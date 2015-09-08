Sep 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Ambattur Clothing Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Ambattur Clothing Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Anant Intercontinental Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Credit B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 130 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 3900 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 4500 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 30850 Reaffirmed Dilipkumar V. Lakhi Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* * As per the bank sanction terms, the proposed short-term bank loan facility can be either used in Dilipkumar V. Lakhi or in Vishindas Holaram or in both. Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A2+ 1205 Reaffirmed Family Health Plan (Tpa) Ltd BG CRISIL A2 135 Reaffirmed Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Galaxy Office Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative LOC & BG** CRISIL A1+ 60.7 Reaffirmed Ltd ** Rs. 25.99 billion is Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 84.32 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 9.41 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 70.57 Reaffirmed Ltd Inyati Footwears Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Inyati Footwears Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 JMT Auto Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 JMT Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 440 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Kapu Gems Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 301 Reaffirmed Credit Kapu Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 129 Reaffirmed Credit Kerala Electrical and Allied Engg. Co. BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Kerala Electrical and Allied Engg. Co. Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Ltd Kerala Electrical and Allied Engg. Co. LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Ltd KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Credit @$ @$Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 300.0 million KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Pre Shipment CRISIL A3+ 360 Reaffirmed Credit ^^ ^^Fully interchangeable from pre- shipment credit to post shipment credit for limit of Rs. 360.0 million. Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 57.5 Assigned Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2 Assigned Mono Steel India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2180 Reaffirmed Nakul Enterprise LOC CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Navneet Education Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Perry Impex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Radium Creation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 24.5 Reaffirmed Radium Creation Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 210 Reaffirmed Credit Radium Creation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Credit Rajesh Rayon Silk Mills Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Ritesh Export Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed Forward Rubamin Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 85 Reaffirmed Rubamin Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 83.1 Reaffirmed Forward Rubamin Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 170 Reaffirmed S. K. B Builders India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 339.3 Reaffirmed Salasar Alloy and Steel Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 51.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sanco Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sanco Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A4+ 134 Reaffirmed Sara International Ltd Composite WC Limit CRISIL A4+ 920 Reaffirmed Sara International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed Sara Textiles Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Seaboy Fisheries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Seaboy Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed SKG Refractories Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed SKG Refractories Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Tenty Marketing Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 The Bank of Nova Scotia CDs CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Vishindas Holaram Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* * As per the bank sanction terms, the short-term bank loan facility can be either used in Dilipkumar V. Lakhi or in Vishindas Holaram or in both LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Almondz Finanz Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Almondz Global Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Almondz Global Securities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac * *Includes overdraft facility Ambattur Clothing Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Credit Ambattur Clothing Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arisudana Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Arisudana Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed ARN Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 3300 Reaffirmed Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1800 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Loan Fac B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Blue Ocean Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Deccan Polypacks Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed Deccan Polypacks Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Deccan Polypacks Ltd LOC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Deccan Polypacks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 510 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with export bill purchase-discounting, letter of credit, buyers credit, and packing credit Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 270.9 Reaffirmed Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL A- 350.4 Reaffirmed Currency TL Family Health Plan (Tpa) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 55 Reaffirmed Family Health Plan (Tpa) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Credit Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Galaxy Office Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 436.9 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 1017.3 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 585.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Gramalaya Urban and Rural Development Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Assigned Initiatives and Network Loan Fac ICICI Prudential Banking PSU Debt Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative CC* CRISIL AA- 55 Reaffirmed Ltd *Out of Rs. 13.5 billion of Indian Overseas Bank limit of Rs. 2000 Million, Rs. 4700 Million, and Rs. 340 Million is earmarked to DBS Bank Ltd, Royal Bank of Scotland and New India Coop Bank Ltd, Mumbai respectively. Inyati Footwears Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Inyati Footwears Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Credit Inyati Footwears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J and B Engineering and Construction CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Company J and B Engineering and Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 65 Assigned Company Loan Fac JMT Auto Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 670 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ JMT Auto Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 240 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ JMT Auto Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 550 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ JMT Auto Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Kapu Gems Export Packing CRISIL A- 1729 Reaffirmed Credit Kapu Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A- 741 Reaffirmed Credit Kapu Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kerala Electrical and Allied Engg. Co. CC CRISIL B 173.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Kerala Electrical and Allied Engg. Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac KGK Creations (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC ** CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed **Includes a sub-limit of WCDL of Rs.150.0 Million or equivalent USD. KGK Creations (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC & WC demand CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed loan # #Includes a sub-limit of Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) of Rs.50.0 Million and Overdraft facility of Rs.150.0 Million. KGK Creations (India) Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac ^ CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed ^Includes a sub-limit of Pre & Post shipment financing of Rs.30.0 Million each, Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) of Rs.150.0 Million, Bank Guarantee (BG) of Rs.100.0 Million. KGK Creations (India) Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KGK Creations Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Credit ## ##Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit in Foreign Currency of INR 350.0 Million KGK Creations Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Credit ** ** Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit in Foreign Currency of INR 120.0 Million & Bank Guarantee of INR 50.0 million. KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 3300 Reaffirmed Credit *@ *@ Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 1910.00 million & sublimit of Rs. 3300.00 million as Packing Credit against Third Party Unfinanced and non-overdue DDA bills & export bills. KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Credit ## ##Fully interchangeable from post shipment credit to pre-shipment credit for limit of Rs. 350.0 million. KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Credit @@ @@ Interchangeability permitted of Rs.135.0 million of post-shipment credit to pre-shipment credit; includes fully interchangeable sub-limit of Packing Credit against DDA bills under collection. KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 1900 Reaffirmed Credit $$ $$ Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 1266.7million, sublimit of Rs. 422.2 million in the form of sales invoice financing against third party invoice. Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 520.5 Assigned Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Metals United Alloys and Fusion TL CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned Products Ltd Metals United Alloys and Fusion CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Assigned Products Ltd Metals United Alloys and Fusion Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 64.5 Assigned Products Ltd Loan Fac Mono Steel India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 520 Reaffirmed Nakul Enterprise CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Navneet Education Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Neelkanth Town Planners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Neelkanth Town Planners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 180 Assigned Perry Impex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Perry Impex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Radium Creation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 29 Reaffirmed Radium Creation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajesh Rayon Silk Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.9 Assigned Loan Fac Rajesh Rayon Silk Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 58.1 Assigned Ritesh Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 182 Reaffirmed Ritesh Export Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 418 Reaffirmed Credit Ritesh Export Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ritesh Export TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Rubamin Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1200 Reaffirmed Rubamin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rubamin Ltd TL CRISIL A- 325 Reaffirmed S. K. B Builders India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed S. K. B Builders India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed S. K. B Builders India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 75.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Salasar Alloy and Steel Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BB 98.5 Reaffirmed Ltd SAN Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB SAN Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 27 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sanco Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 134 Reaffirmed Sanco Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sara International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 58 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sara International Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22 Reaffirmed Sara Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 510 Reaffirmed Sara Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sara Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Saravana Selvarathnam Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Saravana Selvarathnam Retail Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Saravana Selvarathnam Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 540 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Seaboy Fisheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Seaboy Fisheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Credit SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Shri Shiv Shakti Cot Fab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shri Shiv Shakti Cot Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 103.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Shri Shiv Shakti Cot Fab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 81.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shriprop Dwellers Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 358.5 Assigned Shriprop Dwellers Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 358.5 Assigned Shyam Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Shyam Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 161 Reaffirmed SKG Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 92 Reaffirmed SKG Refractories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SKG Refractories Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Credit STS Products Inc. CC CRISIL BBB+ 113.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A- STS Products Inc. TL CRISIL BBB+ 225 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Swastik Traders CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Swastik Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Tenty Marketing Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Viroo Mal Mulkh Raj Jain Rice Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 580 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Viroo Mal Mulkh Raj Jain Rice Mills Pvt Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB- 190 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 