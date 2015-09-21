Sep 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Money Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1000 Million Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Gears Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A3+ 330 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.40.0 million Bharat Gears Ltd LOC *# CRISIL A3+ 170 Reaffirmed *#Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee BPS Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Dharia Switchgear and Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Diamines and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Diamines and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed E G Pharmaceuticals LOC * CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit Exim Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Exim Logistics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 7.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Jasch Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Jasch Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed **Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Short -Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 26900 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3100 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed **Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed **Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Living Media India Ltd LOC * CRISIL A3 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ * Interchangeable with bank guarantee N. S. Nayak and Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Panna International Foreign CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase PTC India Financial Services Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 11500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.10.5 Billion RSV Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Assigned Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Shree Salasar Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 1.7 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Ambica International Food Company Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 179.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit Shri Ambica International Food Company Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 78.1 Reaffirmed Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 112.8 Reaffirmed TV Today Network Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed TV Today Network Ltd LOC ** CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed ** Letter of credit interchangeable with bank guarantee Universal Precision Screws Export Packing CRISIL A3 110 Suspension Credit & Export Revoked Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Universal Precision Screws Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 3 Suspension Forward Revoked Universal Precision Screws LOC CRISIL A3 70 Suspension Revoked Varun Beverages Ltd CP CRISIL A1 2500 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1241.6 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 750 Reaffirmed Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Advance Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Advance Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Asha Diamond Export Packing CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Credit * *Fully interchangeable with post shipment credit Asha Diamond Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Loan Fac Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd LOC # CRISIL B 170 Upgraded from CRISIL B- # Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.80 million Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Asian Pre-Lam Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 47.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Bhagwan Auto Products TL CRISIL B+ 36.6 Assigned Bhagwan Auto Products CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Bhagwan Auto Products Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 36.6 Assigned Limits Bharat Gears Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.90.0 million Bharat Gears Ltd CC # CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with export packing credit Bharat Gears Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed Bharat Gears Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Caliber Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Caliber Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Dharia Switchgear and Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Diamines and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Diamines and Chemicals Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 92 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Diamines and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 81.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Diamines and Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB D-Vois Communications Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- E G Pharmaceuticals CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Essel Mining and Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Assigned Essel Mining and Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 5600 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post-shipment discounting/bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA 1850 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 2350 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed Currency TL Essel Mining and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1100 Reaffirmed Exim Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Exim Logistics Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 65 Assigned HCY Warehousing Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A-(SO) 25 Upgraded from Discounting Loan CRISIL BBB (SO) # #The structured obligation (SO) rating continues as the lease rental discounting loan has a debt service reserve account and an escrow mechanism HCY Warehousing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 275 Withdrawal Loan Fac Intimate Jewels (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Intimate Jewels (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Loan Fac Jasch Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed Jasch Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 17.7 Reaffirmed Credit Jasch Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 53 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 33500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 13150 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 23350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 117400 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7900 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3290 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Living Media India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 625 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Living Media India Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Downgraded Limits # from CRISIL BBB # Interchangeable with Proposed Non Fund Based Limits Living Media India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Living Media India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB N. S. Nayak and Sons Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed N. S. Nayak and Sons TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Nakoda Agro Tech CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Nakoda Agro Tech TL CRISIL B+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Panna International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Panna International Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 18.4 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Popatlal Nathalal Shah Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 271 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Popatlal Nathalal Shah Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 599 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Prime Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Prime Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 89.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Prime Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned PTC India Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2150 Reaffirmed R. K. Ganapathi Chettiar CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB RSV Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Saroj Prints (Chennai) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Saroj Prints (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Saroj Prints (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shiv Industries (Food) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Shiv Industries (Food) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Shree Salasar Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 126 Assigned Shree Salasar Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Shri Ambica International Food Company CC CRISIL BB 640 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Ambica International Food Company Export Packing CRISIL BB 545.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit Shri Ambica International Food Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 147.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Shri Ambica International Food Company Standby Line of CRISIL BB 53 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit Shri Ambica International Food Company TL CRISIL BB 255 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sonalac Paints and Coatings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Sonalac Paints and Coatings Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned Sony India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2600 Reaffirmed Sony India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA 7100 Assigned Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 770 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 351.9 Assigned Loan Fac Steelways Enterprises CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Steelways Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 569.8 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 36.5 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 55.2 Assigned Suryoday Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Suryoday Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 44.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suryoday Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15.8 Reaffirmed TKG Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed TKG Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 87.1 Reaffirmed TV Today Network Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ TV Today Network Ltd CC * CRISIL AA- 920 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ *Includes limits of Rs.750 million interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, and working capital demand loan TV Today Network Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ TV Today Network Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Universal Precision Screws TL CRISIL BBB- 114.1 Suspension Revoked Uttaranchal Industries CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Varun Beverages Ltd NCD CRISIL A 3000 Assigned Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL A 3085 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 1894.5 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A 9187.7 Reaffirmed Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Vivek Agro Foods CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Vivek Agro Foods LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed White Bricks Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed White Bricks Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 145 Reaffirmed Wonder Fibromats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 52.5 Assigned Wonder Fibromats Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 72.5 Assigned Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 63.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)