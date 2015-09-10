Sep 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akarsh Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Akarsh Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Credit Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Co.P.Ltd Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Bhansali Trade Impex LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Bharat Barrel and Drum Manufacturing BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Centum Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 820 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed Credit# Centum Electronics Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed Chandrashekhar Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 850 Reaffirmed Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 109.6 Reaffirmed Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Eastern Power Distribution Company of LOC CRISIL A4 1000 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Ltd Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D Goldstar Metals Ltd Derivatives Fac* CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned *The stated derivatives facility is a Forward Contract Goldstar Metals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd * Bank guarantee is fully interchangeable with letter of credit Hi-Tech Services BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.5 Assigned K S Venkatraman and Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 130 Assigned Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10.9 Reaffirmed Forward Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Lahore Hospital Society BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Lee Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Lee Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Mehru Electrical and Mechanical BG CRISIL A3+ 380 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Mehru Electrical and Mechanical LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed National Export Industries BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Nizmar Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Poonam Drums and Containers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 68.8 Reaffirmed Forward Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 62.8 Reaffirmed Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vipul Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd FD FB+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Marble Palace CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed A.V. Marble Palace Medium TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed A.V. Marble Palace Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Akarsh Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing CC CRISIL BB+ 189.3 Reaffirmed Co.P.Ltd Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.4 Reaffirmed Co.P.Ltd Loan Fac Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Co.P.Ltd Credit Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing TL CRISIL BB+ 70.3 Reaffirmed Co.P.Ltd Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed *sublimit WCDL of Rs.50 Million and Packing Credit Limit(PCL)/Pre-shipment Credit on Foreign Currency(PCFC)/Foreign Documentary Bill Purcahse (FDBP)/Foreign Usance Bill Discounted(FUBP)/Export bill rediscounting(EBRD) of Rs.25 Million. Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed ^Sublimit WCDL of Rs. 80 Million and LC of Rs.100 Million Bhansali Trade Impex CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Bharat Barrel and Drum Manufacturing CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Bharat Barrel and Drum Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Centum Electronics Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed *Two way interchange ability between cash credit and non-fund based working capital limits to the extent of Rs.10 crores. Centum Electronics Ltd CC$ CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed $ 100 percent interchangeability with buyers credit, packing credit and letter of credit. Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 678 Reaffirmed Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1762.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eastern Power Distribution Company of CC CRISIL BB 330 Downgraded Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL BB+; Removed from Watch Developing Eastern Power Distribution Company of Rupee TL CRISIL BB 3701.8 Downgraded Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL BB+; Removed from Watch Developing Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Upgraded from CRISIL C Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL C Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 23.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C Fibro Plastichem India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL C Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 190 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 374 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Ganesh Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Goldstar Metals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India CC CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Hi-Tech Services CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Indo-German International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with LC limits Institute of Public Enterprise TL CRISIL BBB- 610 Reaffirmed Institute of Public Enterprise WC TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 11.9 Assigned Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 26.1 Assigned Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 17.5 Assigned Just Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 4 Assigned Just Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 92 Assigned Just Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL D 4 Assigned K S Venkatraman and Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Krishna Cottex CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Krishna Cottex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Cottex TL CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 21.7 Reaffirmed Lahore Hospital Society CC CRISIL BBB 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lahore Hospital Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 299 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Lahore Hospital Society TL CRISIL BBB 1001 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 705 Assigned Loan Fac Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1985 Assigned Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 310 Assigned Lee Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed Lee Pharma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 143.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lee Pharma Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Credit Lee Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 91.6 Reaffirmed LMMFs Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital CC CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed LMMFs Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital LT Loan CRISIL A 730 Reaffirmed Mehru Electrical and Mechanical CC CRISIL BBB 275 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Mehru Electrical and Mechanical TL CRISIL BBB 30 Outlook Engineers Pvt Ltd revised from Stable and rating Reaffirmed Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 44 Reaffirmed Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 96.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 301.5 Reaffirmed Murlidhar Cotton CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Murlidhar Cotton TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Nagpal Warehouse Inc. TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed National Export Industries CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed National Export Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nizmar Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nizmar Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Poonam Drums and Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Downgraded from CRISIL BB-/Stable Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 76.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Pumarth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raj Rajendra Realtors TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Rajesh Estates and Nirman Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB-(SO) 536 Assigned Rajesh Estates and Nirman Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB-(SO) 2680 Reaffirmed Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 430 Reaffirmed Credit Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 670 Reaffirmed Credit Rukhmani Cottex CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Rukhmani Cottex Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20.4 Reaffirmed Rukhmani Cottex TL CRISIL BB- 14.6 Reaffirmed Sharada Flour Products India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Sharada Flour Products India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Siliguri Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 175 Reaffirmed Siliguri Builders Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Siliguri Builders Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Credit St. Xaviers Educational Trust CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 61 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- St. Xaviers Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 123.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- St. Xaviers Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 115.7 Assigned Loan Fac Supreme Knowledge Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 46 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Supreme Knowledge Foundation TL CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Ukay Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Ukay Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ukay Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 74 Reaffirmed Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 * Reaffirmed * interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.30 Million Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 36.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1.1 Reaffirmed Veer Gems Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 860 Reaffirmed Veer Gems Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed Veer Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vipul Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Vipul Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 7.3 Reaffirmed Credit Vipul Chemicals India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 81.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)