May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 7, 2015 (Part II): COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Fab Overseas TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Advance Cropcare India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Advance Cropcare India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 41.5 Reaffirmed Aglar Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 164.4 Reaffirmed Akin Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed ^ Includes sublimit for Cash Credit and Buyers Credit Balbir Metals and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Balbir Rolling Mills Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 420 Reaffirmed Balbir Rolling Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Balhanuman Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Balhanuman Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49 Assigned Bansal Infratech Synergies India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Bluepark Seafoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Canara Jewel Tex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Canara Jewel Tex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 11.6 Suspended Canara Jewel Tex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B 53.4 Suspended Cotton World LT Loan CRISIL BBB-/Pos11 Reaffirmed Dharti Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal-ProtectedCRISIL PP-MLD A11900 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal-ProtectedCRISIL PP-MLD A350 Reaffirmed Ferrari Shoes India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Ferrari Shoes India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Ferrari Shoes India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BBB 1.5 Reaffirmed Ferrari Shoes India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 18 Reaffirmed Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL D 266.6 Reaffirmed G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 190.9 Reaffirmed Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding FCRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 14 Reaffirmed Gowthami Raw and Par Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Gowthami Raw and Par Boiled Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B+ 9.4 Reaffirmed Gowthami Raw and Par Boiled Rice Mill SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Gowthami Raw and Par Boiled Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 18.1 Reaffirmed Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA 2985.8 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL AA 7464.2 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Bills Payable@ CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with all fund-based facilities. Gujarat Insecticides Ltd CC CRISIL A 180 Reaffirmed Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Foreign Bills PayabCRISIL A 85 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with all non-fund-based facilities Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A 35 Reaffirmed Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Standby Line of CreCRISIL A 24 Reaffirmed Guru Nanak Cotton and Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Guru Nanak Cotton and Gen. Mills Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B 1.4 Reaffirmed Guru Nanak Cotton and Gen. Mills TL CRISIL B 1.1 Reaffirmed Guru Nanak Cotton and Gen. Mills WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Suspended Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 70 Suspended HVK International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 1062.5 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CrediCRISIL BBB 2498.5 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BBB 1050 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreCRISIL BBB 639 Reaffirmed IDS Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed IDS Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Imperial Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Imperial Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Imperial Tiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CredCRISIL D 70 Suspended Imperial Tiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill DiscouCRISIL D 50 Suspended Imperial Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Imperial Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 52.5 Suspended Imperial Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL D 15 Suspended Indian Drape Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Indian Drape Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BB 14.5 Reaffirmed Indian Drape Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5.5 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL A+ 4 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 948.7 Reaffirmed Jupiter Alloys and Steel India Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ #Includes Rs.100 million for working capital demand loan and Rs.30 million for export packing credit, sanctioned as sub-limits Jupiter Alloys and Steel India Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BBB- 48.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jupiter Alloys and Steel India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 16.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 560 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub limit of vendor bill discounting of Rs. 200 million. Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 142.8 Reaffirmed Ketan Brothers Diamondz Exports Post Shipment CrediCRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Laxmi Opticals CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Laxmi Opticals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Lucas-TVS Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 400 Reaffirmed Lucas-TVS Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+ 700 Reaffirmed Lucas-TVS Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Mahajan Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Mahajan Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Mahavir Roads and Infrastructure Pvt LCC CRISIL B+ 450 Suspended Mahavir Roads and Infrastructure Pvt LLT Loan CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Manne Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Manne Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Manne Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended MJR Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed MJR Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed MSPL Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 2750 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ MSPL Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 4650 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Narmada Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Narmada Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding FCRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Narmada Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Neil Computech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Orbit Electro Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Orbit Electro Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Premier Cryogenics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Premier Cryogenics Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed R K Metal and Plastic Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended ^Includes Rs.20 million of interchangeable limit with Letter of Credit R K Metal and Plastic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BB- 19.5 Suspended R K Metal and Plastic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8 Suspended Radius Water Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BB+ 127.9 Suspended Radius Water Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 272.1 Suspended Ramdevbaba Solvent Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ramdevbaba Solvent Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BB 16.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ramdevbaba Solvent Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 43.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Royal Knitting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Royal Knitting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Royal Knitting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 37.5 Suspended S. S. Gold-Unit of S. S. Chains JewellCC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned S. S. Gold-Unit of S. S. Chains JewellProposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Sahney Commutators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 77 Reaffirmed Sahney Commutators Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 83 Reaffirmed Saikrupa Cotgin Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Suspended Saikrupa Cotgin Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B 106.7 Suspended Saikrupa Cotgin Ltd TL CRISIL B 28.3 Suspended Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC*^ CRISIL BBB- 420 Reaffirmed *includes sub-limit of Export Packing Credit of upto Rs.130 million; ^Includes sub-limit of Foreign Bill Discounting of upto Rs.140 million Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Savla Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Savla Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 51 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B- 8.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 32 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shiny Knitwear LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 115 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BBB+ 2.8 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Standby Line of CreCRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BBB+ 44.1 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 41.9 Reaffirmed Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BBB+ 94 Reaffirmed Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 170.8 Reaffirmed Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 846.5 Assigned Ltd Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned Ltd Simpex Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Simpex Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BB 139.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Simpex Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 0.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- SLMI Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 150 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw and BoileCC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw and BoileLT Loan CRISIL B+ 12 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw and BoileProposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B+ 8.2 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw and BoileSME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 79.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 10.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 5.1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Thirumala Ginning and Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Thirumala Ginning and Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 83.7 Suspended Thirumala Ginning and Fibres Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 16.3 Suspended Umesh Education Trust TL CRISIL D 180 Suspended Upal Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1080 Reaffirmed Urbanedge Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 72 Assigned Urbanedge Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1428 Assigned Valley Fresh Cold Chain Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 300 Assigned Valley Fresh Cold Chain Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Valley Fresh Cold Chain Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B 65 Assigned Venkateshwara Industries CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Suspension Revoked Venkateshwara Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Suspension Revoked Venkateshwara Industries Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BB- 40.6 Assigned Suspension Revoked Venture Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended Venture Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 19.5 Suspended Venture Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL D 6.4 Suspended Venture Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 26.6 Suspended Vindeep Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Vindeep Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL D 4.4 Reaffirmed Vindeep Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100.6 Reaffirmed VKC Footsteps India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed VKC Footsteps India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BBB- 10.9 Reaffirmed VKC Footsteps India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 126.9 Reaffirmed VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 380 Reaffirmed VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 4.3 Reaffirmed Yash Plastomet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Yash Plastomet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BB- 37.5 Suspended Yash Plastomet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)