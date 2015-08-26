Aug 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENTE (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditi Infrabuild and Services Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Analogic Controls India Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 * includes a sub limit of Rs.65 million of Letter of Credit Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd BG $ CRISIL A3+ 660 Reaffirmed $ Includes sublimit of up to Rs.250 million for letter of credit Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd BG # CRISIL A3+ 1350 Reaffirmed # includes sublimit of up to Rs.120 million for letter of credit Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A3+ 85 Reaffirmed Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Ashwath Inc. LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Bharat Engineering Construction Co Pvt Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Ltd Dobersun Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Dobersun Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Dobersun Products Pvt Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Credit Limit Everest Sea Foods Pvt BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended Goldman Sachs India Securities Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Goyal Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee. Infinity Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 18.4 Reaffirmed Innovative Tech Pack Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Intelux Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Intelux Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned K.I.(International) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 K.I.(International) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Kores India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 170 Reaffirmed Kores India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 310 Reaffirmed Kovai Maruthi Papers and Boards Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Kovai Maruthi Papers and Boards Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Kovai Maruthi Papers and Boards Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Lanson Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 695 Reaffirmed Fac Panna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Panna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Purchase -Discounting Panna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Parekh Plastics Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Forward Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ RCC Eco-Build Systems Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned RCC Eco-Build Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned RCC Infra Ventures Ltd BG CRISIL A3 920 Assigned rzen Machines India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed rzen Machines India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 27 Reaffirmed Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Assigned Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Discounting Sumip Composites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 4125 Assigned Style N Supply Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Supreme Overseas Exports India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 135 Withdrawal Credit Supreme Overseas Exports India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 115 Withdrawal Discounting* *Includes Foreign Bill Discounting (FBD) -Non LC limit of Rs.65 million and Foreign Bill Discounting - LC limit of Rs.35 million. The FBD-Non LC limit is fully interchangeable with the Export Packing Credit limit Supreme Overseas Exports India Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Withdrawal Sura Leathers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Withdrawal Discounting# #Includes foreign bill discounting (FBD)non-letter of credit (LC) limit of Rs.15 million and FBD LC limit of Rs.15 million Sura Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A4+ 45 Withdrawal @Includes buyer's credit sublimit of Rs.45 million Sura Leathers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 36 Withdrawal *A two-way interchangeability with 50 per cent of the FBD- non-LC limit (interchangeability permitted up to Rs.7.5 million) Talbros Automotive Components Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 612.5 Reaffirmed TATA AutoComp Hendrickson Suspensions BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd TATA AutoComp Hendrickson Suspensions LOC* CRISIL A1 85 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Interchangeable with bank guarantee or buyer's credit of the order of Rs.65 million. TUF Metallurgical Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 50 Assigned #Fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit (EPC). LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditi Infrabuild and Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 65.6 Reaffirmed Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 48 Reaffirmed Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 54.1 Reaffirmed Altimetrik India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Altimetrik India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Altimetrik India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Altimetrik India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Ammanarul Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Ammanarul Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Ammanarul Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 135 Assigned Loan Fac Analogic Controls India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Analogic Controls India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB 340 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting and export packing credit Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 288 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Aquatech Systems (Asia) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 17 Reaffirmed Ashwath Inc. CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Ashwath Inc. LT Loan CRISIL BB 72.1 Reaffirmed Ashwath Inc. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashwath Inc. Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Ashwath Inc. TL CRISIL BB 51.2 Reaffirmed Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 93.5 Reaffirmed Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 257.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Engineering Construction Co Pvt CC CRISIL BB 235 Reaffirmed Ltd Dobersun Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Dobersun Products Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned against term deposits Dobersun Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 23.9 Assigned Dobersun Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Dobersun Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.6 Assigned Loan Fac Everest Sea Foods Pvt BG CRISIL A 1.5 Suspended Everest Sea Foods Pvt CC CRISIL B 20.5 Suspended Everest Sea Foods Pvt TL CRISIL B 53 Suspended Everest Sea Foods Pvt CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Everest Sea Foods Pvt TL CRISIL B 23.5 Suspended Goyal Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed Goyal Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed #includes sub-limit of Rs.150 million for export packing credit. Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1096 Reaffirmed Infinity Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- * Interchangeable upto Rs.30 million to Letter of Credit Innovative Tech Pack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Intelux Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Intelux Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Assigned K.I.(International) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B K.I.(International) Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 420 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kamla Oleo Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL A- 220 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Kamla Oleo Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Kaushal Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Kaushal Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Kaushal Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 212 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaushal Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- KCC Lateri Expressway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kores India Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL BBB 603.5 Reaffirmed loan* *interchangeable with Overdraft and Pledge facility. Kores India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 498.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kores India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 217.4 Reaffirmed Kovai Maruthi Papers and Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Lanson Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Lanson Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 384 Reaffirmed Lanson Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Industries - Bengalore Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 17.9 Assigned Laxmi Industries - Bengalore CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Laxmi Industries - Bengalore LT Loan CRISIL BB 12.1 Assigned M. K. Proteins Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Maharaja Education Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Mealite Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Mealite Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 31 Assigned Municipal Council-Udgir Corporate Credit CCR BB - Reaffirmed Rating Omkamal Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Omkamal Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 39 Assigned Omkamal Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned Loan Fac Panna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Parekh Plastics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.4 Assigned Loan Fac Parekh Plastics LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.1 Assigned Parekh Plastics CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Professional Educational Trust Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Professional Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 210 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Professional Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Professional Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Rage Knit CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 122.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 101 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- RCC Eco-Build Systems Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned RCC Eco-Build Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned RCC Infra Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Assigned RRP Housing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned RRP Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac rzen Machines India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48 Reaffirmed Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Loan Fac Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Sasa Musa Sugar Works Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 550 Reaffirmed Sharda Electricals CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Fats Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 290 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Shree Somnath Cotex CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Shree Somnath Cotex TL CRISIL BB- 11.5 Assigned Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2996.9 Reaffirmed Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3893.1 Reaffirmed Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 630 Reaffirmed Sree Andal and Company CC CRISIL B+ 220 Reaffirmed Sree Andal and Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Srinivas Papers CC CRISIL BB- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Style N Supply Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sudhir Mandke Developers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sudhir Mandke Developers TL CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Sumip Composites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 33 Assigned Sumip Composites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1496.3 Assigned Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd CC CRISIL A- 4100 Assigned T.A. Sambandam and Mr. T.S. LT Loan CRISIL B- 52.2 Assigned Shanmugasundaram T.A. Sambandam and Mr. T.S. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.8 Assigned Shanmugasundaram Loan Fac Talbros Automotive Components Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 840 Reaffirmed Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 23.5 Reaffirmed Limits Talbros Automotive Components Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 31.5 Reaffirmed TATA AutoComp Hendrickson Suspensions CC CRISIL A 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 10050 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 41500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 8450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TUF Metallurgical Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Credit TUF Metallurgical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)