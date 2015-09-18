Sep 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of 16 & 17 September, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auto Czars BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Axis Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Baba Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Deccan Mechanical and Chemical BG CRISIL A2+ 145 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Deccan Mechanical and Chemical LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Deccan Mechanical and Chemical Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Deva Interiors Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A4 35 Assigned * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Igloo Dairy Service Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Notice of Withdrawal Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Jagdish Agro Foods BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Reaffirmed Jagdish Agro Foods Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.7 Reaffirmed Forward Kallam Brothers Cottons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Kallam Brothers Cottons Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Kallam Brothers Cottons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned K P L Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 L&T Technology Services Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Moolans International Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Nutech Global Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed P.B.I Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Passion Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27 Assigned PCI Ltd LOC CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 PCP International Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 650 Reaffirmed Power Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed PCI Ltd BG CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 R. N. Dobariya BG CRISIL A2 600 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sabitri Traders Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Sabitri Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sabitri Traders Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 346.1 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed SSP Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed SSP Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed TCG Lifesciences Export Packing CRISIL A2 50 Notice of Credit @ Withdrawal @Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency/post-shipment credit in foreign currency TCG Lifesciences LOC $ CRISIL A2 60 Notice of Withdrawal $ Interchangeable with standby letter of credit to the extent of Rs.10 million, bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.40 million, buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.50 million Tuni Textile Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.6 Assigned Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 22.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhitech Energycon Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Abhitech Energycon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 26.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Abhitech Energycon Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28.6 Reaffirmed Amar Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 182 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Amar Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 18 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Amar Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Arjav Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 4090 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Arjav Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 4550 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Arjav Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 360 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Arya Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Arya Industries TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned Auto Czars CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Auto Czars Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 8500 Assigned Issue (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Tier II CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Bonds Issue (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 60000 Reaffirmed Bonds Issue Baba Saw Mill CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Bansi Mall Management Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 2063.9 Reaffirmed Bioworld Merchandising India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed DDPL Global Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Deccan Mechanical and Chemical CC CRISIL BBB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Deccan Mechanical and Chemical Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Limits Deva Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Gudimetla Sundara Rami Reddy and CompanyCC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed GVRMP Whagdhari Ribbanpally Tollway Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB 2020 Assigned Ltd Hem Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Igloo Dairy Service Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Notice of Withdrawal Igloo Dairy Service Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 24 Withdrawal Loan Fac Igloo Dairy Service Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 306 Withdrawal IndoSpace FWS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A-(SO) 275 Upgraded from Discounting Loan CRISIL BBB(SO) IndoSpace FWS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Withdrawal Loan Fac Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9.9 Reaffirmed Jagdish Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jagdish Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jagdish Agro Foods TL# CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B # Includes Sub limit for onetime import LC-DA basis for import of machinery usance of 720 days from Bill of Lading Johar Automobiles Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Johar Petro Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed K P L Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B- K P L Steel Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 77.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- K.S. Granites CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kallam Brothers Cottons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 365 Assigned Kallam Brothers Cottons Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Kallam Brothers Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Assigned Kallam Brothers Cottons Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Credit Kalpana Natural Forest Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kalpana Natural Forest Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed KMB Granite Quarriers CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B L&T Technology Services Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Micro Supreme Auto Industries India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Micro Supreme Auto Industries India Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 52 Reaffirmed Ltd Moolans International Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Purchase Neo Builders and Developers TL CRISIL D 200 Assigned Nutech Global Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Nutech Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nutech Global Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 6.8 Reaffirmed Credit Nutech Global Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.1 Reaffirmed P.B.I Construction Company CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed P.B.I Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Passion Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned Passion Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned Loan Fac Passion Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned PCI Ltd CC CRISIL D 509.3 Downgraded from CRISIL C PCI Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 684 Downgraded from CRISIL C PCP International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed PCP International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 113.5 Reaffirmed Power Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 70 (Upgraded from CRISIL B R. M. Realty Developers CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B R. M. Realty Developers TL CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B R. N. Dobariya Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Renaissance Spaces LT Loan CRISIL BB 180 Assigned Renaissance Spaces LT Loan CRISIL BB 180 Assigned Ruchita Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 680 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ruchita Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 300 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Ruchita Gold Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 359.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2190 Reaffirmed Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd CC CRISIL C 209 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL C 92 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 139 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Scintillating Jewellery Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Loan Fac Scintillating Jewellery Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 258 Assigned Credit Scintillating Jewellery Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 342 Assigned Credit Shivam Castor Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 108 Reaffirmed Shivam Castor Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 39.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivam Castor Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 42.9 Reaffirmed SSP Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 153.8 Reaffirmed SSP Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed SSP Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 20.2 Reaffirmed Subhshri Developers Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Subhshri Developers Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned SunBorne Energy Gujarat One Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1440 Reaffirmed TCG Lifesciences Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 200 Notice of Credit ** Withdrawal **Interchangeable with cash credit/working capital demand loan (WCDL)/packing credit in foreign currency/post-shipment credit in foreign currency TCG Lifesciences Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 33.9 Reaffirmed TCG Lifesciences LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 253.1 Reaffirmed TCG Lifesciences WC Demand Loan % CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed %Interchangeable with export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/post-shipment credit in foreign currency. TCG Lifesciences WC TL * CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with pre- and post-shipment credit TCG Lifesciences Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 479.1 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal The Haryana State Cooperative Supply CC* CRISIL A- 34500 Reaffirmed and Marketing Federation Ltd *Interchangeable with short-term loan The Haryana State Cooperative Supply Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 35500 Reaffirmed and Marketing Federation Ltd Loan Fac Tripathi Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tripathi Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Tuni Textile Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.9 Assigned Loan Fac Tuni Textile Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 48.5 Assigned Vishal Tubes and Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Vision Minerals and Energy CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Vision Minerals and Energy Export Packing CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 97.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 33 Downgraded from CRISIL B Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 