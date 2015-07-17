Jul 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acoustics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Advance Steel Tubes Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 270 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 290 Reaffirmed B. Arvindkumar and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed Credit Balaji Trading Company Bills Payable CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Bertling Logistics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 130 Upgraded from CRISIL D Celon Laboritries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Notice of Withdrawal Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Elico Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Elico Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Forward Epitome Components Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Expert Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended G N Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4+ 390 Reaffirmed Goodwill Advance Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Goodwill Advance Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gupta & Sons (Motors) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Hartex Rubber Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Hartex Rubber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed HSE Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 115 Reaffirmed ION Exchange Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 205 Notice of Withdrawal Jindal Fine Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Jindal Fine Industries LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Khukhrain Cold Storage & Ice Factory Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Krishna Industrial Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 26050 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3950 Reaffirmed Kusalava International Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Kusalava International Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Kwality Foundry Industries BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Maheshwari Technocast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Maheshwari Technocast Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Model Tanners India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed R. C. Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Credit Seasaga Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 119.5 Reaffirmed Shah Bhogilal Jethalal and Bros BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Shreela Diamonds and Jewels Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Credit Shri Shankar Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana ST Loan CRISIL A4 250 Assigned Ltd Sri Balambika Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sri Balambika Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Subnil Packing Machines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15.5 Assigned; Suspension revoked Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.1 Assigned U.P Asbestos Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Vibrant Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acoustics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Acoustics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Advance Steel Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 260 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Amisha Vinyls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Amisha Vinyls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Amit Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 650 Assigned Amit Iron Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Fac Anand Education & Research Trust TL CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balaji Trading Company CC CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Bertling Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 370 Upgraded from CRISIL D Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL B 1643.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt LtdProposed WC CRISIL B 62.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Celon Laboritries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 490 Notice of Withdrawal Celon Laboritries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 207.5 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 58.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Eco-Care Building Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Eco-Care Building Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Elico Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Elico Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Epitome Components Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 136.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Epitome Components Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Epitome Components Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 72.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Epitome Components Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Expert Industries Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB 45 Suspended * Includes three sub limits: (1) Letter of Credit of Rs.30.0 Million (2) Packing credit of Rs.45.0 Million and (3)Foreign Billl Discounting of Rs.20.0 Million Expert Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 71.5 Suspended French Motor Car Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 106.1 Reaffirmed French Motor Car Co Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 370.5 Reaffirmed Fac French Motor Car Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G N Ship Breakers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Gupta & Sons (Motors) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Gupta & Sons (Motors) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gurudeva Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 159.3 Suspended Gurudeva Charitable Trust Proposed Overdraft CRISIL D 60 Suspended Fac Gurudeva Charitable Trust Proposed TL CRISIL D 50.7 Suspended Hartex Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed Hartex Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed HSE Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed HSE Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HSE Engineers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Immacule Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Immacule Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B 347 Reaffirmed Immacule Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Immacule Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Infinity Realty India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned ION Exchange Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Notice of Withdrawal Jai Mahakal Warehousing Company TL CRISIL B+ 57 Assigned Jindal Fine Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac Jindal Fine Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Jindal Fine Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL B 41.5 Assigned Purchase Khukhrain Cold Storage & Ice Factory TL CRISIL B+ 30.5 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL AAA 31470 Reaffirmed Loan Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 27100 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 11430 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Industrial Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL C Kusalava International Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB 380 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub limit of Export packing credit of Rs.90 million, Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs.80 million, Book debts of Rs.200 million Kusalava International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 58 Reaffirmed Kusalava International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 242 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kwality Foundry Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Kwality Foundry Industries LOC * CRISIL B 10 Suspended *Fully interchangeable to cash credit. Loknete Honourable Hanmantrao Patil Rupee TL CRISIL D 187.4 Suspended Charitable Trust, Vita Maheshwari Technocast Ltd TL CRISIL B 19 Assigned Maheshwari Technocast Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Model Tanners India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Discounting Model Tanners India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Model Tanners India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Oxford Golf and Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1250 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- R. C. Gems CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed R. C. Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rassco Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Royal Chains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Rukmani Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Rukmani Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Assigned Sangamner Municipal Council Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 26.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sangamner Municipal Council TL CRISIL BB 53.5 Assigned Sanvita Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 481.5 Assigned Sanvita Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sarada Starch and Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Sarada Starch and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 190 Suspended Seasaga Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Select Motors CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Select Motors Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Select Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shah Bhogilal Jethalal and Bros CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Shah Bhogilal Jethalal and Bros Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Durga Khandsari Sugar Mills CC CRISIL BB- 77.5 Reaffirmed Shree Durga Khandsari Sugar Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Durga Khandsari Sugar Mills TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Poly Strap Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Suspended Shree Krishna Poly Strap Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 115 Suspended Sri Balambika Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Balambika Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Ganesh Cashew Industries CC CRISIL BB- 185.8 Reaffirmed Sri Ganesh Cashew Industries TL CRISIL BB- 4.2 Reaffirmed Sri Kalyani Agro Products and CC CRISIL D 180 Suspended Industries Ltd Sri Kalyani Agro Products and LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Industries Ltd Sri Kalyani Agro Products and TL CRISIL D 84.7 Suspended Industries Ltd Sri Sai Aarush Trade Links CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Subnil Packing Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55.5 Assigned; Suspension revoked Subnil Packing Machines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 115.7 Assigned Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Credit Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned U.P Asbestos Ltd. Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ U.P Asbestos Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 320 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ U.P Asbestos Ltd. TL CRISIL B- 252 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vibrant Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Vijaykiran Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL B+ 380 Suspended Wacker Chemie India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 155 Notice of Withdrawal -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 