Aug 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd Standby LOC* CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed *Standby Letter of Credit combined with export packing credit and foreign bill purchase (SLC/FBP/EPC) Asian Food Industries BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Asian Food Industries LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed #100 per cent interchangeability with cash credit Bharat Stars Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 60 Assigned Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 240 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 750 Reaffirmed CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Eshwarnath Constructions BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Inarco Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Inarco Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 55 Reaffirmed J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed Purchase J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed K L Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Kamachi Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Kamachi Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 44 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4 Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 290 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Neoteric Infomatique Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 1100 Assigned P.K. Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from Negotiation CRISIL A4 P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Polybond India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Forward Polybond India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed PPG Asian Paints Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Provet Pharma Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Rajat Infra Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Sadguru Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sai Lekshmi Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Sai Lekshmi Foods Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Purchase Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 205 Reaffirmed SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed TeamLease Services Ltd CP CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 83 Reaffirmed Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Forward Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VIL International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 92.5 Reaffirmed Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 290 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Angika Development Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 64 Assigned Asha Educational and Cultural Society TL CRISIL BB 44.9 Reaffirmed Asian Food Industries Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 506.2 Reaffirmed Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 93.5 Reaffirmed Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 257.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Bharat Stars Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 150 Assigned Bharat Stars Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 105.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 104.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ekam Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Ekam Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Eshwarnath Constructions CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed FCS Fluoro Carbon Seals Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned FCS Fluoro Carbon Seals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Gagan Wine Trade and Financers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Hariom Yamaha CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Hariom Yamaha Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Inarco Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Inarco Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Bonds * CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by the Government of India India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 12000 Reaffirmed K L Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed K.P.R. Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac K.P.R. Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned K.P.R. Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Kamachi Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL B Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 345 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL B+ Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 284.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nalanda Builders and Developers India CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Ltd Nalanda Builders and Developers India TL CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Ltd Nalanda Builders and Developers India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 230 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Nalanda Builders and Developers India Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Ltd * long term facility Neoteric Infomatique Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Neoteric Infomatique Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1250 Assigned Neoteric Infomatique Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Newline Autotrack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.8 Reaffirmed Newline Autotrack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 145 Reaffirmed Newline Autotrack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Newline Autotrack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 33.5 Reaffirmed Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 180 Assigned Loan Fac P.K. Construction Co CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Polybond India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Polybond India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 138.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PPG Asian Paints Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA- 700 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Loan Fac Provet Pharma Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Rajat Infra Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Rajat Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Sadguru Construction Company CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Sai Lekshmi Foods CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Soni Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 489.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 680 Reaffirmed Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 73.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Credit Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 329.9 Reaffirmed Sri Adhikari Brothers Television TL CRISIL BBB 750 Assigned Network Ltd SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 7500 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 160190 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed TeamLease Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tubes India CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed VIL International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Reaffirmed Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 