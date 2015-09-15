Sep 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) BG CRISIL A4 5.3 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Annapurna Constructions and BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded Transmissions Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Annapurna Constructions and Proposed BG CRISIL A4 27 Downgraded Transmissions Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Arix Ceramic Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Arun Polymers BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Arun Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 75.5 Reaffirmed Aryan Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Backbone Enterprises Ltd BG* CRISIL A2 2775 Suspended * Includes LC Limit of Rs.200 Million Backbone Enterprises Ltd BG** CRISIL A2 1000 Suspended ** Includes LC Limit of Rs.300 Million Backbone Enterprises Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 200 Suspended Backbone Enterprises Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 250 Suspended ^ Letter of Credit of Rs. 250 Million is interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Bipin Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Chemfab Alkalis Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed Chemfab Alkalis Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 55 Reaffirmed Coastal Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Coastal Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Coastal Agro Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 1 Assigned Loan Fac Datta Meghe Institute of Medical BG CRISIL A4 160 Assigned Sciences DEE Control and Electric Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed G.M. Dalui and Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed G.M. Dalui and Sons Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed G.M. Dalui and Sons Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed G.M. Dalui and Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed G.M. Dalui and Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3 120 Assigned Gian Chand and Sons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Impex Diamonds Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed * Fully interchageable with post shipment credit Impex Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 205 Assigned Credit K P Transports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Loghorn Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.1 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Forward P. Das Infrastructures BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Pradeep Metals Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3+ 225 Assigned Purchase Pradeep Metals Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 225 Assigned Foreign Currency R.K. Steel Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned R.K. Steel Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Royal Plywood Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Samrat Forgings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed Samrat Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Samrudh Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Samrudh Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Shree Prabhu Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Sree Triumala Steel Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sree Triumala Steel Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed SRS Real Estate Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 197.8 Suspended Tata Motors Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 251 Reaffirmed Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 68 Reaffirmed UPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) CC CRISIL B- 70 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) Export Packing CRISIL B- 5 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Credit CRISIL D Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 19 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL D Annapurna Constructions and CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded Transmissions Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Arix Ceramic Industries TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Arix Ceramic Industries CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Arun Polymers CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Aryan Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Assigned Loan Fac Aryan Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned Backbone Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 750 Suspended Backbone Enterprises Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 500 Suspended Bharat Hatcheries CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bharat Hatcheries TL CRISIL B+ 47.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bhilai Institute of Technology Trust TL CRISIL B 97.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bipin Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Discounting Bipin Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 34.5 Assigned Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.5 Assigned Loan Fac Chemfab Alkalis Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Chemfab Alkalis Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Coastal Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Coastal Agro Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Coastal Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 34.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Datta Meghe Institute of Medical CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Sciences DEE Control and Electric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1100 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 5555 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 16345 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Express Exclusive Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 2000 Assigned G.M. Dalui and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Fac Gian Chand and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Gian Chand and Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Gian Chand and Sons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Girindra Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Go-Green Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Go-Green Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed Harit Fabtex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Harit Fabtex India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Harit Fabtex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jai Bhavani Furnishing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Jai Maakali Poultry Farms CC CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jai Maakali Poultry Farms LT Loan CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- K P Transports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Kamran Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kamran Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Credit Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 7500 Reaffirmed Credit Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 9250 Reaffirmed Credit Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 6110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 2500 Reaffirmed Credit Kiran Jewelry Export Packing CRISIL A- 240 Reaffirmed Credit Kiran Jewelry Post Shipment CRISIL A- 1110 Reaffirmed Credit K-Lite Industries Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned K-Lite Industries CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned KNK Nexgen Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 58.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 84.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Loghorn Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loghorn Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR A- Assigned Rating Monarch Info Tech Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Monarch Info Tech Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Loan Fac National Industries - Faridkot TL CRISIL B+ 6.5 Assigned National Industries - Faridkot CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned National Industries - Faridkot Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac P. Das Infrastructures CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd Line of Credit* CRISIL BB 147.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs.132 million , Packing Credit Rs.10.0 million, letter of Credit Rs.20.0 million and Bank Guarantee of Rs.10 million Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 27.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 175.3 Reaffirmed Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 702.3 Reaffirmed Pradeep Metals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Assigned Pradeep Metals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 54 Assigned Loan Fac Pradeep Metals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 166 Assigned R.K. Steel Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 300 Assigned R.K. Steel Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Royal Plywood Industries CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Royal Plywood Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Samrat Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 168 Reaffirmed Samrat Forgings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Samrat Forgings Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45.6 Reaffirmed Samrudh Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 106.2 Assigned Samrudh Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Samrudh Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned SGS Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Shree Prabhu Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Prabhu Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Ram Industries (Harij) CC CRISIL B+ 97.5 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Industries (Harij) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Saptashrungi Company CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 620 Reaffirmed Sree Triumala Steel Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Sree Triumala Steel Enterprises Channel Financing CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Sree Triumala Steel Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Sri Ganapathy Agency CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Sri Ganapathy Agency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Jayalakshmi Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Sri Jayalakshmi Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Withdrawal Loan Fac Sri Jayalakshmi Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Withdrawal SRS Real Estate Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2355.1 Suspended Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 13.7 Reaffirmed Limits Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.7 Assigned Loan Fac Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 20.3 Assigned Swarnalaxmi Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 53.4 Assigned Loan Fac Swarnalaxmi Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 16.4 Assigned Swarnalaxmi Mercantile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 30.2 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd BG CRISIL AA 45060 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA 80000 Reaffirmed Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 635 Reaffirmed Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 65.2 Assigned Loan Fac United Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ United Industries TL CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ UPL Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 11500 Reaffirmed * fully interchangeable between Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan, FCNRB, packing credit in INR, packing credit in foreign currency, export bill discounting in INR and foreign currency, Buyers credit for imports and domestic purchases and Domestic sales bill discounting. UPL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Venus Remedies Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Venus Remedies Ltd CC CRISIL D 1050 Reaffirmed Venus Remedies Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 95.7 Reaffirmed Venus Remedies Ltd LOC CRISIL D 255 Reaffirmed Venus Remedies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Venus Remedies Ltd TL CRISIL D 1467.7 Assigned Vijay Breeding Farm and Hatcheries CC CRISIL B+ 40.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vijay Breeding Farm and Hatcheries TL CRISIL B+ 24.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL AA(SO) 200 Reaffirmed * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd. Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL AA(SO) 1250 Assigned * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.