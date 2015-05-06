May 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Associated Alcohols and Breweries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Gurdas Agro Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 1400 Assigned Hosmac India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed; Placed on Notice on withdrawal K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 259 Reaffirmed K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 61 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 26050 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3950 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed **Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 58000 Reaffirmed *Rs.10 billion is to be used for episodic initial public offering financing Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 48.1 Reaffirmed Forward Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed ** Includes Rs. 75 million of sublimit for Bank Guarantee Mycon Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A4 390 Reaffirmed Mycon Construction Ltd BG# CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed #Includes a sub-limit of Rs.10 million for letter of credit. Mycon Construction Ltd BG# CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed #Includes a sub-limit of Rs.10 million for letter of credit. Prince Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed SLR Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 17500 Reaffirmed Super Iron Foundry Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 145 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Super Seal Flexible Hose Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Super Seal Flexible Hose Ltd Standby Overdraft CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Fac Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sundaram Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 1350 Upgraded from CRISIL A Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 900 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Assigned Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A Associated Alcohols and Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Associated Alcohols and Breweries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 230 Reaffirmed Bakebest Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Bharathi Vidhyalaya Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac Bharathi Vidhyalaya Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 138.5 Assigned Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial TL CRISIL B 1300 Assigned Hospital Pvt Ltd Elite Green Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Elite Green Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Express Infocom Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 41.5 Reaffirmed Express Infocom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 54.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Express Infocom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 199.4 Reaffirmed Gurdas Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Hosmac India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB ; Placed on Notice on withdrawal Hosmac India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB ; Placed on Notice on withdrawal Janachaitanya Housing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 53 Reaffirmed K. R. Bakes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed K. R. Bakes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Kalinga Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Khalatkar Construction Auto loans CRISIL BB 0.1 Reaffirmed Khalatkar Construction CC CRISIL BB 27.5 Reaffirmed Khalatkar Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 205.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khalatkar Construction TL CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Kingfisher Airlines Ltd CC CRISIL D 8940 Reaffirmed Kingfisher Airlines Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 2260 Reaffirmed Kingfisher Airlines Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 5970 Reaffirmed Kingfisher Airlines Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 35270 Reaffirmed Kingfisher Airlines Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 390 Reaffirmed Kingfisher Airlines Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 2990 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC Demand LoanCRISIL AAA 31470 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 27100 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 57560 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 15000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 102060 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.127.84 Billion Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7900 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3290 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 107.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 122.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mogals Educational and Charitable TrusLT Loan CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Mogals Educational and Charitable TrusOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd CC* CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs. 180 million of sublimit for Export Credit Packing Credit Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 1301.9 Reaffirmed Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd TL CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Mycon Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 100 Reaffirmed Mycon Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nav Nirman Sewa Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 53.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nav Nirman Sewa Samiti TL CRISIL B- 220 Reaffirmed Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University TL CRISIL BBB 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Prince Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Prince Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Sahul Finance Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Sahul Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 59.9 Suspended Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 79 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Shrey Software Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shrey Software Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Siddhi (Guj) Hospitality Llp TL CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed SLR Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Loan Fac SLR Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1500 Assigned Issue Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 25000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Super Iron Foundry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Reassigned Loan Fac Super Seal Flexible Hose Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed VD Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 538.5 Placed on Credit Notice of Withdrawal VD Global Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 1503.5 Placed on Credit Notice of Withdrawal VD Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 258 Placed on Loan Fac Notice of Withdrawal Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 