Jul 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 15, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed
Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed
Anand Associates (Gandhinagar) BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed
Buildquick Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Dmsons Metal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 780 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Eastman Auto and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Assigned
Eastman Auto and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Assigned
HI-Point Services (India) Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
HI-Point Services (India) Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
KLJ Plasticizers Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed
KLJ Plasticizers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3645 Reaffirmed
KLJ Plasticizers Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 135 Reaffirmed
Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries LOC CRISIL A3 240 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Post Shipment CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4+
Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Proposed BG* CRISIL A3 340 Assigned
* Interchangeable with letter of credit/ packing credit/ post-shipment credit/ buyers credit
Mohan Fabtex Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Assigned
Patel Enterprise - Manavadar LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Patel Enterprise - Manavadar Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Positive Metering Pumps India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned
Rupa & Company Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL A1
Rupa & Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A1
Rupa & Company Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 450 Upgraded from
CRISIL A1
Rupa & Company Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned
Sabs Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Sabs Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Sanwar Mal Khetawat BG CRISIL A3 352.5 Reaffirmed
SAR Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG # CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
# Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable
Vikram Plasticizers (Prop. Vin BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Plasticizers Pvt. Ltd.)
Vikram Plasticizers (Prop. Vin LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Plasticizers Pvt. Ltd.)
Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd CC ** CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
**Includes Rs.18 million of Packing Credit
Anand Associates (Gandhinagar) CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Anand Associates (Gandhinagar) Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.9 Reaffirmed
Buildquick Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Chamunda Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 900 Reaffirmed
Dmsons Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Eastman Auto and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 380 Assigned
Eastman Auto and Power Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned
Eastman Auto and Power Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 19.3 Assigned
Eastman Auto and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 28.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Global Printing and Packaging Company CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB+
Global Printing and Packaging Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 180 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Gold Spin India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
Gold Spin India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15.8 Assigned
Golden Ikon Fleet Management Pvt Ltd Auto loans CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Golden Ikon Fleet Management Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned
Harsha Liners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Harsha Liners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 39.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
HI-Point Services (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Kalpataru Satpura Transco Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2120 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
KLJ Plasticizers Ltd CC CRISIL A 800 Reaffirmed
KLJ Plasticizers Ltd TL CRISIL A 70 Reaffirmed
KLJ Realtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Meena Jewel Exports CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed
Meena Jewellers and Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 680 Reaffirmed
Meena Jewellers Exclusive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed
Meghdoot Packaging Uttaranchal CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Mohan Fabtex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 390 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mohan Fabtex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd External CRISIL AAA 15765 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AAA 16350 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 37860 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 34255 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 35000 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 22000 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 22000 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 13500 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 92 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 180.2 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed
Patel Enterprise - Manavadar CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Patel Enterprise - Manavadar TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Positive Metering Pumps India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 42.5 Assigned
Positive Metering Pumps India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Positive Metering Pumps India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
R. K. International - Gurgaon CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
R. K. International - Gurgaon Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
R. K. International - Gurgaon Standby Line of CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL B
R. K. International - Gurgaon TL CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Rupa & Company Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2310 Reaffirmed
Rupa & Company Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed
Rupa & Company Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 140 Reaffirmed
Sabs Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 32 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sabs Exports TL CRISIL BBB- 18 Reaffirmed
Sanwar Mal Khetawat CC CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Reaffirmed
SAR Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Soma Isolux Surat Hazira Tollway Pvt TL CRISIL D 18140 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL BB
Stesalit Ltd CC CRISIL C 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Stesalit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 50 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC * CRISIL AA 11500 Reaffirmed
* Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit
Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac ^ CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with non-fund based limits
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit *CRISIL AA 50 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 806.3 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 36856 Reaffirmed
Vikram Plasticizers (Prop. Vin CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed
Plasticizers Pvt. Ltd.)
Vikram Plasticizers (Prop. Vin TL CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
Plasticizers Pvt. Ltd.)
Vikram Plasticizers (Prop. Vin Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed
Plasticizers Pvt. Ltd.) Loan Fac
Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Zagdu Singh Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
Zagdu Singh Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Zagdu Singh Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
