Jul 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V.M.Sales Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed A.V.M.Sales Corporation Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed A.V.M.Sales Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 104.5 Reaffirmed Agri Till India LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Agri Till India Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Credit Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal BG CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Bill Purchase - CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Dis Fac Auckland International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Bharat Agri Fert and Realty Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed BKB Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Assigned CTM Textile Mills Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 E to E Transportation Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Farukhi Glass Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 26 Assigned Giriraj Timber Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 12.5 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 461 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mahavir Metal Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 360 Reaffirmed Mark Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ozone PB Spintex Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Pavan Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Pavan Traders Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed under LOC Pavan Traders LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Profand Vayalat Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Profand Vayalat Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Rugs Mart Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Rugs Mart Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Rugs Mart Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sagar Industries and Distilleries Pvt Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL 160 Withdrawal Ltd A4(Notice of Withdrawal) Seal Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Shivnath Tractors BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Shree Palsiddha Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shree Palsiddha Construction Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Stanley Lifestyles Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Stanley Lifestyles Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 205 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.1 Reaffirmed Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Technico Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Technico Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4 Technico Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 113 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 TTK Prestige Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed TTK Prestige Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 948 Reaffirmed VIP Industries Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1 595 Reaffirmed ^ Interchanegable with Buyers Credit XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 39 Reaffirmed Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V.M.Sales Corporation Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 30.5 Reaffirmed Fac Agri Till India TL CRISIL B+ 58 Assigned Agri Till India Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Agri Till India CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Anvita Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 80 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Anvita Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 74.3 Reaffirmed Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 96.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Auckland International Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bengal Investments Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Bengal Investments Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Bharat Agri Fert and Realty Ltd CC@ CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed @one way interchangeable to ILC/FLC for Rs.100 million. Bhartiyam Educational and Social Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.9 Assigned Welfare Society Loan Fac Bhartiyam Educational and Social TL CRISIL B 84.5 Assigned Welfare Society Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 114 Reaffirmed Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 69.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 36.5 Reaffirmed BKB Transport Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 43 Assigned BKB Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 230 Assigned CTM Textile Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed CTM Textile Mills TL CRISIL BB+ 150.2 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 64 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 86 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- E to E Transportation Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd E to E Transportation Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Eswari Global Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Eswari Global Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Fariyas Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Farukhi Glass Industries Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Limits Farukhi Glass Industries CC CRISIL BB- 68 Assigned Georgian Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Giriraj Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Global Trading Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISILB+ JKC General Trading Co. Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed JKC General Trading Co. CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed JKC General Trading Co. Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Karthikeya Jyothi Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Karthikeya Jyothi Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 35 Assigned Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 129 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 534.4 Reaffirmed Longulf Trading India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB *Interchangeable with Packing Credit/ Packing Credit Foreign Currency/ Foreign Bill Purchase/ Foreign Bill Discounting/ Pre Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency. M.P.S.Steel Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Reaffirmed M.P.S.Steel Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed M.P.S.Steel Casting Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 470.1 Reaffirmed M.P.S.Steel Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahavir Metal Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded from CRISILBB Mark Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Mithila Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 455 Reaffirmed Mithila Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Muthoot Microfin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1000 Assigned Loan Fac Ozone PB Spintex Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 635 Assigned Ozone PB Spintex Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Pavan Traders CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Pavan Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prachi India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Prachi India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prachi India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Prakash Auto Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 117 Reaffirmed Fac Prakash Auto Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 23.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- S G Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Sagar Industries and Distilleries Pvt CC CRISIL 150 Withdrawal Ltd B+(Notice of Withdrawal) SB Lifespaces Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Seal Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Seal Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Seal Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.2 Reaffirmed Shankheshwar Enterprises LT Rating CRISIL B+ - Reaffirmed Shivnath Tractors CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shivnath Tractors Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Shivnath Tractors Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed Shivnath Tractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree B.S. Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Shree B.S. Cotton Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Shree Palsiddha Construction CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shree Palsiddha Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siemens Financial Services Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed Rating Sridurga Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41.5 Reaffirmed Sridurga Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 14.6 Reaffirmed Stanley Lifestyles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Stanley Lifestyles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.2 Reaffirmed Technico Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Technico Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 287.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Technico Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 500 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Technico Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona WC TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ TTK Prestige Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed TTK Prestige Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varsha Printing Inks Mfg. Co. CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Varsha Printing Inks Mfg. Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VIP Industries Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed loan* * Interchanegable with Packing Credit VIP Industries Ltd Proposed WC Fac# CRISIL A+ 455 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Rs.150 Million of Pre-Shipment Finance, Rs.200 Million of Post-Shipment Finance, Rs.50 Million of Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs.100 Million of Cash Credit, Rs.150 million of Letter of Credit, Fully interchangeable with Foreign Letter of Credit and Buyer's Credit, Rs.120 Million of Standby Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee. XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1 Reaffirmed XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 54.8 Reaffirmed Xmold Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 30.4 Assigned Xmold Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned Xmold Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)