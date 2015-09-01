Sep 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL)for local debt instruments as of August 31, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Precitech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned Alkem Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Alkem Laboratories Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Ambika Diamonds Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Purchase* *Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit for Rs.60 million Apollo Inffratech Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Apollo Inffratech Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Bhagwati Autocast Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed C I Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Centech Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.1 Reaffirmed Central Transport Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Reassigned Chandra Cashew Imports and Exports Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Chandra Cashew Imports and Exports Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Dhara Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Dwarka Knitting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed G. O. Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Goel Alloy and Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Gopsons Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed GreeNeem Agri (P) Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Gurdas Exports Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Haryana Oils and Soya Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 5600 Reaffirmed Ind-Andhra Agro Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 380 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jagat Gouri Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Suspended Kailash Overseas Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Kairbetta Estates Syndicate Post Shipment CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Credit Kaveri Yarns and Fabrics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Notice of Withdrawal Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL A3 Kunal Exports and Infrastructure Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Lotus Construction Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed #100% interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed #100% interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee Mateshwari Construction BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Mateshwari Construction Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Loan Fac Neeharika Oils Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Operational Energy Group India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Paras Dyes and Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Paras Dyes and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Pawansut Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned R Systems International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. Rama Rao BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Redren Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned RKEC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Roopa Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed S Kumar Engineering Industries BG CRISIL A4 14 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Score Information Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Score Information Technologies Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Shanti Shirting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.4 Reaffirmed Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Shree Krishna Enterprises, Bathinda Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 295 Assigned Skandashree Jewel Creations BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Skyway RMC Plants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 175 Assigned Skyway RMC Plants Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 75 Assigned Skyway RMC Plants Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Discounting South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed SSD Overseas Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 295 Assigned UPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6500 Reaffirmed Utkal Metallics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Vibhor Vaibhav Infrahome Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Suspended Victora Automotive Inc. Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 240 Suspended Discounting Fac Victora Automotive Inc. LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Victora Automotive Inc. Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Wadia Body Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Zamindara Timber Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 120 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Precitech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Aditya Precitech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Airotek Suspension Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Airotek Suspension Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Airotek Suspension Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 117.1 Reaffirmed Alkem Laboratories Ltd CC * CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.150 million export packing credit and pre-shipment credit limits. Alkem Laboratories Ltd LOC # CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed #Letter of credit can be wholly utilised as cash credit limit. Ambika Diamonds Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Gold Card Anas Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Apex Suratgarh Multispeciality Hospital TL CRISIL B+ 92.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Apollo Inffratech Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned ATC Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned ATC Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 15.2 Assigned ATC Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.8 Assigned Loan Fac Baba Farid Vidyak Society CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 170 Suspended Baba Farid Vidyak Society TL CRISIL BB 125 Suspended Baba Malleshwar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Baba Malleshwar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 2 Suspended Baba Malleshwar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 68 Suspended Balkrishna Fabrics CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Balkrishna Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Bhagwati Autocast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 39.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagwati Autocast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20.7 Reaffirmed Blackstone Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 89.9 Assigned C I Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Suspended C I Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 5 Suspended Credit C I Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 31 Suspended Loan Fac C I Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 6 Suspended Credit C.Natarajan TL CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 232.5 Suspended Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.8 Suspended Loan Fac Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 75.3 Suspended Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 600 Assigned Centech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Centech Engineers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Credit Classic Tea Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Classic Tea Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27 Assigned Loan Fac Classic Tea Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 28 Assigned D.N. Homes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Damodar Texo Fab CC CRISIL B- 24 Assigned Damodar Texo Fab Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Damodar Texo Fab TL CRISIL B- 38 Assigned Dhara Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Dhirajlal Amichand Shah and Others Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dhirajlal Amichand Shah and Others TL CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Down Town Charity Trust TL CRISIL BB- 186.5 Suspended Down Town Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Down Town Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 121.7 Suspended Dwarka Knitting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 288 Reaffirmed Easternzone Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37 Assigned Easternzone Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 12.5 Assigned Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 58 Assigned Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 70 Assigned Credit Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 72.6 Assigned Loan Fac Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 86.9 Assigned G. O. Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned G. O. Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Loan Fac Goel Alloy and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Goel Alloy and Steel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL B+ 24 Suspended * Interchangeable with Cash Credit Goel Alloy and Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 46 Suspended Goodluck Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Goodluck Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Gopsons Papers Ltd BG# CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed # One way changeable to cash credit from bank guarantee up to Rs.25 million Gopsons Papers Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed * Cash credit includes sublimit of up to Rs.100 million for letter of credit/buyers credit Gopsons Papers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 325 Reaffirmed Gopsons Papers Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Credit$ $ One way changeable to cash credit from export packing credit Gopsons Papers Ltd TL CRISIL B- 186 Reaffirmed Govindam Knit Fab CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Govindam Knit Fab TL CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed GreeNeem Agri (P) Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Gurdas Exports CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Haryana Oils and Soya Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1200 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 3150 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hillstone Granites Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Hillstone Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Hillstone Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Hillstone Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Ind-Andhra Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jabalpur Hospital and Research Centre CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jabalpur Hospital and Research Centre TL CRISIL B 55 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jagat Gouri Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Jagat Gouri Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47 Suspended Loan Fac Jagat Gouri Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 31.5 Suspended Jai Amba Jee Synthetics CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Jai Shree Radhey Woven Sack CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Jai Shree Radhey Woven Sack TL CRISIL B 44 Assigned Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 373 Assigned JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 107 Assigned Loan Fac Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 53 Suspended Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35.2 Suspended Loan Fac Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 110 Suspended Kailash Overseas CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Kairbetta Estates Syndicate CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Kairbetta Estates Syndicate Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Kaveri Yarns and Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Notice of Withdrawal Kaveri Yarns and Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Kerala State Co-operative Agricultural Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed and Rural Development Bank Ltd Keshari Industries CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Keshari Industries TL CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries CC CRISIL BBB 105 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BBB- Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BBB- Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries TL CRISIL BBB 260 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BBB- Khedaria Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Khedaria Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Kisan Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Kisan Ginning & Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Kisan Ginning & Pressing Rupee TL CRISIL B 29.5 Assigned Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) TL CRISIL D 19 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kunal Exports and Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned L R N Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Loan Fac Laxmi Meghan Speciality Hospital Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 95 Assigned Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 165 Assigned Lotus Construction Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC#* CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed #100% interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee *Non-fund-based limit interchangeable to cash credit up to Rs.30 million Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 107.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed Credit Maa Kamakhya Multipurpose Himghar Pvt BG CRISIL D 1.3 Suspended Ltd Maa Kamakhya Multipurpose Himghar Pvt CC CRISIL D 44.2 Suspended Ltd Maa Kamakhya Multipurpose Himghar Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35.5 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Maa Kamakhya Multipurpose Himghar Pvt TL CRISIL D 69 Suspended Ltd Magbro Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Magbro Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maruti Nandan Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Maruti Nandan Plastic Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 31 Suspended Maruti Nandan Plastic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 13.5 Suspended Maruti Plasto Moulding CC CRISIL D 11 Suspended Maruti Plasto Moulding TL CRISIL D 40 Suspended Mateshwari Construction CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Midas Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Neeharika Oils CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1100 Reaffirmed Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Loan Fac Operational Energy Group India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Operational Energy Group India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Palnadu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Palnadu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 103.5 Reaffirmed Paras Dyes and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Paras Frozen India Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Pawansut Enterprises CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Pawansut Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac R Systems International Ltd CC# CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed # Includes letter of credit and bank guarantee sub-limit of Rs 20 million. R Systems International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. Rama Rao Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Rabia Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 78.9 Assigned Rayala Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 603 Suspended Rayala Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 220 Suspended Loan Fac Redren Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Redren Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Redren Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned RKEC Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned RNK Agro & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Loan Fac Roopa Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roopa Industries Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed S Kumar Engineering Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned; Suspension Revoked S Kumar Engineering Industries CC CRISIL B+ 66 Assigned; Suspension Revoked S Kumar Engineering Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned; Suspension Revoked S Kumar Engineering Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 66 Assigned; Suspension Revoked S.M.P.Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed S.M.P.Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Satya Automobiles Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Fac Score Information Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Score Information Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Second Vivekananda Bridge Tollway TL * CRISIL AA(SO) 1415.62 Upgraded from Company Pvt Ltd CRISIL AA-(SO) *Term Loan from Infrastructure Development Finance Co. Ltd Second Vivekananda Bridge Tollway NCDs# CRISIL AA(SO) 1420 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd # Non-Convertible Debentures from India Infradebt Shanti Developers - Ahmedabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Shanti Developers - Ahmedabad TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Shanti Shirting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 345.9 Reaffirmed Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.7 Suspended Shree Krishna Enterprises, Bathinda CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit & Bill Discounting Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BBB- 24 Reaffirmed Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 126 Reaffirmed Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Shri Ganga Four Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Shri Ganga Four Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Shrusti CC CRISIL BB- 98.9 Reaffirmed Shrusti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 201.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shushrusha Citizens Co-Op. Hospital Ltd.TL CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from (Bhavnagar) CRISIL B Siddhi Vinayak Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.8 Upgraded from (Bhavnagar) Loan Fac CRISIL B Skandashree Jewel Creations CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Skyway RMC Plants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1050 Assigned Sona Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Assigned South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB+ 128.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 63.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 66.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sree Siddarameshwara Agro Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sri Sathya Exim CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Sri Sathya Exim Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac SSD Overseas CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Styleone Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 282.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Styleone Retail Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 230 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Styleone Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Surgicare Centre & Hospital Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Tarini Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 99.8 Suspended Titania Products Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 50 Suspended Fac Titania Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 10 Suspended Credit Trimurti Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL C 15 Assigned Trimurti Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL C 45 Assigned Trimurti Flour Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 30 Assigned Uniq Detective & Security Services Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Ltd Uniq Detective & Security Services Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Ltd Uniq Detective & Security Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Unique Social Equality CC CRISIL B- 15 Suspended Unique Social Equality Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 35 Suspended UPL Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 11500 Reaffirmed * fully interchangeable between Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan, FCNRB, packing credit in INR, packing credit in foreign currency, export bill discounting in INR and foreign currency, Buyers credit for imports and domestic purchases and Domestic sales bill discounting. UPL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Utkal Metallics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Utkal Metallics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23 Suspended Loan Fac Vajram Estates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Vajram Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Loan Fac Vibhor Vaibhav Infrahome Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 980 Suspended Vibhor Vaibhav Infrahome Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Loan Fac Victora Automotive Inc. CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 53 Suspended Loan Fac Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 27 Suspended Vision Freight Solutions India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Suspended Vitarich Agro Food India Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended Vitarich Agro Food India Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 26.5 Suspended Loan Fac Vitarich Agro Food India Ltd. TL CRISIL BB+ 3.5 Suspended Wadia Body Builders CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Zamindara Timber Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 