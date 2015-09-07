Sep 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1840 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 8739 Reaffirmed G S Autocomp Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jinaam Dress Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.4 Assigned Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 26.1 Assigned Loan Fac Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed Forward Omshree Agro Tech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 450 Reaffirmed Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sponge Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Technoline Engineering BG CRISIL A4 47 Reaffirmed Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 318 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 720 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.P.Packagings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41.5 Assigned B.P.Packagings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Chadalavada Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL D 930 Reaffirmed Chadalavada Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Reaffirmed Chadalavada Infratech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 650 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed *One way inter-changeability with CC Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 2450 Reaffirmed Durga Extraction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Durga Extraction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Dynamic Building Concepts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Dynamic Building Concepts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Dynamic Building Concepts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned G S Autocomp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- G S Autocomp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 47.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Imperial Malts Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed * Interchangeability with Export Packing Credit/PCFC/Working Capital Demand Loan/FCDL/Post Shipment Credit/Advance against export bills sent on collection. Imperial Malts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 33.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Imperial Malts Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 136.2 Reaffirmed Jinaam Dress Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70.4 Assigned Jinaam Dress Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 47.2 Assigned Loan Fac Jinaam Dress Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned KB Lubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 49 Assigned KB Lubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 13.9 Assigned Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 73.9 Assigned Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 350 Assigned Loan Fac Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Loomtex Fabrics CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Loomtex Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Mothers Pet Kindergarten Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mothers Pet Kindergarten Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 47.7 Reaffirmed Nagpur Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nagpur Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Northern Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55.2 Reaffirmed Northern Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17.1 Reaffirmed Northern Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 27.7 Reaffirmed Northern Motors Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Omshree Agro Tech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Omshree Agro Tech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 43 Reaffirmed Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with export packing credit Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd CC@@ CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed @@Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd CC#^^ CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit and Export Bill Discounted facility. ^^Fully interchangeable with export packing credit and export bill discounting. Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 3970 Reaffirmed Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Samal Auto India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Samal Auto India Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 227.5 Reaffirmed Samal Auto India Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 290 Upgraded from Credit** CRISIL BB ** Rs 2.0 million CC sublimit to EPC From bank of India Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 66.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shri Vijaylaxmi Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Shri Vijaylaxmi Ginning and Pressing Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Shri Vijaylaxmi Ginning and Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Vijaylaxmi Ginning and Pressing TL CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 26 Reaffirmed Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 53 Reaffirmed Technoline Engineering CC CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 342 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 320 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term buyer's credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan. Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.