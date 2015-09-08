Sep 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 7, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Ambattur Clothing Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Ambattur Clothing Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed
Anant Intercontinental Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Credit
B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 130 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 3900 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 4500 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 30850 Reaffirmed
Dilipkumar V. Lakhi Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac*
* As per the bank sanction terms, the proposed short-term bank loan facility can be either used
in Dilipkumar V. Lakhi or in Vishindas Holaram or in both.
Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A2+ 1205 Reaffirmed
Family Health Plan (Tpa) Ltd BG CRISIL A2 135 Reaffirmed
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Office Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative LOC & BG** CRISIL A1+ 60.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
** Rs. 25.99 billion is Interchangeable with Buyers Credit
Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 84.32 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 9.41 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 70.57 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Inyati Footwears Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed
Inyati Footwears Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed
JMT Auto Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
JMT Auto Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
JMT Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 440 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Kapu Gems Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 301 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kapu Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 129 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kerala Electrical and Allied Engg. Co. BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kerala Electrical and Allied Engg. Co. Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kerala Electrical and Allied Engg. Co. LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Ltd
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed
Credit @$
@$Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 300.0 million
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Pre Shipment CRISIL A3+ 360 Reaffirmed
Credit ^^
^^Fully interchangeable from pre- shipment credit to post shipment credit for limit of Rs. 360.0
million.
Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 57.5 Assigned
Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2 Assigned
Mono Steel India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2180 Reaffirmed
Nakul Enterprise LOC CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed
Navneet Education Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
Perry Impex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Radium Creation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 24.5 Reaffirmed
Radium Creation Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 210 Reaffirmed
Credit
Radium Creation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Rajesh Rayon Silk Mills Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Ritesh Export Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed
Forward
Rubamin Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 85 Reaffirmed
Rubamin Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 83.1 Reaffirmed
Forward
Rubamin Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 170 Reaffirmed
S. K. B Builders India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 339.3 Reaffirmed
Salasar Alloy and Steel Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 51.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sanco Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Sanco Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A4+ 134 Reaffirmed
Sara International Ltd Composite WC Limit CRISIL A4+ 920 Reaffirmed
Sara International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed
Sara Textiles Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Seaboy Fisheries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Seaboy Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Discounting Bill
Purchase
SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
SKG Refractories Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
SKG Refractories Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Tenty Marketing Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
The Bank of Nova Scotia CDs CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Vishindas Holaram Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac*
* As per the bank sanction terms, the short-term bank loan facility can be either used
in Dilipkumar V. Lakhi or in Vishindas Holaram or in both
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed
Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Almondz Finanz Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Almondz Global Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed
Almondz Global Securities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac *
*Includes overdraft facility
Ambattur Clothing Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ambattur Clothing Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Arisudana Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Arisudana Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed
ARN Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed
Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 3300 Reaffirmed
Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1800 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
Loan Fac
B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed
Binjusaria Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Binjusaria Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Blue Ocean Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Deccan Polypacks Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed
Deccan Polypacks Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed
Deccan Polypacks Ltd LOC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed
Deccan Polypacks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 510 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with export bill purchase-discounting, letter of credit, buyers credit,
and packing credit
Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 270.9 Reaffirmed
Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL A- 350.4 Reaffirmed
Currency TL
Family Health Plan (Tpa) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 55 Reaffirmed
Family Health Plan (Tpa) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed
Credit
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Office Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed
Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 436.9 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BB+
Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 1017.3 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BB+
Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 585.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BB+
Gramalaya Urban and Rural Development Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Assigned
Initiatives and Network Loan Fac
ICICI Prudential Banking PSU Debt Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative CC* CRISIL AA- 55 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*Out of Rs. 13.5 billion of Indian Overseas Bank limit of Rs. 2000 Million, Rs. 4700 Million,
and Rs. 340 Million is earmarked to DBS Bank Ltd, Royal Bank of Scotland and New India Coop
Bank Ltd, Mumbai respectively.
Inyati Footwears Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed
Inyati Footwears Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Inyati Footwears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
J and B Engineering and Construction CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned
Company
J and B Engineering and Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 65 Assigned
Company Loan Fac
JMT Auto Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 670 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
JMT Auto Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 240 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
JMT Auto Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 550 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
JMT Auto Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Kapu Gems Export Packing CRISIL A- 1729 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kapu Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A- 741 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kapu Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kerala Electrical and Allied Engg. Co. CC CRISIL B 173.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kerala Electrical and Allied Engg. Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
KGK Creations (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC ** CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
**Includes a sub-limit of WCDL of Rs.150.0 Million or equivalent USD.
KGK Creations (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC & WC demand CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
loan #
#Includes a sub-limit of Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) of Rs.50.0 Million and Overdraft
facility of Rs.150.0 Million.
KGK Creations (India) Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac ^ CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
^Includes a sub-limit of Pre & Post shipment financing of Rs.30.0 Million each, Standby Letter
of Credit (SBLC) of Rs.150.0 Million, Bank Guarantee (BG) of Rs.100.0 Million.
KGK Creations (India) Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KGK Creations Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed
Credit ##
##Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit in Foreign Currency of INR 350.0 Million
KGK Creations Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Credit **
** Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit in Foreign Currency of INR 120.0 Million & Bank
Guarantee of INR 50.0 million.
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 3300 Reaffirmed
Credit *@
*@ Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 1910.00 million & sublimit of Rs. 3300.00
million as Packing Credit against Third Party Unfinanced and non-overdue DDA bills & export
bills.
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
Credit ##
##Fully interchangeable from post shipment credit to pre-shipment credit for limit of Rs. 350.0
million.
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed
Credit @@
@@ Interchangeability permitted of Rs.135.0 million of post-shipment credit to pre-shipment
credit; includes fully interchangeable sub-limit of Packing Credit against DDA bills under
collection.
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 1900 Reaffirmed
Credit $$
$$ Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 1266.7million, sublimit of Rs. 422.2 million in
the form of sales invoice financing against third party invoice.
Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned
Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 520.5 Assigned
Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned
Metals United Alloys and Fusion TL CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned
Products Ltd
Metals United Alloys and Fusion CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Assigned
Products Ltd
Metals United Alloys and Fusion Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 64.5 Assigned
Products Ltd Loan Fac
Mono Steel India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 520 Reaffirmed
Nakul Enterprise CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Navneet Education Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Neelkanth Town Planners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Neelkanth Town Planners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 180 Assigned
Perry Impex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Perry Impex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Radium Creation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 29 Reaffirmed
Radium Creation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rajesh Rayon Silk Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rajesh Rayon Silk Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 58.1 Assigned
Ritesh Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 182 Reaffirmed
Ritesh Export Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 418 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ritesh Export Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ritesh Export TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Rubamin Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1200 Reaffirmed
Rubamin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rubamin Ltd TL CRISIL A- 325 Reaffirmed
S. K. B Builders India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
S. K. B Builders India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
S. K. B Builders India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 75.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Salasar Alloy and Steel Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BB 98.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
SAN Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
SAN Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 27 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Sanco Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 134 Reaffirmed
Sanco Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sara International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 58 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sara International Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22 Reaffirmed
Sara Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 510 Reaffirmed
Sara Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sara Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed
Saravana Selvarathnam Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed
Saravana Selvarathnam Retail Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Saravana Selvarathnam Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 540 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Seaboy Fisheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Seaboy Fisheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Shri Shiv Shakti Cot Fab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Shri Shiv Shakti Cot Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 103.2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Shri Shiv Shakti Cot Fab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 81.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Shriprop Dwellers Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 358.5 Assigned
Shriprop Dwellers Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 358.5 Assigned
Shyam Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Shyam Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shyam Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 161 Reaffirmed
SKG Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 92 Reaffirmed
SKG Refractories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SKG Refractories Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
STS Products Inc. CC CRISIL BBB+ 113.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
STS Products Inc. TL CRISIL BBB+ 225 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Swastik Traders CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Swastik Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Tenty Marketing Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Viroo Mal Mulkh Raj Jain Rice Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 580 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL B+
Viroo Mal Mulkh Raj Jain Rice Mills Pvt Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB- 190 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL B+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)