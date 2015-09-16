Sep 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3.15 Reaffirmed Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 290 Reaffirmed Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 213 Reaffirmed Credit Deccan Mechanical and Chemical BG CRISIL A2+ 145 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Deccan Mechanical and Chemical LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Deccan Mechanical and Chemical Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Eastman Industries Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Eastman Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Ecoplast Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed Ecoplast Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 85 Reaffirmed Fusion Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Harisun Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned J. M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1675 Reaffirmed Jadwet Trading Company BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd LOG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.8 Reaffirmed Lamina Foundries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 9.1 Reaffirmed Purchase Lamina Foundries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 54.7 Reaffirmed Lamina International Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Credit Lamina International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Lamina Suspension Products Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 19 Reaffirmed Lamina Suspension Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 163.5 Reaffirmed Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A1 825 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with import letter of credit (LC) and interchangeable with standby LC to the extent of Rs.550 million. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 18330 Reaffirmed N. S. Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned N. S. Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Assigned N. S. Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Nutech Global Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Shree Cement Ltd Non-FBL$** CRISIL A1+ 6 Assigned $ Fund based and non fund based limits are fully interchangeable,** Non Fund Based limits consist of Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee/ Standby Letter of Credit / Letter of undertaking. SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 299.4 Suspended Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Swim Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed The National Small Industries CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.2.0 Billion) Toyota Financial Services India Ltd Rs.11 Billion ST CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed Debt Programme (Including CP) (Including Commercial Paper) United Exports Bill CRISIL D 150 Downgraded Pur-Discounting Fac from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Aran Motors CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Aran Motors LT Loan CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed Arya Tankers Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 1334 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Ashwani Goyal CC CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned Ashwani Goyal TL CRISIL B- 99.6 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 23.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 119.7825Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 33.5675 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 61.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50.8 Reaffirmed BN Precast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.6 Reaffirmed BN Precast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 77 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BN Precast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40.4 Reaffirmed Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 411.6 Reaffirmed Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 258.4 Reaffirmed CMJ Breweries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 544 Upgraded from CRISIL B- CMJ Breweries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 114 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- CMJ Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1643 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 107 Reaffirmed Credit DDPL Global Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Deccan Mechanical and Chemical CC CRISIL BBB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Deccan Mechanical and Chemical Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Limits Eastman Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed Credit Eastman Industries Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Eastman Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed Ecoplast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ecoplast Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Ecoplast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1.2 Reaffirmed Ecoplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 27.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fusion Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Fusion Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Fusion Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GNI Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned Overdraft Fac H P Rama Reddy Lease Rental CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Discounting Loan Harihar Industries - Kadi TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Harihar Industries - Kadi CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Harihar Industries - Kadi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Harisun Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Harisun Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned J. K. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed J. K. Rice Mills WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed J. M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 700 Reaffirmed J. M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Jadwet Trading Company CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Jadwet Trading Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jadwet Trading Company Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 39.2 Reaffirmed Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Karnataka Turned Components Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Karnataka Turned Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 56 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Karnataka Turned Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 44 Reaffirmed Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Kedareshwar Fibers CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Kedareshwar Fibers TL CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 185 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 372 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Lamina Foundries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lamina Foundries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Lamina Foundries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 34.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lamina Suspension Products Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 92 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lamina Suspension Products Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG - - - Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A 1950 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with import LC and interchangeable with stand by LC to the extent of Rs.1025 million Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG@ CRISIL A 2700 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with LC to the extent of Rs.1000 million Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG # CRISIL A 1800 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A 4550 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with LC to the extent of Rs.500 million Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd CC## CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed ## Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and bank guarantee Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed ^^ Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac@@ CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed @@ Interchangeable with line of credit for short-term loans Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL*** CRISIL A 2600 Reaffirmed *** Interchangeable with the following limits: Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1645 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Micro Supreme Auto Industries India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Micro Supreme Auto Industries India Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 52 Reaffirmed Ltd N. S. Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 103.6 Assigned N. S. Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 76.7 Assigned N. S. Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 390 Assigned N. S. Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 105.1 Assigned Loan Fac N. S. Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 181 Assigned North Eastern Educare and Research Pvt TL CRISIL B- 144.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Nutech Global Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Nutech Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nutech Global Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 6.8 Reaffirmed Credit Nutech Global Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.1 Reaffirmed Purple Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Purple Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BB 33.5 Reaffirmed Shree Cement Ltd FB Fac$* CRISIL AAA 8 Assigned $ Fund based and non fund based limits are fully interchangeable,* Fund Based limits consists of Cash credit / Working Capital Demand Loan / Buyers credit / Short Term Loan. Shrivision Towers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+(SO) 250 Assigned Shrivision Towers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+(SO) 250 Assigned Loan Fac Sree Karpagamoorthy Automobiles CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Sree Karpagamoorthy Automobiles CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Lakshmi Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned Sri Sai Lakshmi Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 56.5 Assigned Sri Sai Lakshmi Rice Mill Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 51.5 Assigned SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB 850 Suspended SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1093.1 Suspended Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 49 Reaffirmed Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B- 9 Reaffirmed Swim Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Swim Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Tech Sutre Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned Tech Sutre Industries Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned The Dolaguri Tea Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed The Dolaguri Tea Co Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned The Haryana State Cooperative Supply CC * CRISIL A- 25000 Reaffirmed and Marketing Federation Ltd * Interchangeable with short-term loan The Haryana State Cooperative Supply Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 45000 Assigned and Marketing Federation Ltd Loan Fac Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 3000 Assigned Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 14000 Reaffirmed United Exports CC CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- United Exports Packing Credit CRISIL D 330 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- United Exports TL CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)