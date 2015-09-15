Sep 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 14, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) BG CRISIL A4 5.3 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL D
Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL D
Annapurna Constructions and BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded
Transmissions Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
A4+
Annapurna Constructions and Proposed BG CRISIL A4 27 Downgraded
Transmissions Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
A4+
Arix Ceramic Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Arun Polymers BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed
Arun Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 75.5 Reaffirmed
Aryan Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned
Backbone Enterprises Ltd BG* CRISIL A2 2775 Suspended
* Includes LC Limit of Rs.200 Million
Backbone Enterprises Ltd BG** CRISIL A2 1000 Suspended
** Includes LC Limit of Rs.300 Million
Backbone Enterprises Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 200 Suspended
Backbone Enterprises Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 250 Suspended
^ Letter of Credit of Rs. 250 Million is interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Bipin Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 55 Reaffirmed
Coastal Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed
Coastal Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Coastal Agro Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Datta Meghe Institute of Medical BG CRISIL A4 160 Assigned
Sciences
DEE Control and Electric Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
G.M. Dalui and Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
G.M. Dalui and Sons Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
G.M. Dalui and Sons Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
G.M. Dalui and Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
G.M. Dalui and Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3 120 Assigned
Gian Chand and Sons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Impex Diamonds Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchageable with post shipment credit
Impex Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 205 Assigned
Credit
K P Transports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loghorn Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.1 Reaffirmed
Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Forward
P. Das Infrastructures BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed
Pradeep Metals Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3+ 225 Assigned
Purchase
Pradeep Metals Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 225 Assigned
Foreign Currency
R.K. Steel Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
R.K. Steel Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Royal Plywood Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Samrat Forgings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed
Samrat Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Samrudh Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
Samrudh Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
Shree Prabhu Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Sree Triumala Steel Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sree Triumala Steel Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
SRS Real Estate Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 197.8 Suspended
Tata Motors Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed
Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 251 Reaffirmed
Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 68 Reaffirmed
UPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6500 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) CC CRISIL B- 70 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL D
Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) Export Packing CRISIL B- 5 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd Credit CRISIL D
Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 19 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL D
Annapurna Constructions and CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded
Transmissions Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
BB-
Arix Ceramic Industries TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Arix Ceramic Industries CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Arun Polymers CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Aryan Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aryan Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned
Backbone Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 750 Suspended
Backbone Enterprises Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 500 Suspended
Bharat Hatcheries CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Bharat Hatcheries TL CRISIL B+ 47.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Bhilai Institute of Technology Trust TL CRISIL B 97.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Bipin Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Discounting
Bipin Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 34.5 Assigned
Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Coastal Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
Coastal Agro Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Coastal Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 34.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Datta Meghe Institute of Medical CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Sciences
DEE Control and Electric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1100 Reaffirmed
Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 5555 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 16345 Reaffirmed
Export Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Express Exclusive Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 2000 Assigned
G.M. Dalui and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed
Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Fac
Gian Chand and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed
Gian Chand and Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Gian Chand and Sons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Girindra Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Go-Green Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Go-Green Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed
Harit Fabtex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Harit Fabtex India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB-
Harit Fabtex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 160 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Jai Bhavani Furnishing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned
Jai Maakali Poultry Farms CC CRISIL D 95 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Jai Maakali Poultry Farms LT Loan CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
K P Transports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Kamran Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Kamran Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed
Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 7500 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 9250 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 6110 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 2500 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kiran Jewelry Export Packing CRISIL A- 240 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kiran Jewelry Post Shipment CRISIL A- 1110 Reaffirmed
Credit
K-Lite Industries Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned
K-Lite Industries CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned
KNK Nexgen Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 58.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 84.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Loghorn Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loghorn Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed
Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR A- Assigned
Rating
Monarch Info Tech Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Monarch Info Tech Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
National Industries - Faridkot TL CRISIL B+ 6.5 Assigned
National Industries - Faridkot CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
National Industries - Faridkot Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
P. Das Infrastructures CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd Line of Credit* CRISIL BB 147.5 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs.132 million ,
Packing Credit Rs.10.0 million, letter of Credit Rs.20.0 million and
Bank Guarantee of Rs.10 million
Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 27.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 175.3 Reaffirmed
Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed
Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 702.3 Reaffirmed
Pradeep Metals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Assigned
Pradeep Metals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 54 Assigned
Loan Fac
Pradeep Metals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 166 Assigned
R.K. Steel Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 300 Assigned
R.K. Steel Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Royal Plywood Industries CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Royal Plywood Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Samrat Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 168 Reaffirmed
Samrat Forgings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Samrat Forgings Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45.6 Reaffirmed
Samrudh Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 106.2 Assigned
Samrudh Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
Samrudh Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned
SGS Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed
Shree Prabhu Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shree Prabhu Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shree Ram Industries (Harij) CC CRISIL B+ 97.5 Reaffirmed
Shree Ram Industries (Harij) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Saptashrungi Company CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed
Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 620 Reaffirmed
Sree Triumala Steel Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Sree Triumala Steel Enterprises Channel Financing CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Sree Triumala Steel Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Sri Ganapathy Agency CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned
Sri Ganapathy Agency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Jayalakshmi Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Sri Jayalakshmi Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Sri Jayalakshmi Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Withdrawal
SRS Real Estate Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2355.1 Suspended
Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed
Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 13.7 Reaffirmed
Limits
Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 20.3 Assigned
Swarnalaxmi Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 53.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Swarnalaxmi Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 16.4 Assigned
Swarnalaxmi Mercantile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 30.2 Assigned
Tata Motors Ltd BG CRISIL AA 45060 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA 80000 Reaffirmed
Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 635 Reaffirmed
Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed
Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 65.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
United Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
United Industries TL CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
UPL Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 11500 Reaffirmed
* fully interchangeable between Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan, FCNRB,
packing credit in INR, packing credit in foreign currency, export bill discounting
in INR and foreign currency, Buyers credit for imports and domestic purchases and
Domestic sales bill discounting.
UPL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Venus Remedies Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed
Venus Remedies Ltd CC CRISIL D 1050 Reaffirmed
Venus Remedies Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 95.7 Reaffirmed
Venus Remedies Ltd LOC CRISIL D 255 Reaffirmed
Venus Remedies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed
Venus Remedies Ltd TL CRISIL D 1467.7 Assigned
Vijay Breeding Farm and Hatcheries CC CRISIL B+ 40.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Vijay Breeding Farm and Hatcheries TL CRISIL B+ 24.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL AA(SO) 200 Reaffirmed
* Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd.
Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL AA(SO) 1250 Assigned
* Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
