Sep 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL)for local debt instruments as of August 31, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Precitech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned
Alkem Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Alkem Laboratories Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed
Ambika Diamonds Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Purchase*
*Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit for Rs.60 million
Apollo Inffratech Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Apollo Inffratech Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
C I Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended
Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed
Centech Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.1 Reaffirmed
Central Transport Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Reassigned
Chandra Cashew Imports and Exports Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Chandra Cashew Imports and Exports Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Dhara Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed
Dwarka Knitting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
G. O. Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned
Goel Alloy and Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Gopsons Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
GreeNeem Agri (P) Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Gurdas Exports Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
Haryana Oils and Soya Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed
Hero FinCorp Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 5600 Reaffirmed
Ind-Andhra Agro Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 380 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Jagat Gouri Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended
Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed
JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Suspended
Kailash Overseas Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 55 Assigned
Kairbetta Estates Syndicate Post Shipment CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Credit
Kaveri Yarns and Fabrics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Notice of
Withdrawal
Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL A3
Kunal Exports and Infrastructure Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Assigned
Lotus Construction Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed
#100% interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed
#100% interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee
Mateshwari Construction BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Mateshwari Construction Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Neeharika Oils Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned
Operational Energy Group India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Paras Dyes and Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Paras Dyes and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Pawansut Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
R Systems International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R. Rama Rao BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Redren Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
RKEC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned
Roopa Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Roopa Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
S Kumar Engineering Industries BG CRISIL A4 14 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Score Information Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Score Information Technologies Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shanti Shirting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.4 Reaffirmed
Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Shree Krishna Enterprises, Bathinda Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 295 Assigned
Skandashree Jewel Creations BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Skyway RMC Plants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 175 Assigned
Skyway RMC Plants Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 75 Assigned
Skyway RMC Plants Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned
Discounting
South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed
SSD Overseas Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 295 Assigned
UPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6500 Reaffirmed
Utkal Metallics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended
Vibhor Vaibhav Infrahome Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Suspended
Victora Automotive Inc. Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 240 Suspended
Discounting Fac
Victora Automotive Inc. LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Victora Automotive Inc. Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Wadia Body Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended
Zamindara Timber Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 120 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Precitech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Aditya Precitech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned
Airotek Suspension Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Airotek Suspension Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Airotek Suspension Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 117.1 Reaffirmed
Alkem Laboratories Ltd CC * CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed
*Includes Rs.150 million export packing credit and pre-shipment credit limits.
Alkem Laboratories Ltd LOC # CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed
#Letter of credit can be wholly utilised as cash credit limit.
Ambika Diamonds Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Gold Card
Anas Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Apex Suratgarh Multispeciality Hospital TL CRISIL B+ 92.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Apollo Inffratech Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
ATC Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
ATC Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 15.2 Assigned
ATC Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Baba Farid Vidyak Society CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 170 Suspended
Baba Farid Vidyak Society TL CRISIL BB 125 Suspended
Baba Malleshwar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Baba Malleshwar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 2 Suspended
Baba Malleshwar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 68 Suspended
Balkrishna Fabrics CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Balkrishna Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 39.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20.7 Reaffirmed
Blackstone Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 89.9 Assigned
C I Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Suspended
C I Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 5 Suspended
Credit
C I Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 31 Suspended
Loan Fac
C I Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 6 Suspended
Credit
C.Natarajan TL CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned
Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 232.5 Suspended
Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 75.3 Suspended
Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 600 Assigned
Centech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed
Centech Engineers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Classic Tea Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned
Classic Tea Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27 Assigned
Loan Fac
Classic Tea Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 28 Assigned
D.N. Homes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Damodar Texo Fab CC CRISIL B- 24 Assigned
Damodar Texo Fab Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Damodar Texo Fab TL CRISIL B- 38 Assigned
Dhara Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Dhirajlal Amichand Shah and Others Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dhirajlal Amichand Shah and Others TL CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed
Down Town Charity Trust TL CRISIL BB- 186.5 Suspended
Down Town Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Down Town Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 121.7 Suspended
Dwarka Knitting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 288 Reaffirmed
Easternzone Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37 Assigned
Easternzone Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned
Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 12.5 Assigned
Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 58 Assigned
Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 70 Assigned
Credit
Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 72.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 86.9 Assigned
G. O. Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
G. O. Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Goel Alloy and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended
Goel Alloy and Steel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL B+ 24 Suspended
* Interchangeable with Cash Credit
Goel Alloy and Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 46 Suspended
Goodluck Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Goodluck Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned
Gopsons Papers Ltd BG# CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed
# One way changeable to cash credit from bank guarantee up to Rs.25 million
Gopsons Papers Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed
* Cash credit includes sublimit of up to Rs.100 million for letter of credit/buyers credit
Gopsons Papers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 325 Reaffirmed
Gopsons Papers Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
Credit$
$ One way changeable to cash credit from export packing credit
Gopsons Papers Ltd TL CRISIL B- 186 Reaffirmed
Govindam Knit Fab CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Govindam Knit Fab TL CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
GreeNeem Agri (P) Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Gurdas Exports CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned
Haryana Oils and Soya Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Hero FinCorp Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1200 Reaffirmed
Hero FinCorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 3150 Reaffirmed
Hero FinCorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hillstone Granites Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Hillstone Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Hillstone Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned
Hillstone Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned
Ind-Andhra Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Jabalpur Hospital and Research Centre CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Jabalpur Hospital and Research Centre TL CRISIL B 55 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Jagat Gouri Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended
Jagat Gouri Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47 Suspended
Loan Fac
Jagat Gouri Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 31.5 Suspended
Jai Amba Jee Synthetics CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended
Jai Shree Radhey Woven Sack CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Jai Shree Radhey Woven Sack TL CRISIL B 44 Assigned
Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 373 Assigned
JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 107 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 53 Suspended
Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 110 Suspended
Kailash Overseas CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Kairbetta Estates Syndicate CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Kairbetta Estates Syndicate Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Kaveri Yarns and Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Notice of
Withdrawal
Kaveri Yarns and Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Notice of
Loan Fac Withdrawal
Kerala State Co-operative Agricultural Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed
and Rural Development Bank Ltd
Keshari Industries CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed
Keshari Industries TL CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed
Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries CC CRISIL BBB 105 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL BBB-
Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL BBB-
Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries TL CRISIL BBB 260 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL BBB-
Khedaria Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Khedaria Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Kisan Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Kisan Ginning & Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kisan Ginning & Pressing Rupee TL CRISIL B 29.5 Assigned
Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Krishna Industries (Bhavnagar) TL CRISIL D 19 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Kunal Exports and Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned
L R N Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Loan Fac
Laxmi Meghan Speciality Hospital Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 95 Assigned
Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 165 Assigned
Lotus Construction Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC#* CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed
#100% interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee
*Non-fund-based limit interchangeable to cash credit up to Rs.30 million
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 107.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
Maa Kamakhya Multipurpose Himghar Pvt BG CRISIL D 1.3 Suspended
Ltd
Maa Kamakhya Multipurpose Himghar Pvt CC CRISIL D 44.2 Suspended
Ltd
Maa Kamakhya Multipurpose Himghar Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35.5 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Maa Kamakhya Multipurpose Himghar Pvt TL CRISIL D 69 Suspended
Ltd
Magbro Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed
Magbro Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maruti Nandan Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Maruti Nandan Plastic Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 31 Suspended
Maruti Nandan Plastic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 13.5 Suspended
Maruti Plasto Moulding CC CRISIL D 11 Suspended
Maruti Plasto Moulding TL CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Mateshwari Construction CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Midas Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL
B+
Neeharika Oils CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1100 Reaffirmed
Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned
Loan Fac
Operational Energy Group India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
Operational Energy Group India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Palnadu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Palnadu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 103.5 Reaffirmed
Paras Dyes and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Paras Frozen India Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned
Pawansut Enterprises CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Pawansut Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
R Systems International Ltd CC# CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed
# Includes letter of credit and bank guarantee sub-limit of Rs 20 million.
R Systems International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 90 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R. Rama Rao Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned
Rabia Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 78.9 Assigned
Rayala Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 603 Suspended
Rayala Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 220 Suspended
Loan Fac
Redren Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Redren Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Redren Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
RKEC Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned
RNK Agro & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned
Loan Fac
Roopa Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed
Roopa Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Roopa Industries Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed
S Kumar Engineering Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
S Kumar Engineering Industries CC CRISIL B+ 66 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
S Kumar Engineering Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
S Kumar Engineering Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 66 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
S.M.P.Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
S.M.P.Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Satya Automobiles Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned
Fac
Score Information Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Score Information Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Second Vivekananda Bridge Tollway TL * CRISIL AA(SO) 1415.62 Upgraded from
Company Pvt Ltd CRISIL AA-(SO)
*Term Loan from Infrastructure Development Finance Co. Ltd
Second Vivekananda Bridge Tollway NCDs# CRISIL AA(SO) 1420 Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd
# Non-Convertible Debentures from India Infradebt
Shanti Developers - Ahmedabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shanti Developers - Ahmedabad TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Shanti Shirting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 345.9 Reaffirmed
Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.7 Suspended
Shree Krishna Enterprises, Bathinda CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit & Bill Discounting
Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BBB- 24 Reaffirmed
Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 126 Reaffirmed
Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Shri Ganga Four Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Shri Ganga Four Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Shrusti CC CRISIL BB- 98.9 Reaffirmed
Shrusti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 201.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shushrusha Citizens Co-Op. Hospital Ltd.TL CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned
Siddhi Vinayak Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from
(Bhavnagar) CRISIL
B
Siddhi Vinayak Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.8 Upgraded from
(Bhavnagar) Loan Fac CRISIL
B
Skandashree Jewel Creations CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Skyway RMC Plants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1050 Assigned
Sona Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Assigned
South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB+ 128.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 63.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 66.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Sree Siddarameshwara Agro Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Sri Sathya Exim CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned
Sri Sathya Exim Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
SSD Overseas CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
Styleone Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 282.5 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Styleone Retail Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 230 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Styleone Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Surgicare Centre & Hospital Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Tarini Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 99.8 Suspended
Titania Products Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Fac
Titania Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Credit
Trimurti Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL C 15 Assigned
Trimurti Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL C 45 Assigned
Trimurti Flour Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 30 Assigned
Uniq Detective & Security Services Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned
Ltd
Uniq Detective & Security Services Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned
Ltd
Uniq Detective & Security Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Unique Social Equality CC CRISIL B- 15 Suspended
Unique Social Equality Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 35 Suspended
UPL Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 11500 Reaffirmed
* fully interchangeable between Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan, FCNRB,
packing credit in INR, packing credit in foreign currency, export bill
discounting in INR and foreign currency, Buyers credit for imports and
domestic purchases and Domestic sales bill discounting.
UPL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Utkal Metallics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended
Utkal Metallics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vajram Estates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Vajram Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vibhor Vaibhav Infrahome Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 980 Suspended
Vibhor Vaibhav Infrahome Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Loan Fac
Victora Automotive Inc. CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended
Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 53 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 27 Suspended
Vision Freight Solutions India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Suspended
Vitarich Agro Food India Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended
Vitarich Agro Food India Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 26.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vitarich Agro Food India Ltd. TL CRISIL BB+ 3.5 Suspended
Wadia Body Builders CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended
Zamindara Timber Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
