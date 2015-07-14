Jul 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed
Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Credit
Biocon Ltd ST Bk Fac** CRISIL A1+ 2030 Reaffirmed
**Fully interchangeable with packing credit.
Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Durable Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed
Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed
Credit
Hi Tech Construction BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Hind Polyfabs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
JPM Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
JPM Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
K K Welding Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 265 Assigned
K K Welding Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 4 Reaffirmed
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 3 Reaffirmed
Piyush Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.3 Reaffirmed
Piyush Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Credit^
^ Fully interchangeable with foreign bills purchase limit
Piyush Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 29.7 Reaffirmed
Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 475.4 Reaffirmed
Sentiss Pharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 360 Reaffirmed
#Includes sub-limits for cash credit, packing credit, working demand loan, and letter of credit
South City Projects (Kolkata) Ltd BG CRISIL A2 123.6 Reaffirmed
South City Projects (Kolkata) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed
Texbond Nonwovens BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Texbond Nonwovens LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Vishwanath Paper and Boards Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned
VMT Spinning Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
VMT Spinning Co. Ltd LOC& CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
& Includes Sublimit of Rs.15 million for Bank Guarantee.
VMT Spinning Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ample Textech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.1 Reaffirmed
Ample Textech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Ample Textech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 76.5 Reaffirmed
Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 183.8 Reaffirmed
B D Overseas TL CRISIL B+ 12.8 Reaffirmed
Biocon Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with packing credit, working capital loan, letter of credit, and bank
guarantee facilities.
Biocon Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 270 Reaffirmed
Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 180 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 27.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A3+
Dayal Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Dinesh Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Withdrawal
Dinesh Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Durable Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 135.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed
Gopala Kraft Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Gopala Kraft Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 62.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Gopalan Enterprises CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed
*This limit includes letter of credit of Rs.200 Million and Bank Guarantee of Rs.100 Million
Gopalan Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 749.6 Reaffirmed
Gopalan Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 950.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gopalan Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 6375.2 Reaffirmed
Guru Kirpa Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed
Guru Kirpa Rice Mills Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Fac
Hi Tech Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Hind Polyfabs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Indel Money Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Ishwarlal Harjivandas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed
JPM Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
K K Welding Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
K K Welding Ltd CC CRISIL BB 175 Assigned
Kandla Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Kandla Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
M.P. Jewellers (Gb) and Co CC CRISIL BBB- 260 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
M.P. Jewellers (Gb) and Co TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Maruti Packagers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed
Maruti Packagers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Piyush Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 134.8 Reaffirmed
Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 231.5 Reaffirmed
Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Rosewood Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Rosewood Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rosewood Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 59.1 Reaffirmed
Sahibzada Ajit Singh Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 170 Assigned
Sahibzada Ajit Singh Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL D 90 Assigned
Sentiss Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shivam Traders CC CRISIL B- 65 Reaffirmed
South City Projects (Kolkata) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1117.7 Reaffirmed
Supreme Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Suyash Motors (Unit of Patton Logistic CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd)
Suyash Motors (Unit of Patton Logistic Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd) Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Suyash Motors (Unit of Patton Logistic TL CRISIL BB- 14.5 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd)
Swarnsarita Gems Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed
#Includes sublimit of Rs. 200 million of Domestic Metal Gold Loan facility, Rs. 170 million of
Export Metal Gold Loan facility and Rs. 200 million of Standby Letter of Credit
Swarnsarita Gems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed
Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed
Texbond Nonwovens CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed
Texbond Nonwovens Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 96.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Texbond Nonwovens TL CRISIL BB 40.9 Reaffirmed
The Jute Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed
The Jute Corporation of India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vanesa Cosmetics CC* CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
*Contains sublimit of 150 Million WCDL
Vee Kay Enterprises CC CRISIL B 67.5 Reaffirmed
Vee Kay Enterprises TL CRISIL B 15.4 Reaffirmed
Vibrant Global Salt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
Vibrant Global Salt Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 172.5 Reaffirmed
Vishwanath Paper and Boards Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Assigned
Vishwanath Paper and Boards Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
VMT Spinning Co. Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with Packing Credit of Rs.150 million, Bill Discounting of Rs.90 million, &
includes sub limit of Rs.25 million out of Rs.60 million for Foreign Bills Purchase/Foreign
Bills Discounting facilities.
VMT Spinning Co. Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 5.5 Reaffirmed
VMT Spinning Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 734.5 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
