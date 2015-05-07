May 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ASSRM & Co Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Centex International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 32.5 Withdrawal Centex International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 40 Withdrawal Negotiation Centex International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Withdrawal CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Good Leather Company Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed Credit Good Leather Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Good Leather Company LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Good Leather Company Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 18 Assigned Credit Gulbrandsen Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.600.0 million for buyers' credit and Rs.30.0 million for bank guarantee Hi-Choice Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 66 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Hi-Choice Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 54 Assigned India Pistons Ltd STD CRISIL A4+ Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ India Pistons Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ * Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd India Pistons Ltd Letter Of CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded Guarantee* from CRISIL A3+ * Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd India Pistons Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ * Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd India Pistons Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 37 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Infres Methodex Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Notice of Withdrawal Infres Methodex Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 140 Notice of Withdrawal K N International Ltd BG CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 1410 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Letter of credit to the extent of Rs.100 million Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed Mehk Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mukund Overseas Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Mukund Overseas Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Programme * *Borrowing programme for 2015-16 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Programme # #Borrowing programme for 2014-15. Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 34350 Reaffirmed Programme PTC Energy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed Rourkela Steel Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Rourkela Steel Corporation Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sai Bhaskar Irons Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 185 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 20 Billion The Jewelry Co. Export Packing CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Credit The Jewelry Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vikas Road Carriers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Vikas Road Carriers Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd FD FB+ Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ASSRM & Co CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Centex International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 205 Withdrawal Credit Centex International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 177.7 Withdrawal Loan Fac Centex International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 729.8 Suspended CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 47.7 Reaffirmed Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dashrath Prasad Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 42.7 Reaffirmed Dashrath Prasad Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 57.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Good Leather Company CC CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Good Leather Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gulbrandsen Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub-limit of Rs.20.0 million for export packing credit /packing credit foreign currency/foreign bill discounting / post shipment foreign currency Gulbrandsen Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hi-Choice Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31 Assigned Loan Fac India Pistons Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB * Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd India Pistons Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 572.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB India Pistons Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL BB+ 260 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB * Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd Infres Methodex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Notice of Withdrawal K N International Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B- K N International Ltd TL CRISIL B 190 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Credit Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.5 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A 85 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd CC CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 155 Reaffirmed Mehk Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Mehk Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Mehk Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 19.7 Reaffirmed Mehk Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.3 Assigned Loan Fac Mittapalli Audinarayana Enterprises PvOpen CC CRISIL B+ 560 Reaffirmed Ltd Mukund Overseas CC CRISIL BB- 37 Reaffirmed Mukund Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Porwal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Porwal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.5 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 550000 Reaffirmed Programme * *Borrowing programme for 2015-16 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 460000 Reaffirmed Programme # #Borrowing programme for 2014-15. Power Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 979307.35 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.1053.3418 Billion Power Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds^ CRISIL AAA 247740 Reaffirmed ^2013-14 long-term borrowing programme of Rs.530 billion reduced to Rs.140.05 billion term loans and Rs.247.74 billion bonds. Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 75 Reaffirmed *Limit for working capital working capital demand loan/overdraft facility/cash credit/line of credit/bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 84.65 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL^ CRISIL AAA 140.05 Assigned ^2013-14 long-term borrowing programme of Rs.530 billion reduced to Rs.140.05 billion term loans and Rs.247.74 billion bonds Radhamani Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Rourkela Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Rourkela Steel Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. N. Subba Reddy Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 72 Assigned Fac Sai Bhaskar Irons Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Sai Bhaskar Irons Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 16 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sant Bhagatram Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Credit Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.3 Suspended Loan Fac Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 66.7 Suspended SKR Veg Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Sri Jagannath Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB 210 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Jagannath Roller Flour Mills TL CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Krishna Diamonds & Jewellery CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Sri Krishna Diamonds & Jewellery Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 273.5 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 251.5 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 10050 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 41500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 8450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 12500 Assigned Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 48500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 4500 Reaffirmed Thar Handloom Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 49.5 Assigned Thar Handloom Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 0.5 Assigned Vasmo Foods Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Vikas Road Carriers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Ziqitza Health Care Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 201 Reaffirmed Ziqitza Health Care Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Ziqitza Health Care Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 152.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ziqitza Health Care Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 26.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)