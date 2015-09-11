Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AOV Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 30 Downgraded under LOC from CRISIL A2 AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 250 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A2 AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Chemical De Enterprises LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Eplus Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Fishfa Glass Centre LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Green Shield Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Green Shield Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 55 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 Hasimara Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Integral Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 360 Reassigned Leading Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A1 108 Reaffirmed Credit M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A1 72 Reaffirmed Packing Credit M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A1 19 Reaffirmed Credit Mridhul Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 125 Assigned NGP Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended NGP Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Precision Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Precision Engineering Corporation LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Precision Engineering Corporation TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ramraj Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Ramraj Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Suspended Shri Ram Commodities BG CRISIL A4 105 Withdrawn Shri Ram Commodities Proposal BG CRISIL A4 75 Withdrawn Spark Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Spark Engineering Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended SUL Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed SUL Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Tamil Naadu Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Vikram India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Vikram India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Western Carriers India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended Yashmun Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Yashmun Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd FD Programme FAA+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adinath Jewellery Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A 105 Reaffirmed Credit Adinath Jewellery Exports Pre Shipment CRISIL A 245 Reaffirmed Packing Credit* *Fully interchangeable with Gold Loan Adinath Jewellery Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 380 Assigned Loan Fac AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BBB 33.4 Downgraded TL from CRISIL BBB+ AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 53.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ AOV Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 70.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Chemical De Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 82.5 Suspended Chemical De Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Dev Dhanraj Agri Products International CC CRISIL BB 370 Suspended Pvt Ltd Dev Dhanraj Agri Products International TL CRISIL BB 89.8 Suspended Pvt Ltd Eplus Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Eplus Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Fishfa Glass Centre CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Girija Baburaj and Aswin Kumar LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 180.5 Suspended Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 29.8 Suspended Loan Fac Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 136.4 Suspended Green Shield Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Hasimara Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Hasimara Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 61.2 Reaffirmed Integral Industries Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL BB+ 240 Re-assigned *Interchangeable to CC upto Rs.240 million KVN Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended KVN Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Suspended Laila Sugars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 1300 Reaffirmed Laila Sugars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 165 Reaffirmed Laila Sugars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 235 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leading Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A 2112 Reaffirmed Credit M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A 1408 Reaffirmed Packing Credit M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 940 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 351 Reaffirmed Credit M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Credit M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Packing Credit* *Interchangeable with Gold Loan to the extent of Rs. 75.0 Million Magma Fincorp Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL A- 67.4 Withdrawn Magma Fincorp Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA 1324.4 Withdrawn Mahavir Builders CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahavir Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Moonak Ispat Udyog CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Moonak Ispat Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Moulika Constructions CC CRISIL B 75 Suspended Moulika Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Mridhul Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned NGP Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended NGP Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Nova Textiles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 582.7 Reaffirmed Pratul Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- R. L. Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B- R. L. Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 11.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B- R. L. Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- R. L. Agro Industries Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 103 Upgraded from CRISIL B- R. L. Agro Industries Proposed TL CRISIL B 2 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Ramraj Industries CC CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended Ramraj Industries TL CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Riddhi Siddhi Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 177.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Riddhi Siddhi Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Riddhi Siddhi Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Saraswati Educational Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36 Suspended Loan Fac Saraswati Educational Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BB- 354 Suspended Sarthak Creation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Sarthak Creation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Suspended Sarthak Creation Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 117.9 Suspended Sarthak Creation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Sarthak Creation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 273.8 Suspended Shree Ram Cotton Industries - Botad TL CRISIL BB- 16.7 Assigned Shree Ram Cotton Industries - Botad CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Shree Ram Cotton Industries - Botad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.3 Assigned Loan Fac Spark Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Suspended Spark Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Suspended Loan Fac Spark Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Suspended Srikara Parenterals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Srikara Parenterals Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 25.8 Reaffirmed Srikara Parenterals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 25.2 Reaffirmed Srikara Parenterals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Srikara Parenterals Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 21.8 Reaffirmed SUL Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- SUL Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd Tier II Bond Issue CRISIL AA 700 Reaffirmed Symcom Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Symcom Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tamil Naadu Edible Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 166.3 Assigned Vardhman Ispat Udyog CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Venus Remedies Ltd CC CRISIL D 1050 Reaffirmed Venus Remedies Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 95.7 Reaffirmed Venus Remedies Ltd LOC CRISIL D 6.6 Reaffirmed Venus Remedies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Venus Remedies Ltd TL CRISIL D 1467.7 Reaffirmed Vikhroli Corporate Park Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 5440 Assigned Vikram India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed Vikram India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vikram India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 84 Assigned VSB Paper Products CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended VSB Paper Products LT Loan CRISIL D 90.9 Suspended Western Carriers India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 330 Suspended Yashmun Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Yashmun Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.5 Suspended Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)