT Loan CRISIL B 19 Assigned Om Sai Aqua CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned P Ramesh CC CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL C P Ramesh Standby Line of CRISIL B- 4 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL C P.K. International Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 88 Suspended Credit P.K. International Exports Ltd Export CRISIL D 52 Suspended Post-Shipment Credit P.K. International Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended P.K. International Exports Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 28 Suspended Credit P.K. International Exports Ltd TL CRISIL D 73.8 Suspended Parinay Jewellery Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 330 Assigned Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned Prabhat Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Prasad Sugar and Allied Agro Products Pledge Loan CRISIL D 32.4 Suspended Ltd Prasad Sugar and Allied Agro Products Rupee TL CRISIL D 148.8 Suspended Ltd Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ R.K. Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 66 Assigned R.K. Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 601.2 Assigned R.K. Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 408 Assigned Raipur Bottling Company CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Rathore Freight Carriers CC CRISIL D 52.5 Reaffirmed Rathore Freight Carriers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rathore Freight Carriers Rupee TL CRISIL D 36 Reaffirmed Religare Invesco Mutual Fund Religare Invesco CRISIL AA+mfs Downgraded Ultra ST Fund from CRISIL AAAmfs Placed on 'Notice of Withdrawal' Roobha Creations LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned RSL Distilleries (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned RSL Distilleries (P) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 733 Assigned S.K.A. Dairy Foods India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB S.K.A. Dairy Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 0.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Sagar Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Salasar Food CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Samira Realty Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 76.5 Suspended Samira Realty Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 103.5 Suspended Samvedna Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 36.5 Suspended Loan Fac Samvedna Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 63.5 Suspended Sanklecha Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 200 Assigned Sanraj Poly Printers CC* CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended * Includes a sub limit of Rs 1.00 million for bank guarantee Sanraj Poly Printers TL CRISIL BB+ 44 Suspended Seshaasai E-Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 47.5 Suspended Seshaasai E-Forms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Seshaasai E-Forms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 95 Suspended Shanti Chemical Works CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Shanti Chemical Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shaurya Exim International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Sheikh Farid Finvest Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Exporters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 350 Suspended Shree Ajay International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Shree Tirupati Auto Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Siddhi Vinayak Logistic Ltd BG CRISIL D 120 Suspension Revoked Siddhi Vinayak Logistic Ltd CC CRISIL D 1325 Suspension Revoked Siddhi Vinayak Logistic Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 16381 Suspension Revoked Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Reaffirmed Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 57.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed Credit Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.7 Reaffirmed SKP Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned SKP Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned SMT Machines India Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- SMT Machines India Ltd TL CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- SMT Machines India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 7 Downgraded from CRISIL B- SMT Machines India Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 40 Assigned SNR Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned SNR Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned SNR Rice Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned SPI Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed SPI Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Loan Fac SRC Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sri Durga Automotives-Anantapur Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Sri Durga Automotives-Anantapur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Constructions LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Sri Rama Krishna Raw and Par Boiled CC CRISIL B 72.5 Suspended Modern Rice Mill Sri Rama Krishna Raw and Par Boiled Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Suspended Modern Rice Mill Loan Fac Sri Rama Krishna Raw and Par Boiled TL CRISIL B 11 Suspended Modern Rice Mill Sri Rama Krishna Raw and Par Boiled WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 14.5 Suspended Modern Rice Mill Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt CC CRISIL D 71.5 Suspended Ltd Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 30 Suspended Ltd Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13.5 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt SME Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Ltd Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt WC Fac CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Ltd Sri Sri Academy Unit of Sri Sri Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 83.4 Upgraded from Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Trust CRISIL BB+ Sri Sri Academy Unit of Sri Sri Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 83.6 Upgraded from Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Trust Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Sri Vara Rupa Happy Homes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 92 Assigned Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 15 Suspended Credit Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 15 Suspended Discounting Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL D 4 Suspended Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Suspended Srikaram Infratech Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Srikaram Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Star Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Star Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 183.4 Assigned Star Global Endura Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Star Global Endura Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 41.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Star Global Endura Ltd TL CRISIL BB 124 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sterling Chemicals and Alcohols Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Subhtex India Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Subhtex India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 10.1 Suspended Subhtex India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9.8 Suspended Loan Fac Sulaiman Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23 Assigned Loan Fac Sulaiman Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Sulaiman Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 37 Assigned Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27 Reaffirmed Swaraj Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Swaraj Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 24.2 Reaffirmed Swastik Lloyds Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Loan Fac Swastik Lloyds Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Synergy Telecommunications CC CRISIL D 285 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Synergy Telecommunications Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 254 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Synergy Telecommunications ( A Unit ofCC CRISIL D 375 Downgraded Moonlight Properties Pvt Ltd) from CRISIL BB Synergy Thrislington CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Synergy Thrislington Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Synergy Thrislington TL CRISIL D 12.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ The Bishops Education Society TL CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Tirubala Exports CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Top Gear Transmission Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 46.1 Assigned Loan Fac Top Gear Transmission Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 11.4 Assigned Top Gear Transmission Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Top Gear Transmissions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.4 Assigned Loan Fac Top Gear Transmissions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 16.6 Assigned Top Gear Transmissions CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned Tristar Formulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tristar Formulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 73 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Uma Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 480 Reaffirmed Uma Polymers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 310 Reaffirmed Upper India Tanning Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 106.3 Assigned Purchase Vidya Prakashan Mandir Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned Vikash Residential Institution TL CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned Vinayak Agro CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vinayak Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 43 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vrindavan Engineers and Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Vrindavan Engineers and Contractors Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd * It is a revolving facility VVV Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed VVV Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Writer Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 340 Suspended Loan Fac Writer Lifestyle Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 960 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 