Jun 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Structures Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned under LOC Agarwal Sponge and Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Agarwal Sponge and Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 420 Suspended Anrose Pharma BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended AUM Udyog LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended AUM Udyog Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed BDH Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed BDH Industries Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Purchase BDH Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Credit BDH Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Purchase BDH Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Bhagyalaxmi Gems and Jewellers Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Bhandari Export Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Byond Tech Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 400 Suspended Chintpurni School Educational Society BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Chowdhry Rubber & Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Chowdhry Rubber & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Forward Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Commercial Syn Bags Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 69 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Commercial Syn Bags Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Continental Engines Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 230 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3+ Continental Engines Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 150 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3+ Continental Engines Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Domacls Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 73.3 Suspended Federal Brands Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Federal Brands Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Frontline Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Discounting Frontline Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Frontline Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Loan Fac Gayatri Sea Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Geo-Fresh Organic LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned Geotex Textile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended GEPS Projects BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 35 Reaffirmed GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 190 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency** **Fully interchangeable with any other working capital limit GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 75 Reaffirmed GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL A1+ 100 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with any other working capital limit Hero FinCorp Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.6.0 Billion Hero FinCorp Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 5600 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Joseph Leslie Dynamiks Manufacturing BG CRISIL A4+ 44.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Kapsons Worldwide Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Kapsons Worldwide Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 39.5 Reaffirmed Credit Kapsons Worldwide LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Kohli Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Kohli Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Suspended M.S. Plasto Mould Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Navyug India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Credit Navyug India Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2450 Reaffirmed Patny Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13 Suspended PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed PJR Project Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 100000 Enhanced from Programme* Rs.50.00 Billion *Borrowing programme for 2015-16 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.500.0 billion at any point in time during 2015-16. The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961. Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Programme# #Borrowing programme for 2014-15. Prakash Road Lines Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Priyanka Communications India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 300 Assigned Priyanka Communications India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Qutone Ceramic Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit ^ CRISIL A4+ 53 Suspended ^Includes sub limit of Rs.13 Million of Bank Guarantee Ramria Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended RD Forge Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Forward RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Suspended Rupesh Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Sahana Jewellery Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 138.3 Suspended Foreign Currency Sanwar Mal Khetawat BG CRISIL A3 272.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sati Exports India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Sati Exports India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Satyam Polyplast LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Scott-Edil Advance Research BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Laboratories and Education Ltd Scott-Edil Advance Research LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Laboratories and Education Ltd Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Shanmuga Hair Products India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Shatakshi Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 75 Suspended Sri Jagannatha Spinners BG CRISIL A4+ 2.7 Suspended Sri Jagannatha Spinners LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Sri Saraswathi Saw Mills Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 75 Suspended Star Wire India Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 11.6 Reaffirmed Surbhi Gems Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Surbhi Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swastik Ceracon Ltd BG CRISIL A4 99.5 Suspended Swastik Ceracon Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended T and T Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 445 Suspended The Tata Power Co. Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 35800 Reaffirmed Thirupur Suriya Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 97 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 135 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Trident Techlabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended United Electricals and Engineering PvtBG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Ltd United Electricals and Engineering PvtProposed BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Ltd VFPL ASIPL JV Company BG CRISIL A4 16.3 Suspended Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9 Suspended Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hero FinCorp Ltd FD FAAA Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Structures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 33 Assigned Aarti Structures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Assigned Loan Fac Aarti Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Acrux Realcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Loan Fac Acrux Realcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Agarwal Sponge and Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 395 Suspended Agarwal Sponge and Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 550 Suspended Agarwal Sponge and Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Aggarwal Charitable and Educational Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Trust Aggarwal Charitable and Educational TL CRISIL D 157.8 Suspended Trust Aklia Educational and Research SocietyCC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Aklia Educational and Research SocietyProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Aklia Educational and Research SocietyRupee TL CRISIL B- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Anrose Pharma CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Antique Non Woven Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Antique Non Woven Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.2 Suspended Loan Fac Antique Non Woven Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 52 Suspended Ardent Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Ardent Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Aruna Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Aruna Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 180 Suspended Fac Aruna Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 62 Suspended Loan Fac Aruna Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 38 Suspended Arvind Machine Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Suspended Arvind Machine Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 53.1 Suspended AUM Udyog CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended AUM Udyog Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed BDH Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed BDH Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhandari Export Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 280 Suspended Bhandari Export Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Loan Fac Bhandari Export Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended Bharat Deep Traders CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Bhima and Brother Bullion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1300 Reaffirmed Bhima and Brother Bullion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhima and Brother Bullion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40.3 Reaffirmed Browngold Paper Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Byond Tech Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Suspended Centex Fabrics (Export Unit) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 86.4 Suspended Loan Fac Centex Fabrics (Export Unit) TL CRISIL B 123 Suspended Chintpurni School Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 101.7 Suspended Loan Fac Chintpurni School Educational Society Rupee TL CRISIL C 898.3 Suspended Chowdhry Rubber & Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 175 Reaffirmed Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 35.6 Reaffirmed Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 9 Reaffirmed Credit Comet Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 51 Suspended Comet Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Suspended Comet Granito Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Comet Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 324 Suspended Commercial Syn Bags Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 11 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Commercial Syn Bags Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 190.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Commercial Syn Bags Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 119.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Continental Engines Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Continental Engines Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 55 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Continental Engines Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Continental Engines Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 550 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Creative Peripherals and Distribution Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd * Includes bank guarantee of Rs.70 million as a sublimit Creative Peripherals and Distribution CC# CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd # Includes working capital demand loan of Rs.150 million as a sublimit Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 58.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Deccan Plast Industries CC CRISIL B 22 Suspended Deccan Plast Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 28 Suspended Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AA- Assigned Rating Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Dimple Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B DNP Ltd TL CRISIL A- 112.5 Suspended Dollar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1030 Suspended Dollar Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 370 Suspended Dollar Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 140 Suspended Domacls Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Domacls Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.7 Suspended DTC Securities Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Durg Education and Charitable Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Durg Education and Charitable Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 68.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Durg Education and Charitable Society TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Erode Builder Educational Trust CC CRISIL C 13 Suspended Erode Builder Educational Trust TL CRISIL C 200 Suspended Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Federal Brands Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Federal Brands Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 163 Suspended Loan Fac Fortune Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Loan Fac Gauravh Wines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Gayatri Sea Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Geo-Fresh Organic TL CRISIL BBB 65 Assigned Geotex Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Geotex Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 34.1 Suspended Loan Fac Geotex Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 60.4 Suspended GEPS Projects Rupee TL CRISIL BB 15 Assigned GEPS Projects CC CRISIL BB 47.5 Assigned GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 290 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with any other working capital limit GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac** CRISIL A+ 128 Assigned **Fully interchangeable with any other working capital limit GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 387.5 Reaffirmed GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 70 Assigned Hero FinCorp Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1200 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 3150 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac ICICI Securities Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Ltd PS CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed India Infradebt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Inox Renewables Ltd External CRISIL A- 3602.2 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Inox Renewables Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1775 Reaffirmed J.D. Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL D 159.3 Suspended J.D. Industries India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended J.D. Industries India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 20 Suspended Credit J.D. Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL D 11.9 Suspended J.N. Sons CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B Jaydev Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Jaydev Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Loan Fac Joseph Leslie Dynamiks Manufacturing CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Pvt Ltd Joseph Leslie Dynamiks Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 115.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Loan Fac K Soni Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Kapsons Worldwide Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Loan Fac Keshav Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Keshav Cotton Corporation TL CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Kohli Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Krishna Sai Educational Society CC CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Krishna Sai Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6 Suspended Loan Fac Krishna Sai Educational Society Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 5.5 Suspended Krishna Sai Educational Society Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 119.5 Suspended Krishna Sai Educational Society TL CRISIL BB- 34 Suspended M.S. Plasto Mould Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 34.5 Suspended M.S. Plasto Mould Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 6 Suspended Credit M.S. Plasto Mould Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.5 Suspended Mahaameru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Mahaameru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 64.5 Suspended Mahaameru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.9 Suspended Loan Fac Mahavir Fibre Industries CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Suspended Mahavir Fibre Industries TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Malar Publications Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Suspended Malar Publications Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 86.9 Suspended Mark Associates TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Mark Associates CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Mark Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Loan Fac Merlin Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended Merlin Projects Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 180 Suspended Mittal Files and Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42.6 Assigned Mittal Files and Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Mittal Files and Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.4 Assigned Loan Fac N M Royale County CC CRISIL B 5.6 Suspended N M Royale County TL CRISIL B 85 Suspended Navyug India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Navyug India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Suspended Loan Fac Navyug India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Credit * * Interchangeable with the Cash Credit Navyug India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4 Suspended NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 8550 Reaffirmed NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 12350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 1650 Reaffirmed Oberai Auto Sales CC CRISIL D 59.5 Suspended Oberai Auto Sales TL CRISIL D 2 Suspended Oberai Motor Sales CC CRISIL D 36.9 Suspended Oberai Motor Sales TL CRISIL D 18.3 Suspended Palanadu Paraboiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B- 85 Suspended Patny Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Patny Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Suspended Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 58.9 Suspended Loan Fac Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45.6 Suspended PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed PJR Project Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed PJR Project Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 500000 Reduced from Programme* Rs.550.00 Billion *Borrowing programme for 2015-16 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.500.0 billion at any point in time during 2015-16. The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961. Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 460000 Reaffirmed Programme# #Borrowing programme for 2014-15. Power Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 1227047.3 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 75 Reaffirmed *Limit for working capital'working capital demand loan/overdraft facility/cash credit/line of credit/bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital borrowings not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs.75.0 billion Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 224.7 Reaffirmed Prakash Road Lines Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Suspended Prakash Road Lines Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL C 20 Suspended Priyanka Communications India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 560 Assigned Priyanka Communications India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Qutone Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB 96.2 Suspended *Includes sub limit of Rs. 66 Million Qutone Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.6 Suspended Loan Fac Qutone Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 94 Suspended R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 250 Suspended R.S. Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 245 Suspended R.S. Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23.8 Suspended Loan Fac R.S. Steel Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.2 Suspended Rainbow Silks Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19 Assigned Loan Fac Rainbow Silks LOC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Rainbow Silks BG CRISIL BB 1 Assigned Rainbow Silks Foreign Usance CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Bills Purchase - Discounting* * Sub limit of Rs.19 million for Packing credit Ramria Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended RD Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed RD Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 68 Reaffirmed Realtech Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ RKS Future Foods and Cold Chain Pvt. TL CRISIL B 177.5 Assigned Ltd. RKS Future Foods and Cold Chain Pvt. CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Ltd. RKS Future Foods and Cold Chain Pvt. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Ltd. Loan Fac RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Suspended RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 1 Suspended RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Suspended Credit RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 55.8 Suspended RNP Marketing and Cargo Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 260 Assigned Rupesh Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Saee Trafoline Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 26 Assigned Saee Trafoline Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Saee Trafoline Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 34 Assigned Sahana Jewellery Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1.7 Suspended Sandeep Agro Foods CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sandeep Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sandeep Agro Foods Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 28 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sanjay Industrial Steels (Bhopal) Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Ltd Sanwar Mal Khetawat CC CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Saraswati Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Saraswati Pigments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13.1 Suspended Loan Fac Saraswati Pigments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 41.9 Suspended Satyam Polyplast CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Scott-Edil Advance Research CC CRISIL BB 140 Suspended Laboratories and Education Ltd Scott-Edil Advance Research TL CRISIL BB 254 Suspended Laboratories and Education Ltd Sembmarine Kakinada Ltd External CRISIL BB- 5000 Suspended Commercial Borrowings Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Shagun Organisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Suspended Shanmuga Hair Products India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2 Suspended Shanmuga Hair Products India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 38 Suspended Loan Fac Shatakshi Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended Shree Ganesh Press-N-Coat Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shree Padmavati Sortex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Shree Padmavati Sortex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Padmavati Sortex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Suspended Shreenathji Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Shreenathji Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Raghunath Rai Memorial EducationaOverdraft Fac CRISIL B- 50 Suspended and Charitable Trust Shri Raghunath Rai Memorial EducationaProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 47 Suspended and Charitable Trust Loan Fac Shri Raghunath Rai Memorial EducationaTL CRISIL B- 438.9 Suspended and Charitable Trust Shubh Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Skycity Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 175.3 Suspended Southern Ferro Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Southern Ferro Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Sri Jagannatha Spinners CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Sri Jagannatha Spinners LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 32.8 Suspended Sri Jagannatha Spinners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 135 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Saraswathi Saw Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 22.5 Suspended Sri Satya Ganesh Traders CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Sri Satya Ganesh Traders LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.3 Suspended Sri Satya Ganesh Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Star Wire India Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 34.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Wire India Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 248.7 Reaffirmed Suraj Precision Engineering Works Pvt CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Ltd Suraj Precision Engineering Works Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 20 Suspended Ltd Suraj Precision Engineering Works Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 21.6 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Suryateja Power Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended Suryateja Power Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.7 Suspended Loan Fac Suryateja Power Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 196.8 Suspended Swastik Ceracon Ltd CC CRISIL B- 490 Suspended Swastik Ceracon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 249.4 Suspended Loan Fac Swastik Ceracon Ltd TL CRISIL B- 121.1 Suspended T and T Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended T and T Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Loan Fac T and T Projects Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Credit Tapasya Shiksha Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 41.2 Suspended Loan Fac Tapasya Shiksha Samiti TL CRISIL D 58.8 Suspended The Tata Power Co. Ltd Perpetual NCD CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 21230 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.23.03 Billion The Tata Power Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 17150 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 18452 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 17079 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 18583 Reaffirmed Thinkal Nuts CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Thirupur Suriya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 515 Downgraded from CRISIL B Thirupur Suriya Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 306 Downgraded from CRISIL B Thirupur Suriya Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 121 Downgraded from CRISIL B Thirupur Suriya Textiles Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 454 Downgraded from CRISIL B Tirumala Nursing Home CC CRISIL BB+ 6.1 Suspended Tirumala Nursing Home Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 11.2 Suspended Loan Fac Tirumala Nursing Home TL CRISIL BB+ 52.7 Suspended Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 8 Downgraded from CRISIL B Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 85.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 220.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Trans Himalayan Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Trans Himalayan Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 70 Assigned Trident Techlabs Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 95 Suspended United Electricals and Engineering PvtCC CRISIL B 23.5 Suspended Ltd United Electricals and Engineering PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 133.4 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac United Electricals and Engineering PvtTL CRISIL B 3.1 Suspended Ltd VFPL ASIPL JV Company CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Suspended Vibin Vaibava Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 98 Suspended Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Credit Western Hill Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 58.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Western Hill Foods Ltd TL CRISIL D 191.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 