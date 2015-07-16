Jul 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Anand Associates (Gandhinagar) BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Arihant Capital Markets Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed Buildquick Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Dmsons Metal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 780 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Eastman Auto and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Assigned Eastman Auto and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Assigned HI-Point Services (India) Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed HI-Point Services (India) Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3645 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 135 Reaffirmed Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries LOC CRISIL A3 240 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Post Shipment CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Proposed BG* CRISIL A3 340 Assigned * Interchangeable with letter of credit/ packing credit/ post-shipment credit/ buyers credit Mohan Fabtex Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Assigned Patel Enterprise - Manavadar LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Patel Enterprise - Manavadar Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Positive Metering Pumps India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Rupa & Company Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Rupa & Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Rupa & Company Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Rupa & Company Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Sabs Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Discounting Sabs Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Sanwar Mal Khetawat BG CRISIL A3 352.5 Reaffirmed SAR Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG # CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Vikram Plasticizers (Prop. Vin BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Plasticizers Pvt. Ltd.) Vikram Plasticizers (Prop. Vin LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Plasticizers Pvt. Ltd.) Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd CC ** CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed **Includes Rs.18 million of Packing Credit Anand Associates (Gandhinagar) CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Anand Associates (Gandhinagar) Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Arihant Capital Markets Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.9 Reaffirmed Buildquick Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Chamunda Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 900 Reaffirmed Dmsons Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Eastman Auto and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 380 Assigned Eastman Auto and Power Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Eastman Auto and Power Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 19.3 Assigned Eastman Auto and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 28.7 Assigned Loan Fac Global Printing and Packaging Company CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB+ Global Printing and Packaging Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 180 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Gold Spin India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Gold Spin India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15.8 Assigned Golden Ikon Fleet Management Pvt Ltd Auto loans CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Golden Ikon Fleet Management Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Harsha Liners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Harsha Liners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 39.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ HI-Point Services (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Satpura Transco Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB KLJ Plasticizers Ltd CC CRISIL A 800 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd TL CRISIL A 70 Reaffirmed KLJ Realtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meena Jewel Exports CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers and Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 680 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers Exclusive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Meghdoot Packaging Uttaranchal CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mehta Pharmaceutical Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Mohan Fabtex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 390 Assigned Loan Fac Mohan Fabtex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd External CRISIL AAA 15765 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AAA 16350 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 37860 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 34255 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 35000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 22000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 22000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 13500 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 92 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 180.2 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed Patel Enterprise - Manavadar CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Patel Enterprise - Manavadar TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Positive Metering Pumps India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 42.5 Assigned Positive Metering Pumps India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Positive Metering Pumps India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned R. K. International - Gurgaon CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B R. K. International - Gurgaon Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B R. K. International - Gurgaon Standby Line of CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B R. K. International - Gurgaon TL CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B Rupa & Company Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2310 Reaffirmed Rupa & Company Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Rupa & Company Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 140 Reaffirmed Sabs Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 32 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sabs Exports TL CRISIL BBB- 18 Reaffirmed Sanwar Mal Khetawat CC CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Reaffirmed SAR Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B Soma Isolux Surat Hazira Tollway Pvt TL CRISIL D 18140 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Stesalit Ltd CC CRISIL C 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Stesalit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC * CRISIL AA 11500 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac ^ CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with non-fund based limits Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit *CRISIL AA 50 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 806.3 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 36856 Reaffirmed Vikram Plasticizers (Prop. Vin CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Plasticizers Pvt. Ltd.) Vikram Plasticizers (Prop. Vin TL CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Plasticizers Pvt. Ltd.) Vikram Plasticizers (Prop. Vin Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Plasticizers Pvt. Ltd.) Loan Fac Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Zagdu Singh Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Zagdu Singh Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Zagdu Singh Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)