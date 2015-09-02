Sep 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 1, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amity Leather International Export CRISIL A4+ 76 Reaffirmed Post-Shipment Credit Asbesco India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 597.5 Reaffirmed Asbesco India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Atul Engg. Udyog BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Best Roadways Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Bhagwan Cotton Ginners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Reassigned Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Bhargovi Gems Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 34.5 Reaffirmed Bhargovi Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 356 Reaffirmed Credit Cross Trade Links Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Cross Trade Links Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 37 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 330 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- M/s J. K. Star Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Forward Marwar Carpets International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 59 Reaffirmed Credit Masti Health & Beauty Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Meghmani Organics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1050 Reaffirmed Milestone Gears Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed MMS Steel and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Mohani Tea Leaves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Suspended N Mohanlal and Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 149.2 Reaffirmed Nirman Infra Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Nirman Infra Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned P.K. Sulphiker BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Paras Poly Fab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Suspended People's Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed *Includes the Sublimit for FLC Rural Institute of Social and Economic Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 12 Upgraded from Empowermen CRISIL D Sai Power Constructions BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Salem Automech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.4 Reaffirmed Salem Automech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Sanna Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned Sattva Hi-Tech and Conware Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 35 Suspended Scoda Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Scoda Tubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 38 Suspended Forward Shree Hans Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Shree Hans Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Steelworks and Power Engineers Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 153 Reaffirmed Suzuki Suitings Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Unique Plywoods Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alishan Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Alishan Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alishan Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Alishan Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Amity Leather International Export Packing CRISIL BB 29 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Amity Leather International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 55 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Asbesco India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Asbesco India Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB 365 Reaffirmed Asbesco India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Atul Engg. Udyog LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Atul Engg. Udyog CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Aysha Apparels CC CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Aysha Apparels LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Aysha Apparels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Aysha Apparels TL CRISIL D 4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- B. T. Kadlag Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended B. T. Kadlag Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended B. T. Kadlag Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Bapasitaram Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Bapasitaram Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Best Roadways Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 132.5 Suspended Best Roadways Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended Loan Fac Best Roadways Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 180 Suspended Bhagwan Cotton Ginners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Bhagwan Cotton Ginners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 64.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagwan Cotton Ginners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Bhargovi Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 104.5 Reaffirmed Credit Bhargovi Gems Pvt Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL BBB- 156.5 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Bhargovi Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 318.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Empire Spices and Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Empire Spices and Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 22.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Empire Spices and Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 27.2 Reaffirmed Empire Spices and Foods Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Equitas Housing Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1030 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Equitas Housing Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 970 Reaffirmed Forbes Technosys Ltd NCD CRISIL AA-(SO) 500 Reaffirmed Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 180 Upgraded from Credit** CRISIL B+ **100 per cent interchangeability between Export packing credit and Foreign bill discounting(Non-LC) Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 140 Upgraded from Discounting** CRISIL B+ **100 per cent interchangeability between Export packing credit and Foreign bill discounting(Non-LC) Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 98 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 45.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Girdhari Lal Manohar Lal Glass Works CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed No.-2 Girdhari Lal Manohar Lal Glass Works TL CRISIL B 112.2 Reaffirmed No.-2 Gurdaspur Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Gurdaspur Solvex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 148 Suspended Loan Fac Gurdaspur Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2 Suspended Hari Oil & General Mills TL CRISIL BB+ 10.4 Assigned Hari Oil & General Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Hari Oil & General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 19.6 Assigned Loan Fac Heritage Hospitals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Suspended Heritage Hospitals Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1288.2 Suspended Jai Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Jai Auto Pvt Ltd Corporate Mortgage CRISIL BB 25.2 Reaffirmed Loan Jai Auto Pvt Ltd Foreign Currnecy TLCRISIL BB 44.1 Reaffirmed Jai Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 59.2 Reaffirmed JP Morgan Mutual Fund JPMorgan India CRISIL A+mfs Downgraded Treasury Fund from CRISIL AAAmfs Placed on Watch with Negative Implications Kissan Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Konstelec Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 130 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A3 M/s J. K. Star Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Credit M/s J. K. Star Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maharashtra Cricket Association Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 360 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maharashtra Cricket Association TL CRISIL D 1265 Reaffirmed Masti Health & Beauty Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Masti Health & Beauty Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 27 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Masti Health & Beauty Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Meghmani Organics Ltd CC# CRISIL A 1704.5 Reaffirmed #Two-way interchangeability between CC/WCDL and EPC/PCFC limits. Includes demand cash credit against export bills to the extent of Rs.130 million Meghmani Organics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 945.5 Reaffirmed Credit* * Export packing credit interchangeable with PCFC/FBD. Meghmani Organics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 1400 Reaffirmed Mehra Polytex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 20.3 Assigned Mehra Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Mehra Polytex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9.7 Assigned Loan Fac Milestone Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Milestone Gears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 275 Reaffirmed MMS Steel and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 155 Suspended Mohani Tea Leaves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Suspended N Mohanlal and Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed N Mohanlal and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 15.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac New Rishikesh Medical Foundation and TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned Research Centre Pvt Ltd New Rishikesh Medical Foundation and CC CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Research Centre Pvt Ltd New Rishikesh Medical Foundation and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Assigned Research Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Nirman Infra Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.1 Assigned Loan Fac Nirman Infra Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Nirman Infra Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.1 Assigned Loan Fac Nirman Infra Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned P.K. Sulphiker CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Pankaj Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Pankaj Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL D 52.5 Suspended Paras Poly Fab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended Paras Poly Fab Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 34.7 Suspended Paras Poly Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.8 Suspended Loan Fac Pavan Buildtech Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 63.5 Suspended People's Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed People's Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Purchase People's Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Constructions TL CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Rajeswari Automotives Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rajeswari Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 26.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rattan Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Rural Institute of Social and Economic LT Loan CRISIL B- 208 Upgraded from Empowermen CRISIL D Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 57.6 Reaffirmed Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 14 Reaffirmed Sai Power Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Sai Power Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sakthi Vinayaga Gin and Pressing Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Salem Automech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 23 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Salem Automech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Salem Automech India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 42 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Salem Automech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sanna Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sanna Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sattva Hi-Tech and Conware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 22 Suspended Sattva Hi-Tech and Conware Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 36.5 Suspended Sattva Hi-Tech and Conware Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Loan Fac Scoda Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL B 92.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Scoda Tubes Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Scoda Tubes Ltd TL CRISIL B 21.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 950 Suspended Credit Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12 Suspended Loan Fac Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 140 Suspended Credit Shree Hans Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Shree Hans Alloys Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 17.7 Suspended Shree Hans Alloys Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 9 Suspended Credit Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 148 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Sri Seetharama Raw and Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 56 Reaffirmed Sri Seetharama Raw and Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Sri Seetharama Raw and Boiled Rice Mill SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Sri Sri Satyanarayana Raw and Boiled CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Sri Sri Satyanarayana Raw and Boiled Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.5 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Loan Fac Steelworks and Power Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Steelworks and Power Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7 Reaffirmed Sumeru Developers CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Sumeru Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suzuki Suitings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Suzuki Suitings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Thunga Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Thunga Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B- TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A-(SO) 2950 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A-(SO) 900 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Unique Plywoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Unique Plywoods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vizag Hospital and Cancer Research CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Centre Pvt Ltd Vizag Hospital and Cancer Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Vizag Hospital and Cancer Research TL CRISIL B+ 170 Suspended Centre Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 