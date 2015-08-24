Aug 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Wood Impex Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 450 Suspended * Includes sub- limit of Rs.350 Million as Buyers Credit A.S. Wood Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Ajay Knitwears and Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned ALA Food Stuff Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned Foreign Currency Anil Timbers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended Anish Infracon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 750 Assigned Armee Infotech LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Ashish Chemicals BG CRISIL A2 7.5 Reaffirmed Avon Meters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 290 Suspended Avon Meters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 660 Assigned Charanpaaduka Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 1000 Assigned Global Agro Corp. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A1+ 5200 Reaffirmed Credit # #Interchangeable with post-shipment export packing credit facility; includes sub-limit of Rs.2.80 billion for letter of credit/bank guarantee. Hardev Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Hardev Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Loan Fac Jai Pharma Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 525 Assigned Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Credit* *Includes the sublimit for pre shipment credit of Rs. 17.50 million Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Credit** **Includes the sublimit PCL of Rs. 17.50 million Karmen International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 70 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A2 Karmen International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 337.5 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A2 Karmen International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd CDs** CRISIL A1+ 170000 Reaffirmed **The quantum of erstwhile ING Vysya Banks (eIVBLs) outstanding certificate of deposits falls within the rated limit of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd KRM Tyres BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended KRM Tyres LOC CRISIL A4 130.7 Suspended K-Three Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.6 Suspended K-Three Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Kuantum Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 407.5 Reaffirmed Kuvam Fashions Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A4 30000 Assigned LIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 58250 Assigned Madras Elastomers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Mahendra Rice Industry BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Mahesh Value Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Meghmani Industries Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Meghmani Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 85 Reaffirmed Fac Meghmani Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Meghmani LLP LOC & BG CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed Meghmani Pigments BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed P.N.Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 450 Reaffirmed Pelican Air Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Platina Real Estates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Pumarth Commodities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Pumarth Credit and Capital Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Rubamin Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 115 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Rubamin Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 261 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 S and P Infrastructure Developers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 390 Suspended Ltd Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Sandstone Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 97.9 Reaffirmed Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 102.1 Reaffirmed State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur CDs CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Talib and Shamsi Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 970 Reaffirmed TCP Ltd BG CRISIL A2 42.6 Reaffirmed TCP Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1122 Reaffirmed The Muslim Educational Welfare Society BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Suspended The Muslim Educational Welfare Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Vetindia Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Vetindia Pharmaceuticals Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Wood Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Aachvis IT SEZ Infra Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB+ 2600 Assigned Discounting Loan ADL Orbit Cable India CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Ajay Knitwears and Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Ajay Knitwears and Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 710.1 Reaffirmed Credit Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 1155.7 Reaffirmed Credit Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 464.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ALA Food Stuff Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned ALA Food Stuff Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Anil Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended Anil Timbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 105 Suspended Loan Fac Anish Infracon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned Armee Infotech CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Armee Infotech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashish Chemicals CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Ashish Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 34.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Avon Meters Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended Avon Meters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Avon Meters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 135 Suspended Loan Fac Avon Meters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Charanpaaduka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Suspended Chintels Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Loan Fac Creative Corrupack Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Creative Corrupack Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Devagya Constructions TL CRISIL B 200 Suspended Dhanvir Food Products CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Dhanvir Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Loan Fac Dhanvir Food Products TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Suspended G M Cot Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B G M Cot Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 28 Upgraded from CRISIL B Global Agro Corp. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Loan Fac Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC * CRISIL AA- 6000 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan; includes pre-shipment export packing credit facilities of Rs.950 million Golden Apple CC CRISIL B+ 39.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Golden Apple Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Golden Apple TL CRISIL B+ 87.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B GSM Spuntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended GSM Spuntex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 42.5 Suspended Loan Fac GSM Spuntex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended Haji Sheik Ismail Educational and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4.2 Assigned Charitable Trust Loan Fac Haji Sheik Ismail Educational and CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Charitable Trust Haji Sheik Ismail Educational and LT Loan CRISIL B- 105.8 Assigned Charitable Trust Hardev Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Idupulapadu Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1010 Assigned Idupulapadu Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1090 Assigned Jai Pharma Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 775 Assigned Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Jyoti Threads India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 62 Reaffirmed Jyoti Threads India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 34.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jyoti Threads India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 143.4 Reaffirmed Karmen International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Karmen International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Karmen International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kavita Overseas Group Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Kavita Overseas Group Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 147.4 Suspended Loan Fac Kavita Overseas Group TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended KBS Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 72.5 Suspended KBS Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 50 Suspended Fac KBS Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 77.5 Suspended KMS Coach Builders Pvt Limite CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 6460 Assigned Bonds* *Originally issued by erstwhile ING Vysya Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA 6200 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 18000 Reaffirmed Bonds Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed KRM Tyres CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended KRM Tyres Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Credit KRM Tyres TL CRISIL B+ 17.3 Suspended K-Three Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended K-Three Electronics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Credit K-Three Electronics Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BB- 52.4 Suspended *LC limit of Rs.20 million within Term Loan Kuantum Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 37.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kuantum Papers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 291 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 304.6 Reaffirmed Lalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Lalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 217650 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawal 120350 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac Withdrawal 28750 Assigned Lucknow Healthcity Trauma Centre and TL CRISIL B 90 Suspended Superspeciality Hospital Madras Elastomers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Suspended Mahendra Rice Industry CC CRISIL BB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Mahendra Rice Industry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mahesh Value Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Mahesh Value Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Meghmani Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase and Export Packing Credit for Rs.150 million and Rs.100 million, respectively. Meghmani Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with Demand Loan, Foreign Bill Purchase, Export Packing Credit and Purchase of Bills Meghmani Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 39.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meghmani Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 125.6 Reaffirmed Meghmani LLP CC* CRISIL BBB+ 135 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable up to Rs.35 million with letter of credit/bank guarantee Meghmani LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meghmani LLP TL CRISIL BBB+ 505 Reaffirmed Meghmani Pigments CC CRISIL BBB+ 325 Reaffirmed Meghmani Pigments Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 1.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 4562.4 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 437.6 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2767.1 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 232.9 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2743.4 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2790.7 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2597.5 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 4593.2 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 6932.8 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 209.3 Reaffirmed Mylan Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 7764 Reaffirmed *Limits interchangeable with working capital demand loan/packing credit/bill discounting/letter credit/bank guarantee Mylan Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 286 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Namaha Estates CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Namaha Estates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ P and M Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 181 Suspended Loan Fac P and M Infrastructures Ltd TL CRISIL BB 69 Suspended P.L.A Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20* Suspended * includes sub-limit of letter of credit Rs. 12.0 million P.L.A Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.5 Suspended Loan Fac P.L.A Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.5 Suspended P.N.Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 850 Reaffirmed P.N.Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed Pelican Air Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Pelican Air Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Platina Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 115 Suspended Prithvi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 304.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Prithvi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 154.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Prithvi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 843 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Priyankshi Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned R.B. Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned R.B. Gears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC * CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended *Includes sub-limit of Rs.50 Million of Foreign Currency Non-resident (B) and Rs. 15 Million of Export Packing Credit. Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29.9 Suspended Loan Fac Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 65.1 Suspended Rubamin Ltd CC CRISIL A- 950.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Rubamin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 3.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Rubamin Ltd TL CRISIL A- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ S and P Infrastructure Developers Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended Ltd Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Sandstone Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 155 Suspended Sandstone Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Sangrur Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Shakti Industries - Jalalabad CC CRISIL B+ 112.5 Assigned Shakti Industries - Jalalabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shiva Texfabs Ltd CC CRISIL D 4180 Suspended Shiva Texfabs Ltd LOC * CRISIL D 160 Suspended *One way interchangeability from letter of credit (LC) limit to fund-based working capital (FBWC) limit of Rs.75 Million Shiva Texfabs Ltd TL CRISIL D 3574.3 Suspended Shri Krishna Seeds CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended Shri Krishna Seeds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Suspended Loan Fac Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1600 Reaffirmed Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 476.9 Reaffirmed SPBM Foundation TL CRISIL BB 85 Suspended Stalwart Industries CC CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Stalwart Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Loan Fac Standard IT Web Solutions Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB+ 600 Assigned Discounting Loan State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Bonds CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 2170 Reaffirmed State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Surya Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended Surya Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended Loan Fac Talib and Shamsi Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 51.2 Reaffirmed TCP Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 712.2 Reaffirmed TCP Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 533.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Team Media And Hospitality Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Team Media And Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Assigned The Muslim Educational Welfare Society TL CRISIL BB+ 526 Suspended Vetindia Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70.5 Assigned Vetindia Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)