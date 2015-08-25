Aug 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- ------------------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amodh Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Anupam Fibrotech BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Batlivala and Karani Securities India BG CRISIL A3+ 145 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Batlivala and Karani Securities India ST Bk Fac CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Batlivala and Karani Securities India Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Bayer Cropscience Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bharat Chemical LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 170 Reaffirmed CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B D D International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed Das and Sons Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40.4 Reaffirmed Deepa Engineers BG CRISIL A4 27 Withdrawn Divya Jewellers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Divya Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Emco Pressmaster Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Emco Pressmaster Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Gupta Textiles Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Purchase Gupta Textiles Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed *Overall Limit capped to Rs. 8.50 Crore Gupta Textiles Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H M International Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed H M International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac I-MAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Kaneriya Oil Industries CC CRISIL BBB 370 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 K T Exports India Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Kaneriya Oil Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kirloskar Corrocoat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 26050 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3950 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned **Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned **Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned **Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Lorex Ceramic BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Maharaja Palanisamy Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Negotiation Maharaja Palanisamy Garments Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Forward Maharaja Palanisamy Garments Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Mega Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Mercury Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Mercury Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pearl Global Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Pearl Global Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Pearl Global Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 1385 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Pearl Global Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1220 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 22.7 Assigned Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Regal Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rohit Automobiles - Ara Vendor Financing CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Sanman Constructions BG CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Calnates India Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Siemens Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 47700 Reaffirmed Southern Lubrication Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 56 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Southern Lubrication Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A3+ 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 *Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee. Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Purchase Tilak Exports LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Tilak Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Zoloto Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 280 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. K. Pipe Fitting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac A. K. Pipe Fitting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned A. K. Pipe Fitting Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Alamelu Balaji Spg Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 124.5 Reaffirmed Alamelu Balaji Spg Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 66.8 Reaffirmed Amodh Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Amodh Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Anupam Fibrotech CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Baba Naga Overseas TL CRISIL B+ 181 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bayer Cropscience Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 1280 Reaffirmed Bharat Chemical CC CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Bharat Chemical Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management TL CRISIL BBB- 1502.3 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B D D International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed D D International Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB- 1900 Reaffirmed D D International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 2900 Reaffirmed Das and Sons Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 4.4 Reaffirmed Das and Sons Infracon Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 47 Reaffirmed Dayakar Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Dayakar Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deepa Engineers CC CRISIL B 30 Withdrawn Designer Exports CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Designer Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac EMC Super Speciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B EMC Super Speciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B EMC Super Speciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B Emco Pressmaster Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed H M International CC CRISIL B 62.5 Reaffirmed H M International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HM Jewellers Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB 67.5 Assigned HM Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 1.9 Assigned HM Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Credit I-MAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned I-MAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Interlink Insurance and Reinsurance LT Bk Fac* CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Brokers Pvt Ltd *A part of it has been converted into a foreign currency loan. Interlink Insurance and Reinsurance Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Brokers Pvt Ltd Loan Fac* Johar Automobiles CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Johar Petro CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Johar Petro Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac K T Exports India Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 62 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Kirloskar Corrocoat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 31470 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 27100 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 11430 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Non- Convertible CRISIL AAA 12000 Assigned Debentures Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 105400 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7900 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3291 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Lorex Ceramic CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Lorex Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Lorex Ceramic TL CRISIL BB- 60.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Maharaja Palanisamy Garments CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Maharaja Palanisamy Garments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maharaja Palanisamy Garments TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed MAS Financial Services Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A 187.4 Withdrawn MAS Financial Services Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BBB- 14.1 Withdrawn Mega Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15.7 Assigned Mercury Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mercury Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Mercury Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A 60500 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1089.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Fincorp Ltd TL CRISIL A 1720.1 Reaffirmed Ninaniya Estates Ltd TL CRISIL D 325 Downgraded from CRISIL B Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 702.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pearl Global Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 193 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Pearl Global Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 112 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Petuela Industries TL CRISIL BB- 46.2 Assigned Petuela Industries CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Petuela Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.2 Assigned Loan Fac Protocol Marine Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Protocol Marine Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 101 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Protocol Marine Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 44 Reaffirmed Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned Ramvijay Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Regal Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rohit Automobiles - Ara CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Rohit Automobiles - Ara Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rohit Automobiles - Ara TL CRISIL BB- 23.2 Reaffirmed Sanman Constructions CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Sanman Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed Shree Additives (Pharma and Foods) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Shree Datta Fertilizers and Chemical CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Grand Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned Shree Grand Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Shree Grand Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Sai Calnates India Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shree Sai Calnates India Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Shree Sai Calnates India Pvt. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 24.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shree Somnath Cotex CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Shree Somnath Cotex TL CRISIL BB- 11.5 Assigned Siemens Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Southern Lubrication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Southern Lubrication Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Sulakshana Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 405 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Texas Lifestyle Furniture Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3 Assigned Loan Fac Texas Lifestyle Furniture Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 43 Assigned Texas Lifestyle Furniture Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Texas Lifestyle Furniture Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Tilak Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL B 20 Assigned Tilak Exports TL CRISIL B 65 Assigned Unijules Life Sciences ltd BG CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Unijules Life Sciences ltd CC CRISIL D 1245 Reaffirmed Unijules Life Sciences ltd LOC CRISIL D 57.5 Reaffirmed Unijules Life Sciences ltd LOC & Bk Guatantee CRISIL D 127.5 Reaffirmed Unijules Life Sciences ltd TL CRISIL D 615 Reaffirmed V.S.J. Industryy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Loan Fac V.S.J. Industryy CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned V.S.J. Industryy Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned VVF India Ltd CC CRISIL D 2200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+/Negative VVF India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5110 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ VVF India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+/Negative VVF India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1650 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+/Negative VVF India Ltd TL CRISIL D 4740 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+/Negative Zoloto Industries CC CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Zoloto Industries TL CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from 8K Miles Software Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Assigned 8K Miles Software Services Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 75 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)