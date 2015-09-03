Sep 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Overseas Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Aishwarya Overseas LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Associated Manufacturing LLP LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 130 Suspended Bhagwati Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Digitronics BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Dinesh Soaps and Detergents LOC CRISIL A4 450 Suspended G G Continental Trades Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 650 Reaffirmed G K Continental Trades Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed G K Exim Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 340 Reaffirmed G.K. Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Garg Ispat Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Gurdas Agro Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 1400 Reaffirmed Harso Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended J J Exports Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Jolly Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 K G Export Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed K.S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Kamad Giri Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Kifco Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended M.M. Exports India BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended M.M. Exports India Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Purchase M.M. Exports India LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended M.M. Exports India Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 113 Suspended Manu Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned MEW Electricals Ltd BG ^ CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed ^Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee. MEW Electricals Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed ^Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee. N. C. Das and Co Export Packing CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ N. C. Das and Co Foreign CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded Discounting Bill from CRISIL Purchase A4+ Nirmal International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Nirmal International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways BG CRISIL A3 940 Reaffirmed India Ltd PSB Manufacturing Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Raghav Steels Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended under LOC Raghav Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Rajindra Prasad Parmod Kumar Jain LOC CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20.5 Reaffirmed S. B. Khakal BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Salasar Food Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Suraj Impex India Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A3+ 900 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Suraj Impex India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 2000 Reaffirmed Credit Talbros Automotive Components Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 570 - Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3+ 42.5 - Vardhman Special Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed CP) VenkhataSrinivasa Infracon Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Vibha Overseas Exim Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 800 Suspended * includes sub-limit of buyers credit of Rs.800 million Vinayak Agro Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Viraj Distributors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Talbros Automotive Components Ltd FD FA- 200 - LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Overseas Corporation CC CRISIL BB 46 Suspended Aakash Overseas Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 74 Suspended Loan Fac Aathi Velan Mills CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Aathi Velan Mills Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Overseas CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Aishwarya Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 105 Suspended Loan Fac Akshar Skywards Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Loan Fac Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 132.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Associated Manufacturing LLP CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Bhagwati Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Dhruv Cottons CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Dhruv Cottons LT Loan CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Dhruv Cottons Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Digitronics CC CRISIL BB- 8 Suspended Digitronics Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 2.2 Suspended Digitronics TL CRISIL BB- 19.8 Suspended Dinesh Soaps and Detergents CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended G G Continental Trades Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed G K Continental Trades Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed G K Exim CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed G.K. Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ganga Knit Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Suspended Garg Ispat Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Garg Ispat Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Garg Poly Packs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Garg Poly Packs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5.5 Reaffirmed Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Gurdas Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Guru Nanak Rice and Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Guru Nanak Rice and Gen. Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guru Nanak Rice and Gen. Mills TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Harso Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Hotel Rang-Inn Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 0.4 Suspended Hotel Rang-Inn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 139.6 Suspended J J Exports CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Jolly Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jolly Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Jolly Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 438 Upgraded from CRISIL B K G Export CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed K.S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed K.S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Kamad Giri Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Kamad Giri Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended Loan Fac Kanmani Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Kanmani Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL B- 74.5 Reaffirmed Kifco Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Kifco Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended Loan Fac Knack Packaging Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended *Includes sub-limit of Rs.20 million for bank guarantee for buyer's credit, and Rs.20 million for inland letters of credit Knack Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 133 Suspended M.M. Exports India TL CRISIL BB 26 Suspended Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Manthena Satyanarayana Raju Charitable TL CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from Trust CRISIL BB- Manu Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Loan Fac Manu Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned MEW Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Nirmal International CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended Nirmal International Rupee TL CRISIL B 5.5 Suspended Paliwal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 420 Suspended Loan Fac Paliwal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 650 Suspended Paliwal Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 124.7 Suspended Loan Fac Paliwal Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 390 Suspended Piano Presitel CC * CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended *Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 million for foreign letter of credit. Piano Presitel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43.9 Suspended Loan Fac Piano Presitel TL CRISIL BB- 76.1 Suspended Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed India Ltd Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed India Ltd Pret Study By Janak Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 215 Suspended Pret Study By Janak Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.7 Suspended Loan Fac Pret Study By Janak Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 81.8 Suspended PSB Manufacturing Co. CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended PSB Manufacturing Co. TL CRISIL B+ 14 Suspended Radhika Cotex CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Radhika Cotex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Radhika Cotex TL CRISIL B 11.2 Reaffirmed Raghav Steels CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Raghav Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Loan Fac Rajindra Prasad Parmod Kumar Jain Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 7.5 Suspended Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 137.5 Reaffirmed Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 131.6 Reaffirmed S. B. Khakal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Loan Fac S. B. Khakal CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Salasar Food CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sanmati Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Sanmati Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shimona Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Shree Chanchal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Shree Chanchal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Shree Siddhivinayaka Agro Extractions CC CRISIL C 75 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Siddhivinayaka Agro Extractions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Shri Ram Laminators Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Laminators Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Sri Gajpati Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Sri Gajpati Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Sunrise Foam Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72 Reaffirmed Sunrise Foam Product Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunrise Foam Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.8 Reaffirmed T. C. M. Steels India CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Talbros Automotive Components Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 840 - Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Proposed Fund- CRISIL BBB 23.5 - Based Bk Limits Talbros Automotive Components Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 31.5 - Thapar Knitwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 215 Suspended Thapar Knitwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Suspended Loan Fac Thapar Knitwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Suspended UTI Mutual Fund UTI Capital CRISIL AAA Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VII- I UTI Mutual Fund UTI Capital CRISIL AAA Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VII- II UTI Mutual Fund UTI Capital CRISIL AAA Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VII- III UTI Mutual Fund UTI Capital CRISIL AAA Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VII- IV UTI Mutual Fund UTI Capital CRISIL AAA Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VII- V UTI Mutual Fund UTI Capital CRISIL AAA - Assigned Protection (SO) Oriented Scheme - Series VII- I UTI Mutual Fund UTI Capital CRISIL AAA - Assigned Protection (SO) Oriented Scheme - Series VII- II UTI Mutual Fund UTI Capital CRISIL AAA - Assigned Protection (SO) Oriented Scheme - Series VII- III UTI Mutual Fund UTI Capital CRISIL AAA - Assigned Protection (SO) Oriented Scheme - Series VII- IV UTI Mutual Fund UTI Capital CRISIL AAA - Assigned Protection (SO) Oriented Scheme - Series VII- V V. D. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Vannsh Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 43.5 Reaffirmed Vannsh Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 136.5 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 840 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 732 Reaffirmed VenkhataSrinivasa Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Vibha Overseas Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Vinayak Agro CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Viraj Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Welldone Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 450 Suspended White Tiger Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)