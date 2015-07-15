Jul 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 14, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.V.M.Sales Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
A.V.M.Sales Corporation Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
A.V.M.Sales Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 104.5 Reaffirmed
Agri Till India LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Agri Till India Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Credit
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal BG CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Bill Purchase - CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Dis Fac
Auckland International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Bharat Agri Fert and Realty Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
BKB Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Assigned
CTM Textile Mills Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
E to E Transportation Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Farukhi Glass Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 26 Assigned
Giriraj Timber Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 12.5 Reaffirmed
Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed
Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 461 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Mahavir Metal Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 360 Reaffirmed
Mark Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Ozone PB Spintex Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Pavan Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Pavan Traders Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Pavan Traders LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Profand Vayalat Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Profand Vayalat Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed
Rugs Mart Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Rugs Mart Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Rugs Mart Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Sagar Industries and Distilleries Pvt Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL 160 Withdrawal
Ltd A4(Notice of
Withdrawal)
Seal Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Shivnath Tractors BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Shree Palsiddha Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Shree Palsiddha Construction Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 205 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.1 Reaffirmed
Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Technico Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Technico Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from
Forward CRISIL A4
Technico Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4
Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 113 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4
TTK Prestige Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed
TTK Prestige Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 948 Reaffirmed
VIP Industries Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1 595 Reaffirmed
^ Interchanegable with Buyers Credit
XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 39 Reaffirmed
Credit
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.V.M.Sales Corporation Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 30.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Agri Till India TL CRISIL B+ 58 Assigned
Agri Till India Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Agri Till India CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Anvita Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL B+
Anvita Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 74.3 Reaffirmed
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 96.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Auckland International Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Bengal Investments Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Bengal Investments Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Bharat Agri Fert and Realty Ltd CC@ CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
@one way interchangeable to ILC/FLC for Rs.100 million.
Bhartiyam Educational and Social Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.9 Assigned
Welfare Society Loan Fac
Bhartiyam Educational and Social TL CRISIL B 84.5 Assigned
Welfare Society
Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 114 Reaffirmed
Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 69.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 36.5 Reaffirmed
BKB Transport Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 43 Assigned
BKB Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 230 Assigned
CTM Textile Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed
CTM Textile Mills TL CRISIL BB+ 150.2 Reaffirmed
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 64 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 86 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
E to E Transportation Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
E to E Transportation Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Eswari Global Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Eswari Global Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Fariyas Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Farukhi Glass Industries Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned
Limits
Farukhi Glass Industries CC CRISIL BB- 68 Assigned
Georgian Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed
Giriraj Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Global Trading Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISILB+
JKC General Trading Co. Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
JKC General Trading Co. CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
JKC General Trading Co. Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 87.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Karthikeya Jyothi Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned
Karthikeya Jyothi Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 35 Assigned
Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 129 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 534.4 Reaffirmed
Longulf Trading India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
*Interchangeable with Packing Credit/ Packing Credit Foreign Currency/ Foreign Bill Purchase/
Foreign Bill Discounting/ Pre Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency.
M.P.S.Steel Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Reaffirmed
M.P.S.Steel Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
M.P.S.Steel Casting Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 470.1 Reaffirmed
M.P.S.Steel Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mahavir Metal Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded
from CRISILBB
Mark Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Mithila Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 455 Reaffirmed
Mithila Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Microfin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1000 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ozone PB Spintex Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 635 Assigned
Ozone PB Spintex Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
Pavan Traders CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Pavan Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prachi India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed
Prachi India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prachi India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Prakash Auto Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 117 Reaffirmed
Fac
Prakash Auto Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed
Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 23.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
S G Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed
Sagar Industries and Distilleries Pvt CC CRISIL 150 Withdrawal
Ltd B+(Notice of
Withdrawal)
SB Lifespaces Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Seal Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Seal Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Seal Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.2 Reaffirmed
Shankheshwar Enterprises LT Rating CRISIL B+ - Reaffirmed
Shivnath Tractors CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Shivnath Tractors Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Shivnath Tractors Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed
Shivnath Tractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree B.S. Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Shree B.S. Cotton Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Shree Palsiddha Construction CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Shree Palsiddha Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed
Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Siemens Financial Services Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed
Rating
Sridurga Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41.5 Reaffirmed
Sridurga Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 14.6 Reaffirmed
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.2 Reaffirmed
Technico Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Technico Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 287.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Technico Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Technico Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona WC TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 27.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
TTK Prestige Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed
TTK Prestige Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Varsha Printing Inks Mfg. Co. CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Varsha Printing Inks Mfg. Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
VIP Industries Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed
loan*
* Interchanegable with Packing Credit
VIP Industries Ltd Proposed WC Fac# CRISIL A+ 455 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with Rs.150 Million of Pre-Shipment Finance, Rs.200 Million of Post-Shipment
Finance, Rs.50 Million of Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs.100 Million of Cash Credit, Rs.150
million of Letter of Credit, Fully interchangeable with Foreign Letter of Credit and Buyer's
Credit, Rs.120 Million of Standby Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee.
XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1 Reaffirmed
XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 54.8 Reaffirmed
Xmold Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 30.4 Assigned
Xmold Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned
Xmold Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.1 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
