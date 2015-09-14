Sep 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Betgeri BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Alert India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Alpha G: Corp Development Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Anup Malleables Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Anupam Rasayan India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 116 Assigned Arora Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Credit Arora Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 19.6 Reaffirmed Arora Knit Fab Pvt Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A4+ 3.7 Reaffirmed Guarantee Arora Knit Fab Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 46.3 Reaffirmed Bharti Enterprises (Holding) Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 14700 Assigned Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A4+ 4.2 Reaffirmed Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Heera Panna Communications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 ITFT Consultancy Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 38000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 33492.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 25000 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A1+ Jindal Steel and Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1 41500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Magnum Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Metro Wireless Engineering (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 110.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Modepro (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Modepro (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Northern Power Distribution Company of LOC CRISIL A4 1000 Reaffirmed Telangana Ltd Northern Power Distribution Company of ST Loan CRISIL D 1433.5 Withdrawal Telangana Ltd Platinum Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Porwal Auto Components Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Porwal Auto Components Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 7 Reaffirmed Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Shardashree Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shriram Capital Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Southern Power Distribution Company of ST Loan CRISIL D 750 Withdrawal Andhra Pradesh Ltd Sri Manjubashini Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Stonex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 82.8 Reaffirmed Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vijay Transtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Vijay Transtech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Vital Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 595 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with PC, packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), bill purchase (BP), foreign bill purchase (FBP), bill discounting (BD), foreign bill discounting (FBD), post shipment demand loan (PSDL), letter of credit and bank guarantee Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 185 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt Ltd ST Loan@ CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed @Sub limit of Rs.300 million overdraft; interchangeable with pre-shipment credit (PC), letter of credit and bank guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Betgeri CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Alert India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Alert India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alert India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Alpha G: Corp Development Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 725 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alpha G: Corp Development Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1975 Reaffirmed Alpha G: Corp Development Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Assigned (SO) Anant Agro Industries (Jaivik Krishi Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Pariyojana) Anant Agro Industries (Jaivik Krishi CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Pariyojana) Anup Malleables Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Anup Malleables Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 53.6 Reaffirmed Anupam Rasayan India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 385 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Anupam Rasayan India Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 545 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 111 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Anupam Rasayan India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 890.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB AP Transco 8.7% Series I/2006 CRISIL A (SO) 300 Watch (Option A)# Developing #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 AP Transco 8.95% Series CRISIL A (SO) 1600 Watch I/2006 (Option B)# Developing #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 AP Transco 8.59% Series CRISIL A (SO) 1570 Watch II/2006 (Option A)# Developing #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 AP Transco 8.69% Series CRISIL A (SO) 1330 Watch II/2006 (Option B)# Developing #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 AP Transco Series I/2008 CRISIL A (SO) 3500 Watch (Option A & B)# Developing #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 APPFC Bond Series I/2004*CRISIL A (SO) 2440 Watch Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013. APPFC Bond Series I/2005*CRISIL A (SO) 5970 Watch Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013. APPFC Bond Series I/2010*CRISIL A (SO) 10530 Watch Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013. APPFC Bond Series CRISIL A (SO) 8980 Watch I&II/2011* Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013. APPFC Bond Series I/2012*CRISIL A (SO) 3140 Watch Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013. APPFC Bond Series CRISIL A (SO) 10000 Watch II/2012* Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013. APSFC 9.48% Bond Series CRISIL A (SO) 2000 Watch V/2012# Developing #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 APSFC 8.5% Bond Series CRISIL A (SO) 1030 Watch II/2008# Developing #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 APSFC 9% Bond Series CRISIL A (SO) 1000 Watch III/2008# Developing #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 APSFC 8.35% Bond Series CRISIL A (SO) 1210 Watch IV/2009# Developing #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 APSFC Bonds Series VII & CRISIL A (SO) 3500 Watch VIII/2014 Developing #Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Arora Industries CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Arora Industries Rupee TL CRISIL BB 75.9 Reaffirmed Arora Knit Fab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 285 Reaffirmed Arora Knit Fab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 51.5 Reaffirmed Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 12.3 Reaffirmed Limits Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Creative Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Creative Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B- East Coast Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB East Coast Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Ekdanta Constructions & Developers Pvt. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Ltd. Loan Fac EMF Microloans Pool - Astha - January Series A PTCs ! CRISIL A+(SO) Upgraded from 2015 CRISIL A- (SO) ! Additionally scheduled excess interest spread (EIS) amounting to Rs. 27.3 million (assuming zero prepayments) also provides credit support to Series A PTCs EMF Microloans Pool - Nava - January Series A PTCs % CRISIL A+(SO) Upgraded from 2015 CRISIL A- (SO) %Additionally scheduled excess interest spread (EIS) amounting to Rs. 27.3million (assuming zero prepayments) also provides credit support to Series A PTCs EMF Microloans Pool - Sapta - December Series A PTCs ^ CRISIL A(SO) Upgraded from 2014 CRISIL BBB(SO) ^ Additionally scheduled excess interest spread (EIS) amounting to Rs. 23.4million (assuming zero prepayments) also provides credit support to Series A PTCs EMF Microloans Pool -Shat - November Series A PTCs $ CRISIL AA+(SO) Upgraded from 2014 CRISIL AA- (SO) $ Additionally scheduled excess interest spread (EIS) amounting to Rs. 30.6 million (assuming zero prepayments) also provides credit support to Series A PTCs Erdre IFMR Capital 2014 Series A1 PTCs * CRISIL AAA(SO) Reaffirmed * Additionally, scheduled cashflows of Rs. 107.3 million and Rs. 56.1 million are available as credit support in the form of subordination to Series A1 PTCs and Series A2 PTCs, respectively, assuming no prepayment and foreclosures Erdre IFMR Capital 2014 Series A2 PTCs * CRISIL AAA(SO) Upgraded from CRISIL AA (SO) * Additionally, scheduled cashflows of Rs. 107.3 million and Rs. 56.1 million are available as credit support in the form of subordination to Series A1 PTCs and Series A2 PTCs, respectively, assuming no prepayment and foreclosures Heera Panna Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Heera Panna Communications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 103.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Infra Moves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Infra Moves Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed Infra Moves Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac Infra Moves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 44 Reaffirmed ITFT Consultancy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ITFT Consultancy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19.1 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 36000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 5500 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 43400 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL AA- Jindal Steel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 144987.6Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Jindal Steel and Power Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 32120 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Joshi Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Joshi Cotex TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned K.N.K. Swamy and Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB M C Medical Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed M C Medical Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 95 Reaffirmed M C Medical Services Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Magnum Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Magnum Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mangalmay Foundation Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 68 Reaffirmed Mangalmay Foundation Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mangalmay Foundation Trust TL CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Metro Wireless Engineering (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Metro Wireless Engineering (India) Pvt Standby Letter of CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Comfort Metro Wireless Engineering (India) Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 34.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Modepro (India) Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Fac Modepro (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned Loan Fac Modepro (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Modepro (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Nischint Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Nischint Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Loan Fac Northern Power Distribution Company of CC CRISIL BB 1500 Downgraded Telangana Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Northern Power Distribution Company of Rupee TL CRISIL BB 10849.5 Downgraded Telangana Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Platinum Fabrics Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 96 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Platinum Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 205.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Porwal Auto Components Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Porwal Auto Components Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pravara Medical Trust TL CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 167.5 Reaffirmed Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 167 Reaffirmed Rocksand Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 94 Reaffirmed Rocksand Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shardashree Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 82.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shardashree Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Shardashree Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 330 Assigned Skyline Prashasti Lease Rental CRISIL BB 350 Upgraded from Discounting Loan CRISIL BB- Skyline Prashasti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 650 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Southern Power Distribution Company of CC CRISIL BB 230.3 Downgraded Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Southern Power Distribution Company of Rupee TL CRISIL BB 30669.7 Downgraded Andhra Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Sprouts Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 94.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Manjubashini Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Sri Manjubashini Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 109.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Manjubashini Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10.5 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Vangalamman Farms India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Sri Vangalamman Farms India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Stonex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Sulochana Agro and Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 67.5 Reaffirmed Sulochana Agro and Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 28 Reaffirmed Sulochana Agro and Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 54.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Tiny Baby CC CRISIL B+ 10 Notice of Withdrawal Trident Creation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Vijay Transtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vijay Transtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Vital Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vital Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- White Gold Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 5 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with PC, packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), bill purchase (BP), foreign bill purchase (FBP), bill discounting (BD), foreign bill discounting (FBD), post shipment demand loan (PSDL), letter of credit and bank guarantee -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)