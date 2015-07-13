Jul 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKMG Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 AKMG Alloys Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 CRISIL A4 Alphacraft Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac APS Hydro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from Arpora Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Loan Fac Azad Impex Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 440 Assigned Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Bansal Infracon Ltd Prosposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Downgraded Laon Fac from CRISIL A4+ Bansal International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 39.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ BMW Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned BMW Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Cardio Fitness India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 33.2 Reaffirmed Forward Cardio Fitness India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Chhotanagpur Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Coppice Technologies Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed * Includes Sub limits- Letter of credit of Rs.80 million, Bank Guarantee of Rs.170 million and Packing Credit Limit of Rs.30 million. DCB Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed Global Galvanizers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Hindustan Poly Foams Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Hindustan Poly Foams Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IndianOil Adani Gas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 47500 Assigned K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 200 Assigned K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A2 1620 Assigned Credit Kisan Mouldings Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 62.5 Assigned Kisan Mouldings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 307.5 Assigned L G Electronics India Pvt Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A1+ 650 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Import Credit Loan and Bank Guarantee L G Electronics India Pvt Ltd ST Loan @ CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting and Export Credit Loan; Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LtdBG CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LtdLOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Medicef Pharma LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Nectar Crafts BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Nectar Crafts Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 5.7 Reaffirmed Nectar Crafts LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Quilon Real Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed R M Dasa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Raja Rajeswari Krafts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Saranya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.1 Reaffirmed Saranya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Saranya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shah Bhogilal Jethalal and Bros BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Shree Saibaba Ispat India Pvt Ltd Prosposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.6 Downgraded Laon Fac from CRISIL A4+ Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles Export Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed (Arni) Ltd Purchase Discounting Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles LOG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed (Arni) Ltd Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed (Arni) Ltd Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed (Arni) Ltd Star Transformers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Star Transformers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Sun Paper Mill Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Tirupathi Construction Corporation BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 33.3 Assigned Zen Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Zen Technologies Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- DCB Bank Ltd ST FD CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- APS Hydro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ APS Hydro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed (Arni) Ltd Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 157.5 Reaffirmed (Arni) Ltd Loan Fac ABC Inc CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned ABC Inc TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned AKMG Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 36 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ AKMG Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 94 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Alphacraft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Alphacraft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Anand Prakash Ankit Kumar CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Anand Prakash Ankit Kumar CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Ankit Overseas CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Arpora Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned Azad Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Badrinath Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bansal Infracon Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bansal Infracon Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bansal International Ltd CC CRISIL D 270 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bansal International Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1980 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1540 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Blossom Inners Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned BMW Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Assigned BMW Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Cardio Fitness India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Cardio Fitness India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cardio Fitness India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.2 Reaffirmed Chhotanagpur Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 44 Assigned DCB Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL A- 1000 Withdrawal Bonds Eagle Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Eagle Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eastern Mattresses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Eastern Mattresses Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Empire Spices and Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Empire Spices and Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 22.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Empire Spices and Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 27.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 46.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 6 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Global Galvanizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Hindustan Poly Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Hindustan Poly Foams Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 65 Assigned Loan Fac K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 5 Assigned K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Line of Credit K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned Kisan Mouldings Ltd LOC CRISIL B 190 Assigned Kisan Mouldings Ltd WC TL * CRISIL B 470 Assigned * Rs.70 million is fully interchangeable with LC limit Kisan Mouldings Ltd CC CRISIL B 1070 Assigned Kisan Mouldings Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B 151.5 Assigned Kisan Mouldings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 618 Assigned Kisan Mouldings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Kwality Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned L G Electronics India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan # CRISIL AA+ 5475 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Overdraft, Foreign Bill Discounting, Export Credit Loan, Import Credit Loan, Purchase Bill Discounting, Sales Bill Discounting, Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee. Lakshmi Ring Travellers CC CRISIL A- 105 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ring Travellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 222.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakshmi Ring Travellers TL CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed M. P Singh Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed M. P Singh Foundation TL CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Marvel Automobiles India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Fac Marvel Automobiles India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed Marvel Automobiles India Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL B 29.3 Reaffirmed Funding Medicef Pharma Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 95 Assigned Loan Fac Medicef Pharma CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Nectar Crafts CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Nectar Crafts Foreign LOC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Nectar Crafts Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nectar Crafts TL CRISIL B 28.3 Reaffirmed Patil and company BG CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Patil and company CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Prakash Industries - Junagadh CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Prakash Industries - Junagadh TL CRISIL B+ 0.6 Assigned Quilon Real Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Quilon Real Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R M Dasa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Rachna Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rachna Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 62.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Raja Rajeswari Krafts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16 Assigned Loan Fac Raja Rajeswari Krafts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 26.4 Assigned Raja Rajeswari Krafts Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL B 15 Assigned Raja Rajeswari Krafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Rampuria Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 94.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rampuria Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Reach Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 800 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Revive Realty Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 165 Reaffirmed Revive Realty Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 78 Reaffirmed Revive Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 417 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sahyog Cotton and Oil Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sahyog Cotton and Oil Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sahyog Cotton and Oil Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Sahyog Cotton and Oil Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Saranya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Saranya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 189 Reaffirmed Saranya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 73.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shah Bhogilal Jethalal and Bros CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Shah Bhogilal Jethalal and Bros Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Ganesh Agro CC CRISIL BB 76 Reaffirmed Shree Saibaba Ispat India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Saibaba Ispat India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 880 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shyama Jewels (Gonikoppal) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Shyama Jewels (Madikeri) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Shyama Jewels (Madikeri) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Shyama Jewels (Puttur) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Shyama Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Withdrawal Shyama Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1.2 Withdrawal Shyama Jewels Pvt Ltd Prosposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 28.2 Withdrawal Laon Fac Siddh Developers CC CRISIL B 115 Assigned Sree Bhargavi Agro Tech CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Sree Bhargavi Agro Tech Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Fac Star Transformers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Star Transformers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac State Bank of Travancore Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 3.9 Reaffirmed State Bank of Travancore Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 10 Reaffirmed bonds State Bank of Travancore Perpetual Tier II CRISIL AAA 3 Reaffirmed Bonds State Bank of Travancore CD Programme CRISIL AAA 105 Reaffirmed Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 95.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 165 Reaffirmed Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sun Paper Mill Ltd CC CRISIL BB 42.5 Assigned Sun Paper Mill Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 179 Assigned Sun Paper Mill Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 106.5 Assigned Loan Fac Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Suresh Angadi Education Foundation Rupee TL CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Tirupathi Construction Corporation Proposed BG CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Trupti Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Vanesa Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Vanesa Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21.7 Assigned Loan Fac Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Zen Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)