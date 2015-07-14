Jul 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Credit Biocon Ltd ST Bk Fac** CRISIL A1+ 2030 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with packing credit. Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Durable Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Credit Hi Tech Construction BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Hind Polyfabs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed JPM Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed JPM Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed K K Welding Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 265 Assigned K K Welding Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 4 Reaffirmed Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 3 Reaffirmed Piyush Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.3 Reaffirmed Piyush Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^ Fully interchangeable with foreign bills purchase limit Piyush Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 29.7 Reaffirmed Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 475.4 Reaffirmed Sentiss Pharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 360 Reaffirmed #Includes sub-limits for cash credit, packing credit, working demand loan, and letter of credit South City Projects (Kolkata) Ltd BG CRISIL A2 123.6 Reaffirmed South City Projects (Kolkata) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Texbond Nonwovens BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Texbond Nonwovens LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Vishwanath Paper and Boards Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned VMT Spinning Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed VMT Spinning Co. Ltd LOC& CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed & Includes Sublimit of Rs.15 million for Bank Guarantee. VMT Spinning Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ample Textech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.1 Reaffirmed Ample Textech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Ample Textech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 76.5 Reaffirmed Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 183.8 Reaffirmed B D Overseas TL CRISIL B+ 12.8 Reaffirmed Biocon Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit, working capital loan, letter of credit, and bank guarantee facilities. Biocon Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 270 Reaffirmed Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 180 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 27.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A3+ Dayal Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Dinesh Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Withdrawal Dinesh Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Withdrawal Loan Fac Durable Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 135.5 Reaffirmed Credit Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Gopala Kraft Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gopala Kraft Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gopalan Enterprises CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed *This limit includes letter of credit of Rs.200 Million and Bank Guarantee of Rs.100 Million Gopalan Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 749.6 Reaffirmed Gopalan Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 950.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gopalan Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 6375.2 Reaffirmed Guru Kirpa Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Guru Kirpa Rice Mills Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Fac Hi Tech Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Hind Polyfabs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indel Money Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ishwarlal Harjivandas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed JPM Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac K K Welding Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 10 Assigned K K Welding Ltd CC CRISIL BB 175 Assigned Kandla Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kandla Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ M.P. Jewellers (Gb) and Co CC CRISIL BBB- 260 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ M.P. Jewellers (Gb) and Co TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Maruti Packagers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Maruti Packagers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Piyush Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 134.8 Reaffirmed Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 231.5 Reaffirmed Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Rosewood Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Rosewood Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rosewood Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 59.1 Reaffirmed Sahibzada Ajit Singh Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 170 Assigned Sahibzada Ajit Singh Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL D 90 Assigned Sentiss Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivam Traders CC CRISIL B- 65 Reaffirmed South City Projects (Kolkata) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1117.7 Reaffirmed Supreme Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Suyash Motors (Unit of Patton Logistic CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd) Suyash Motors (Unit of Patton Logistic Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd) Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Suyash Motors (Unit of Patton Logistic TL CRISIL BB- 14.5 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd) Swarnsarita Gems Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed #Includes sublimit of Rs. 200 million of Domestic Metal Gold Loan facility, Rs. 170 million of Export Metal Gold Loan facility and Rs. 200 million of Standby Letter of Credit Swarnsarita Gems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Texbond Nonwovens CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed Texbond Nonwovens Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 96.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Texbond Nonwovens TL CRISIL BB 40.9 Reaffirmed The Jute Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed The Jute Corporation of India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vanesa Cosmetics CC* CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed *Contains sublimit of 150 Million WCDL Vee Kay Enterprises CC CRISIL B 67.5 Reaffirmed Vee Kay Enterprises TL CRISIL B 15.4 Reaffirmed Vibrant Global Salt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Vibrant Global Salt Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 172.5 Reaffirmed Vishwanath Paper and Boards Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Assigned Vishwanath Paper and Boards Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned VMT Spinning Co. Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Packing Credit of Rs.150 million, Bill Discounting of Rs.90 million, & includes sub limit of Rs.25 million out of Rs.60 million for Foreign Bills Purchase/Foreign Bills Discounting facilities. VMT Spinning Co. Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 5.5 Reaffirmed VMT Spinning Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 734.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.