May 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Apco Infratech Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 6810 - Apco Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 5690 - Loan Fac Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 70400 - Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 5159.7 - Loan Fac Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D City Union Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 637 Reaffirmed Deepak Timber Store Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit. Kalinga Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A3 370 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Oriilon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Prakash Steelage Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 1500 # PTC India Financial Services Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 10500 Reaffirmed Enhanced From Rs.8.5 Billion PVR Spinning and Weaving Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 48.9 Reaffirmed Radhika Exports Bill CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac Rajinder & Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shore to Shore Logistics India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Assigned Shore to Shore Logistics India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Assigned Forward Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt LBG CRISIL A4 1.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Silpa Projects and Infrastructure IndiBG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Simran Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Skylark Warehousing Solutions Pvt. LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 530 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Alfa Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 36.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alfa Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 162.6 Reaffirmed Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 644 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Apco Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2135 - Apco Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 365 - Loan Fac Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 30000 - Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 58310.3 - BNR Infrastructure Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Assigned Cenzer Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Cenzer Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 95 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 69.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 18.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 35.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Chandi Charan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 10.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 393.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 386.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 92 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Deepak Timber Store CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Dhanlaxmi Board and Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 51.9 Assigned Loan Fac Dhanlaxmi Board and Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Dhanlaxmi Board and Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 13.1 Assigned Eagle Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL D 78 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL C Gemini Industries and Imaging Ltd CC CRISIL BB 62.5 Suspended Gemini Industries and Imaging Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Gemini Industries and Imaging Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 422.5 Suspended Loan Fac Hari Om Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC@* CRISIL A- 480 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency and export packing credit. *Interchangeable with book debt of Rs.140 million, export packing credit HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 235.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 124.2 Reaffirmed Indo Silicon Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Kalinga Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Kalinga Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Kalinga Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 63.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 13.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 87 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Lakshmi Electrical Drives Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 162.6 Reaffirmed Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahavir Die Casters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Nawa Engineers and Consultants Pvt LtdBG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nawa Engineers and Consultants Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nawa Engineers and Consultants Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nawa Engineers and Consultants Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL D 31.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Neil Computech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Oriilon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Oriilon India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 210 Upgraded from CRISIL D Panatone Finvest Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Prakash Steelage Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1800 # PTC India Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2150 Reaffirmed Enhanced From Rs.2.0 Billion PVR Spinning and Weaving Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 230 Reaffirmed PVR Spinning and Weaving Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 239.1 Reaffirmed PVR Spinning and Weaving Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 77 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PVR Spinning and Weaving Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Fac PVR Spinning and Weaving Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Rajinder & Co. CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Sasi Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sasi Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B- 85 Assigned Sasi Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 17.5 Assigned Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 44.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 54.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 68.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B- 6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shore to Shore Logistics India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 257.5 Assigned Shraman Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Shraman Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt LCC CRISIL B- 53.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt LProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt LTL CRISIL B- 35.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt LWC Loan CRISIL B- 8.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Silpa Projects and Infrastructure IndiCC CRISIL C 300 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B- Silpa Projects and Infrastructure IndiProposed LT Bk CRISIL C 3 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Silpa Projects and Infrastructure IndiStandby Line of CRISIL C 30 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Credit from CRISIL B- Silpa Projects and Infrastructure IndiTL CRISIL C 10 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B- Simran Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 193 Reaffirmed Simran Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Fac Simran Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 128 Reaffirmed SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Steril- Gene Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Steril- Gene Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 223.2 Assigned Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1020 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Vortex Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with book debt of Rs.20 million, export packing credit of Rs.5 million, export bill discounting of Rs.5 million, letter of credit of Rs.20 Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 97 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 11 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 