Aug 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 26, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd Standby LOC* CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed
*Standby Letter of Credit combined with export packing credit and foreign bill purchase
(SLC/FBP/EPC)
Asian Food Industries BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Asian Food Industries LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
#100 per cent interchangeability with cash credit
Bharat Stars Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 60 Assigned
Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 240 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 750 Reaffirmed
CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Eshwarnath Constructions BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Inarco Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Inarco Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 55 Reaffirmed
J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed
Purchase
J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
K L Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Kamachi Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Kamachi Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 44 Upgraded from
Forward CRISIL A4
Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 290 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4
Neoteric Infomatique Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 1100 Assigned
P.K. Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed
P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from
Negotiation CRISIL A4
P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Polybond India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Forward
Polybond India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed
PPG Asian Paints Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Provet Pharma Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Rajat Infra Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Sadguru Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Sai Lekshmi Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Sai Lekshmi Foods Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Purchase
Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed
Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 205 Reaffirmed
SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed
TeamLease Services Ltd CP CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed
Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 83 Reaffirmed
Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Forward
Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
VIL International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 92.5 Reaffirmed
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 290 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Angika Development Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 64 Assigned
Asha Educational and Cultural Society TL CRISIL BB 44.9 Reaffirmed
Asian Food Industries Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 506.2 Reaffirmed
Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 93.5 Reaffirmed
Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 257.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Bharat Stars Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 150 Assigned
Bharat Stars Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 105.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 104.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed
Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ekam Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Ekam Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned
Eshwarnath Constructions CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
FCS Fluoro Carbon Seals Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
FCS Fluoro Carbon Seals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Gagan Wine Trade and Financers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed
Hariom Yamaha CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Hariom Yamaha Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Inarco Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Inarco Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Bonds * CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
*Guaranteed by the Government of India
India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 12000 Reaffirmed
K L Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed
K.P.R. Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
K.P.R. Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
K.P.R. Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Kamachi Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 345 Upgraded from
Discounting CRISIL B+
Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 284.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Nalanda Builders and Developers India CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Ltd
Nalanda Builders and Developers India TL CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned
Ltd
Nalanda Builders and Developers India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 230 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Nalanda Builders and Developers India Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Ltd
* long term facility
Neoteric Infomatique Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
Neoteric Infomatique Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1250 Assigned
Neoteric Infomatique Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Newline Autotrack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.8 Reaffirmed
Newline Autotrack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 145 Reaffirmed
Newline Autotrack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Newline Autotrack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 33.5 Reaffirmed
Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 240 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 180 Assigned
Loan Fac
P.K. Construction Co CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed
P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Polybond India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Polybond India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 138.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
PPG Asian Paints Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA- 700 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee
Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Loan Fac
Provet Pharma Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Rajat Infra Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Rajat Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed
Sadguru Construction Company CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Sai Lekshmi Foods CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Soni Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 489.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 680 Reaffirmed
Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 73.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 329.9 Reaffirmed
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television TL CRISIL BBB 750 Assigned
Network Ltd
SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 7500 Assigned
Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 160190 Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed
TeamLease Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tubes India CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
VIL International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Reaffirmed
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
