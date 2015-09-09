Sep 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alligator Designs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Charms Chem Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Dandapat Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Futech Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Futech Projects India Pvt Ltd Clean Bill CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Discounting H Dipak and Co. Export Finance CRISIL A2+ 5850 Reaffirmed Limit H Dipak and Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. Lall Overseas Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 145 Assigned K. Lall overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Koso India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 210 Reaffirmed KSS Petron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5527 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 KSS Petron Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1517.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 KSS Petron Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 180.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Maruti Metal Industries LOC CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Marymatha Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 660 Reaffirmed Mohan Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Piem Hotels Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Piem Hotels Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PMC Rubber Chemicals India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed PMC Rubber Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 112.5 Reaffirmed Real Ispat and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 250 Assigned Real Ispat and Power Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 7 Assigned Fac Real Ispat and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Assigned Rishi Raj Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Rishi Raj Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Sara Sae Pvt Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A2 155 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Sara Sae Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Sara Sae Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 210 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shivalay Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 310 Assigned *Includes sub-limit of Rs.20 million for Bank Guarantee SLK Progressive Veneer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Thampuran Cashews Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Trident Infosol Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned United Electrical Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed United Electrical Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijit Auto Agency India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Abhijit Auto Agency India Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Aditya Flexipack CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed Aditya Flexipack Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ahuja Synfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 368 Assigned Ahuja Synfab Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 232 Assigned Alligator Designs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 380 Reaffirmed Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Limits Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed CBS Publishers and Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 Reaffirmed Charms Chem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.4 Assigned Charms Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Dandapat Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 123 Reaffirmed Dandapat Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Dandapat Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Delvin Formulations Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Delvin Formulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Futech Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Futech Projects India Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Ganga Fabrics CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Himalayiya Ayurvedic Yog Evam Prakartik LT Loan CRISIL B+ 85 Upgraded from Chikitsa Sansthan CRISIL B Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 420 Reaffirmed Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Discounting Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 177 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. Lall Overseas Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned K. Lall overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned K. Lall overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 875 Reaffirmed Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Keshvi Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Koso India Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL A- 140 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with export packing credit /post shipment credit to the extent of Rs.90.00 Million. Interchangeable with export packing credit in foreign currency /post shipment credit in foreign currency to the extent of Rs.70.00 Million and Interchangeable with foreign currency demand loan to the extent of Rs.80.00 Million KSS Petron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5910 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- KSS Petron Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 240 Assigned Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Loan Fac Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 247.5 Assigned Mahidhara Projects Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Maruti Metal Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Maruti Metal Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 130.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Maruti Metal Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B 4.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ Marymatha Construction Company CC CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed MBR Group LT Loan CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned Mittal Processors Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR BBB+ - Assigned Rating M-Star Hotels Palakkad Pvt. Ltd. Cash TL CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B National Highways Authority of India TFB CRISIL AAA 240000 Assigned National Highways Authority of India TFB CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority of India NCD CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority of India TFB CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority of India LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Programme NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd Inland/ Import LOC CRISIL D 8.5 Reaffirmed NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 91.5 Reaffirmed PMC Rubber Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 337.5 Reaffirmed Real Ispat and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Assigned Sara Exports Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 360 Reaffirmed *including sub limit for LC facility of Rs.350 Million and of buyer's credit of Rs.200 Million Sara Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 67 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sara Exports Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed Sara Sae Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL BBB+ 210 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A- Sara Sae Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Downgraded from CRISIL A- SBI Short Term Debt Fund SBI ST Debt Fund* CRISIL AAAmfs - Withdrawal Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 250 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shivalay Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Assigned Shivalay Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 300 Assigned Siddharth Fibre CC CRISIL B+ 116 Reaffirmed Siddharth Fibre TL CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed SLK Progressive Veneer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed SLK Progressive Veneer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thampuran Cashews Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Thampuran Cashews CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Trident Infosol Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned United Electrical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Reaffirmed United Electrical Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL C 60 Reaffirmed Veer Gems Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Veer Gems Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Veer Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Credit Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Purchase Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL AA(SO) 200 Reaffirmed * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd. Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd LT Loan *# CRISIL AA(SO) 1640 Withdrawal #Sublimit of Rs.1500 million for capex letter of credit, buyer's credit, and letter of undertaking Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd NCD * CRISIL AA(SO) 750 Reaffirmed * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)