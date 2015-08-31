Aug 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL)for local debt instruments as of 28, 29 & 30 August, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanav Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Akshar Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13.5 Suspended Alclad Fabrication Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 11 Suspended Alclad Fabrication Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 11 Suspended Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A4+ 13.4 Reaffirmed Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed ARG Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Loan Fac B.M. Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1 27500 Assigned Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 3900 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 4500 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 30850 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CP^ CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned Ch. Veerraju and B. Venkateswara Rao LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Chaudhary Nursing Home Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 47.5 Suspended Chem Process Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Clean Air Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 D. K. Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Epson Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended Fimakem India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Fimakem India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Ghiya Extrusions Pvt Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Suspended Guarantee Ghiya Extrusions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Global Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Global Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Global Medikit Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed GNG Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended GNG Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended G-One Agro Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended Govinde Gowda and Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended HallmarkAquaequipment Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended HallmarkAquaequipment Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Heritage Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 73.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Heritage Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 51.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Hero Cycles Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Hero Cycles Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Hero Cycles Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed H M Steels Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Intech Safety Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 31 Suspended Jagdamba Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended K P Solvex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Kalarickal Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Karnal Milk Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Karnal Milk Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Kaveri Yarns And Fabrics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Kulkarni and Sahu Buildcon PVt BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Leadage Metals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Suspended M/S. Mohan Lal Jain BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Maithon Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Manubhai Mangaldas Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Masta Machinery Stores Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16 Suspended Millenium Electronics LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Morvi Vegetable Products ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.7 Suspended Morvi Vegetable Products ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Mother Theressa Educational Society BG CRISIL A4+ 18.1 Reaffirmed National Wine and Spirits BG CRISIL A3 22.5 Suspended ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 7000 Assigned Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Osper Formulations BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Osper Formulations Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 26.3 Suspended Phoenix Overseas Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15.6 Suspended Phoenix Overseas Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Plastomet BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Plastomet LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended PMJ Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Pragati Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Prashanth Projects Ltd LOC & Bk of CRISIL A4+ 285 Suspended Guarantee Premier Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Premier Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Redstone Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Redstone Granito Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Rising Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Suspended S T Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 305 Suspended S T Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Sai Construction Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Suspended Salma Export Import Agency Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Sammon Infracorp ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Schiller Healthcare India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Schiller Healthcare India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Shivalik Trade Links Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Shivalik Trade Links Pvt Ltd Bill Pur - Dis Fac CRISIL A4+ 350 Suspended ShreeGee Hoses Pvt Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Shreeyash Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended SPL Fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sports Infratech Pvt LOC and BG CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Sreedevi Infraconstructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended Sri Sakthi Vinayaga Ginning Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Sri Sakthi Vinayaga Ginning Mills Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Sri Tools Industries Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 62.8 Suspended Foreign Currency Sunraj Ceramic Pvt BG CRISILA4 10 Suspended Sunraj Ceramic Pvt LOC CRISILA4 9.6 Suspended Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Swastik Infra Logic India Pvt ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Tej International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Tej International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 290 Reaffirmed Credit @ @Includes sub-limit of Rs.200 million for foreign bill purchase. Tej International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed TML Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed TML Industries Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Wolkem India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed 3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Berar Finance Ltd FD FA- 450 Assigned Manglam Build Developers Ltd FD FB+ 400 Downgraded from FA- TML Industries Ltd FD FB+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended 3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Aanav Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Aanav Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Loan Fac Aastha Developers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 200 Suspended Abhedya Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 4.5 Suspended Abhedya Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Suspended Abhedya Power Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 45.5 Suspended ABM Travels and Tours Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended ABM Travels and Tours Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Akshar Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Akshar Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.5 Suspended Loan Fac Akshar Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 408 Suspended Alclad Fabrication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27 Suspended Alclad Fabrication Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23 Suspended Loan Fac Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 315 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 350 Assigned Loan Fac Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 182.1 Assigned Arafat Gate Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Arafat Gate Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 40 Suspended Credit Arafat Gate Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.6 Suspended Loan Fac ARG Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended ARG Infra Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 230 Suspended Arun Electronics CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Arvind Inorganics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended Arvind Inorganics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Arvind Inorganics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 23.5 Suspended Ashtavinayak Associates CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended B.M. Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended B.M. Agro Industries Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Balaji Communications CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Balaji Communications Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Beehive Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 12 Suspended Beehive Educational Society TL CRISIL C 98 Suspended Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 30000 Assigned Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed Bharat Benefication and Power Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended Bigjos India Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Bigjos India Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Suspended Ch. Veerraju and B. Venkateswara Rao CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Suspended Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 23 Suspended Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24.5 Suspended Loan Fac Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 37.5 Suspended Chaudhary Nursing Home Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 96.5 Suspended Chem Process Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended Chem Process Systems Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 160 Suspended Discounting Chem Process Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Suspended Chetan Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Suspended Chhatrapati Agro Food Manufacturing Co. CC CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended Ltd Chhatrapati Agro Food Manufacturing Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Chhatrapati Agro Food Manufacturing Co. TL CRISIL D 102.5 Suspended Ltd Clean Air Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Clean Air Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 75 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Club 29 Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 99.5 Suspended Color N Style Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 49 Suspended Color N Style Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 63 Suspended Columbus Premier Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Crystal Roadways Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.9 Suspended Crystal Roadways Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 98.7 Suspended D. K. Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Suspended D. K. Project Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 65 Suspended Loan Fac Dhareshwar Cottex CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Dhareshwar Cottex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 115 Suspended Loan Fac Dhareshwar Cottex TL CRISIL B 15 Suspended Durga Hi-Rise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Loan Fac Durga Projects and Infrastructure Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 708 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Durga Projects and Infrastructure Pvt WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 92 Suspended Ltd Epson Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Epson Vitrified Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 118.5 Suspended Extrusion India CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended Extrusion India TL CRISIL B 63 Suspended Fimakem India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Fimakem India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 156.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fimakem India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 167 Reaffirmed Firdous Gold Pattambi LLP CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned G M Infinite Dwelling India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 590 Suspended G. R. Multiflex Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 16.8 Assigned G. R. Multiflex Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned G. R. Multiflex Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.2 Assigned Loan Fac Ganesh Dal Industries CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Ganesh Dal Industries TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended Ghiya Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Ghiya Extrusions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 72 Suspended Loan Fac Ghiya Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Global Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Suspended Global Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Global Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 140 Suspended Global Medikit Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Global Medikit Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL BB- Global Medikit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Gloster Ltd CC CRISIL A 770 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 181.4 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 178.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gloster Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed GNG Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Suspended G-One Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 240 Suspended G-One Agro Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 88.1 Suspended Govinde Gowda and Sons CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Grover Metalloys Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Grover Metalloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended Loan Fac H M Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Downgraded from CRISIL B- H M Steels Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 55.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B- H M Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL B- H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 81.6 Suspended H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6.6 Suspended Loan Fac H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 106.5 Suspended HallmarkAquaequipment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 61 Suspended HallmarkAquaequipment Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 3.5 Suspended Heritage Foods Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Heritage Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 273.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Heritage Foods Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 701.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Hero Cycles Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Assigned Hero Cycles Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 461.5 Reaffirmed Hero Cycles Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 888.5 Reaffirmed HI Tech Leather Garments Bangalore Pvt Export Packing CRISIL D 70 Suspended Ltd Credit HI Tech Leather Garments Bangalore Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL D 60 Suspended Ltd Discounting HI Tech Leather Garments Bangalore Pvt Foreign LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Ltd HI Tech Leather Garments Bangalore Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 15.1 Suspended Ltd Indian Cables and Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspended Indian Cables and Electricals Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 250 Suspended Intech Safety Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Suspended Intech Safety Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL B+ 56.5 Suspended Intech Safety Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B+ 0.5 Suspended Intech Safety Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3 Suspended Integrated Spaces Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 300 Suspension Loan Fac Revoked J. J. Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended J. J. Solvex Pvt Ltd Warehousing CRISIL B 58 Suspended Financing Jagdamba Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Jagdamba Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac Jai Jagdamba Metalloys Ltd CC CRISIL B- 125 Assigned Jalaram Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Jayaraj Automobile Agency Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac Jiwan Textile CC CRISIL B 47.5 Suspended Jiwan Textile Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.5 Suspended Loan Fac Jiwan Textile TL CRISIL B 5 Suspended JRM Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Upgraded from CRISIL BB JRM Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Jyoti Hospital Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Jyoti Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 32.5 Suspended Jyoti Hospital Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 55 Suspended Jyoti Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 136.8 Suspended K C Motors CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended K C Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Fac K P Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended K P Solvex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 260 Suspended * Interchangeable with CC to a limit of Rs 300 Millions K P Solvex Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan# CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended # Interchangeable with CC and PC to a limit of Rs50Millions Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Kalarickal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Kalarickal Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Kaneriya Sand and Aggregates pvt lmt CC CRISIL D 8.5 Suspended Kaneriya Sand and Aggregates pvt lmt TL CRISIL D 41.1 Suspended Karnal Milk Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 185 Suspended Kaveri Yarns And Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Kaveri Yarns And Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khushiya Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Khushiya Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 47.1 Suspended Kshitij Synergy Corp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 145 Suspended Kulkarni and Sahu Buildcon PVt CC CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Kulkarni and Sahu Buildcon PVt Standby Line of CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Credit Leadage Metals Ltd Open CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Lidco Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Lincoln Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned M/S Gajiwala Sarees CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended M/S Gajiwala Sarees Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Loan Fac M/S. Mohan Lal Jain CC CRISIL BB- 85 Suspended M2 Developers TL CRISIL BB- 58 Suspended Maithon Power Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA- 6250 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ *Interchangeable with non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs.3250 million Maithon Power Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL AA- 650 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Maithon Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3324 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A+ Maithon Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 36276 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Manav Nesvi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 220 Suspended Loan Fac Manav Nesvi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 730 Suspended Mangal Chand Pawan Kumar CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Mangal Chand Pawan Kumar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Manglam Build Developers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1735.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Manglam Build Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 572.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Manglam Build Developers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 192.5 Assigned Manishri Refractories and Ceramics Pvt BG CRISIL D 140 Suspended Ltd Manishri Refractories and Ceramics Pvt CC CRISIL D 156 Suspended Ltd Manishri Refractories and Ceramics Pvt LOC CRISIL D 34.9 Suspended Ltd Manishri Refractories and Ceramics Pvt TL CRISIL D 107.1 Suspended Ltd Manubhai Mangaldas Securities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Maruti Nandan Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended Maruti Nandan Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110.8 Suspended Loan Fac Maruti Nandan Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 24.2 Suspended Masta Machinery Stores Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Suspended Masta Machinery Stores Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 17.5 Suspended Millenium Electronics CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Morvi Vegetable Products ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Morvi Vegetable Products ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Mother Theressa Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mother Theressa Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 300.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Nainital Agro Products CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Nainital Agro Products Standy Line of CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended Credit National Wine and Spirits CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Suspended New City Wines CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Suspended Nikita Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 156 Suspended Nikita Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.8 Suspended Loan Fac Nikita Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8.2 Suspended NKB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 180 Suspended NKB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 420 Suspended Olympus Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 390 Reaffirmed Fac Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 190 Assigned Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Oneworld Retail Division TL CRISIL BBB- 135 Assigned Oneworld Retail Division Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Loan Fac Oneworld Retail Division CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Oneworld Retail Division LOC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Osper Formulations CC CRISIL BB- 47 Suspended Osper Formulations TL CRISIL BB- 3.8 Suspended P G Industry Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed P G Industry Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Pace Non Woven Fabric Products CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended Pace Non Woven Fabric Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 28.2 Suspended Loan Fac Pace Non Woven Fabric Products Standby Line of CRISIL D 3.5 Suspended Credit Pace Non Woven Fabric Products TL CRISIL D 28.3 Suspended Palathumpattu Sky Jewellery CC CRISIL BB- 109 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pannalal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15.1 Suspended Pannalal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 42 Suspended Pansut Udyog Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 350 Suspended Paras Foods CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Paras Foods TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Phoenix Overseas Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended #Cash Credit is one way interchangeable with packing credit Phoenix Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 391 Suspended Credit Phoenix Overseas Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 75 Suspended Discounting Phoenix Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 43.4 Suspended Loan Fac Phoenix Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Suspended Plastomet CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended PMJ Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended Polo Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Polo Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.5 Suspended Loan Fac Polo Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended Pragati Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Prashanth Poultry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 44.5 Reaffirmed Prashanth Poultry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 107.7 Reaffirmed Prashanth Poultry Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Prashanth Poultry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prashanth Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Premier Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Premier Ispat Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30.9 Reaffirmed Premier Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.1 Reaffirmed Priceless Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 77.5 Reaffirmed Priceless Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pure Petrochem India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Pure Petrochem India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Pure Petrochem India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Purulia Metal Casting Pvt CC CRISIL BB 350 Suspended Purulia Metal Casting Pvt TL CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Rameshwar Das Raghbir Singh CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Rameshwar Das Raghbir Singh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Loan Fac Redstone Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 200 Suspended Redstone Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 90 Suspended Loan Fac Redstone Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 300 Suspended Reise Enterprises Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 57.5 Assigned Reise Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned Reise Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Rising Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Rising Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Rohini Oil Field Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended S T Electricals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended S T Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Sadguru Sri Sri Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 269.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Sadguru Sri Sri Sakhar Karkhana Ltd TL CRISIL B 450.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sai Construction Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Sai Tripura Techno Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac Salasar Cotspins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Salma Export Import Agency Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Salma Export Import Agency CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Salma Export Import Agency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sammon Infracorp LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 230 Assigned Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL BB Scheme(e-DFS) Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 45.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Sanmaan Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Sanmaan Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 14 Reaffirmed Sanmaan Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanmaan Agro Industries Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Saraswati Component Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Suspended Saraswati Component Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended Loan Fac Saraswati Component Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Suspended Saraswati Cotton Ginning and Agro CC CRISIL D 58 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Saraswati Cotton Ginning and Agro Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 32 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Saraswati Cotton Ginning and Agro TL CRISIL D 12 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Saurashtra Jinning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 67.5 Suspended Saurashtra Jinning Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.1 Suspended Loan Fac Saurashtra Jinning Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 18.4 Suspended Schiller Healthcare India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Schiller Healthcare India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Shabina Exports Export Packing CRISIL D 150 Suspended Credit Shabina Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL D 30 Suspended Purchase Shabina Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 46.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shabina Foods Foreign Bill CRISIL D 30 Suspended Purchase Shabina Foods Inland Guarantees CRISIL D 10.6 Suspended Shabina Foods Packing Credit CRISIL D 75 Suspended Shabina Foods TL CRISIL D 110 Suspended Shankar Agro Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 100 Suspended Shankar Agro Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 100 Suspended Shivalik Trade Links Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 540 Suspended Shree Mukt Jeweller Baroda Pvt ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Shree Mukt Jeweller Baroda Pvt ltd TL CRISIL B 310 Suspended Shree Tirumala Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Shree Tirumala Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18.5 Suspended Shree Tirupati Enterprises CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended ShreeGee Hoses Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Suspended ShreeGee Hoses Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL B 220 Suspended Shreeyash Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 54 Suspended Shreeyash Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 33.2 Suspended Loan Fac Shreeyash Engineers TL CRISIL BB- 7.8 Suspended Shri Lakshmi Defence Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL D 150 Suspended Shri Lakshmi Defence Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Shri Lakshmi Defence Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Lakshmi Defence Solutions Ltd TL CRISIL D 39 Suspended Shri Laxminarayan Industrial TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Cooperative Shumathy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shumathy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 39.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Shumathy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 106 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Speedways Rubber Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Loan Fac SPL Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB SPL Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Suspended SPL Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Sports Infratech Pvt CC CRISIL B- 130 Suspended Sports Infratech Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Sreedevi Infraconstructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Sri BalajiS Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Factory Sri BalajiS Ginning and Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38.5 Suspended Factory Loan Fac Sri BalajiS Ginning and Pressing TL CRISIL B 11.5 Suspended Factory Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 115 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed Sri Sakthi Vinayaga Ginning Mills TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Sri Sakthi Vinayaga Ginning Mills Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Sri Sakthi Vinayaga Ginning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Sri Tools Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Loan Fac Sunraj Ceramic Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Sunraj Ceramic Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 47.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Suryodaya College of Engineering CC CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Suryodaya College of Engineering TL CRISIL D 60 Suspended Sushma Buildtech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 270 Suspended Loan Fac Sushma Buildtech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1080 Suspended SVS Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1300 Suspended Swastik Infra Logic India Pvt ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Tej International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed TML Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed TML Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 224.8 Reaffirmed TML Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 103.4 Reaffirmed TML Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 84 Reaffirmed U S Realty Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended U S Realty Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Suspended Uma Gold India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Suspended Unity Stone Crushers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 48.5 Assigned Upasana Colonisers & Resorts pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 145 Suspended Loan Fac Upasana Colonisers & Resorts pvt TL CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Vaibhav Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 44 Suspended Vaibhav Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 143.9 Suspended Loan Fac Vaibhav Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 12.1 Suspended Vitthalrao Shinde Sahakari Sakhar WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 400 Downgraded Karkhana Ltd from CRISIL BB- Wolkem India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 185 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 18.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wolkem India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 103.2 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 270 Reaffirmed Credit Z Fashions CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Z Fashions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive 