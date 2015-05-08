May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 7, 2015 (Part I): COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akin Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed ^ Includes sublimit for Cash Credit and Buyers Credit Balbir Metals and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Balbir Rolling Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Bansal Infratech Synergies India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Assigned Bluepark Seafoods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 456 Suspended Bluepark Seafoods Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk LoanCRISIL A4+ 12 Suspended Champo Carpets Foreign Demand BillCRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Champo Carpets Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Cotton World BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Cotton World Export Packing CredCRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Cotton World Foreign Bill DiscouCRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Cotton World LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Cotton World Standby Line of CreCRISIL A3 17 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal-ProtecCRISIL PP-MLD A10000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal-ProtecCRISIL PP-MLD A2000 Assigned Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 97 Reaffirmed Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 48 Reaffirmed Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd LOC & BG$ CRISIL A1+ 2830 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with short term loan to the extent of Rs.880 million. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd ST Loan*# CRISIL A1+ 6720 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.5,420 million and #Interchangeable with Over Draft Facility to the extent of Rs.2,570 million Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Gujarat Insecticides Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Gujarat Insecticides Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 121 Reaffirmed Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 50 Suspended * 50% Interchangeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit limits Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4 30 Suspended # 50% Interchangeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit limits HVK International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange FoCRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CrediCRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed IDS Infotech Ltd Export Packing CredCRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 114.1 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 3200 Reaffirmed Jupiter Alloys and Steel India Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 65 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Includes Rs.15 million for foreign bank guarantee or letter of undertaking Jupiter Alloys and Steel India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ ** Includes Rs.10 million for buyers credit sanctioned as sub-limit Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Leo Schachter Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Export Bill PurchasCRISIL A4+ 1300 Reaffirmed Lucas-TVS Ltd Buyer Credit Limit^CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit Lucas-TVS Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A1+ 1845 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bills discounting and short term loan to the extent of Rs.1010 million Lucas-TVS Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 1000 Million Mahavir Roads and Infrastructure Pvt BG CRISIL A4 500 Suspended Ltd Mahavir Roads and Infrastructure Pvt Bill Purchase-DiscoCRISIL A4 375 Suspended Ltd MJR Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed MJR Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk LoanCRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Premier Cryogenics Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed R K Metal and Plastic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended R K Metal and Plastic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Sahney Commutators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Savla Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Savla Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shiny Knitwear BG CRISIL A2 1.5 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Export Packing CredCRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Foreign Bill DiscouCRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreCRISIL A2 16 Reaffirmed Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport LtBG CRISIL A2 630 Assigned Simpex Pharma Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed SLMI Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 370 Reaffirmed Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Venkateshwara Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 6.9 Assigned VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1495.7 Reaffirmed Yash Plastomet Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Yash Plastomet Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Colour Industries Pvt Ltd FD FB+ 20 Assigned Lucas-TVS Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)