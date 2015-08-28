Aug 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd Clean Bill CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Appolo Sesame Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed BLS International Services Ltd BG CRISIL A2 55 Assigned Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Credit Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 3487.5 Notice of Withdrawal Keshav Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Krishna Traders Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 230 Reaffirmed Purchase Krishna Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A3 230 Reaffirmed Mandakini Coal Company Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 630 Suspended Mittal Corp Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 3440 Suspended Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 4 Assigned Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 45 Assigned Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Assigned P.K. Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL D 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 R.K. Transport and Constructions Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Rama Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 3.8 Assigned Loan Fac SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Assigned SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 400 Assigned SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 800 Assigned Credit Safex Fire Services Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Safex Fire Services Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Vinayaga Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Vinayaga Impex Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Vinayaga Impex Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Rediscounting Vitthal Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.4 Reaffirmed VTC Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhay Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1215 Reaffirmed Abhay Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 44.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45.8 Reaffirmed A-One Tex Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B- A-One Tex Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 65 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- A-One Tex Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 55 Assigned Appolo Sesame Industries Packing Credit CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Astoria Agro And Allied Industries Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL D 250 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL C Cherish Agro Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Cherish Agro Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Cherish Agro Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Dairy Ice Cream and Frozen Foods Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Dairy Ice Cream and Frozen Foods Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Dass Rice & Oil Mills CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Dass Rice & Oil Mills Export Packing CRISIL B 10 Assigned Credit Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Dynemic Products Ltd Export Finance CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Limit Dynemic Products Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Credit Dynemic Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hotel Shakti Continental TL CRISIL D 100 Assigned Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 5079.7 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loans, packing credit, and bill discounting limits (export and local). Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 2877.6 Withdrawal Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 83.9 Withdrawal Keshav Enterprises LOC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Krishna Traders CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Krishna Traders Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Lanco Hills Technology Park Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D 3739.3 Suspended Lanco Hills Technology Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 7475.5 Suspended Maharaja Agrasen Hospital Charitable TL CRISIL BBB+ 650 Assigned Trust Mithila Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 300 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Mittal Corp Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1310 Suspended Mittal Corp Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1145.8 Suspended Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 18.5 Assigned Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned North Eastern Electric Power NCD CRISIL AA Assigned Corporation Ltd Omax Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Omega Premises Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Omega Premises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 443 Assigned Loan Fac Omega Premises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed P. S. Enterprises - Ghaziabad CC CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned P. S. Enterprises - Ghaziabad Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned P.K. Construction Co CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed P.K. Construction Co Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdExport Packing CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Credit Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdPacking Credit CRISIL D 34 Reaffirmed Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 76 Assigned PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL C 30 Reaffirmed PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL C 70 Reaffirmed PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL C 60 Reaffirmed Credit PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL C 5 Reaffirmed PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 60 Reaffirmed Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 33.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL D 1026.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Prakash Jha Productions CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Prakruti Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Prakruti Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB R.K. Transport and Constructions Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Raj Waterscape Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Reaffirmed Rama Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Fac Rama Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Rama Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Overdraft Fac SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 350 Assigned SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC# CRISIL BBB 700 Assigned SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 247.5 Assigned Safex Fire Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Safex Fire Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivali Udyog India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 31.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shivali Udyog India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 212.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Shivali Udyog India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 72 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sri Raghavendra Agro Products CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Tri Solar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 250 Assigned Loan Fac Vinayaga Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 34 Assigned Vinayaga Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.9 Assigned Loan Fac Vinayaga Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4.6 Assigned Vinayaga Impex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Vitthal Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72 Reaffirmed Vitthal Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.2 Reaffirmed Vitthal Textiles Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 25.4 Reaffirmed VTC Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 34.5 Reaffirmed Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 85 Upgraded from CRISIL D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.