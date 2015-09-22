Sep 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akzo Nobel India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 523750 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Ficus Pax Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Indiabulls Finance Company Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 10490 Reaffirmed Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 408 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3+ 55 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A2 Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Loan Fac Juneja Construction Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 47.8 Reaffirmed K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Lambodhara Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Lambodhara Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Pur - Dis Fac CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed ^ ^ Packing Credit facility one way interchangeable to bill discounting facility. Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit ^ CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed ^ Packing Credit facility one way interchangeable to bill discounting facility. Manaf P.B. BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed N A R Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed N.S. Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed N.S. Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Oxigen Services India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Assigned Point Perfect Transcription Services BG CRISIL A4+ 2.1 Reaffirmed India Pvt Point Perfect Transcription Services Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed India Pvt Prime Shoes BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Prime Shoes LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Prime Shoes Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned R.N. Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed R.R. Agro Foods Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A2 260# # Sub-Limit of Rs 40 Millong for bank guarantee Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A2 50# Shree Vaishnav metal and power pvt BG CRISIL A2 10# Shree Vaishnav metal and power pvt LOC CRISIL A2 100# Shree Vaishnav Wire and Rod Pvt BG CRISIL A2 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shree Vaishnav Wire and Rod Pvt LOC CRISIL A2 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shree Vaishnav Wire and Rod Pvt Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sri Padmavati Energy Solutions India Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Padmavati Energy Solutions India Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac The Fertilisers and Chemicals BG CRISIL A4 520.6 Downgraded Travancore Ltd from CRISIL A4+ The Fertilisers and Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4 3450.6 Downgraded Travancore Ltd from CRISIL A4+ The Shivalika Rugs Derivatives Fac CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Toyo Springs Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Suspended Toyo Springs Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Toyo Springs Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Vasavi Plast Industries LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Vijmohan Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Zydus Healthcare LOC ** CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aathi Velan Mills CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Aathi Velan Mills Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL BB- Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Credit Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 37500 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AAA 12500 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and packing credit in foreign currency Cadila Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 7629 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 5921 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Everest Steel Rolling Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 100 Suspended Everest Steel Rolling Mills Proposed TL CRISIL B 18 Suspended Ficus Pax Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 175 Suspended Ficus Pax Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 33.1 Suspended Freightcan Global Logistics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 5972.2 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 9027.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 52000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 166702.2Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 46307.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 321.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB+ Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 76.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ IPCA Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11825 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities. Jai Ambay Fertilisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jaya Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 480 Suspended Loan Fac Juneja Construction Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 115 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lambodhara Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 235 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Lambodhara Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 282 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Manaf P.B. CC CRISIL B 59 Reaffirmed Manaf P.B. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac N A R Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed N.S. Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed N.S. Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 153 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Option Oxides pvt CC CRISIL D 148 Reaffirmed Option Oxides pvt LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Option Oxides pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 146 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Option Oxides pvt TL CRISIL D 66 Reaffirmed OSL Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned OSL Automotives Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Oxigen Services India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Point Perfect Transcription Services TL CRISIL BB- 61.2 Reaffirmed India Pvt Prime Shoes Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL B+ Prime Shoes Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 56.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ R.N. Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Credit R.R. Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended R.R. Agro Foods Letter of Comfort CRISIL B+ 12.7 Suspended R.R. Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.4 Suspended Loan Fac R.R. Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 29.9 Suspended Rajmahal Silks CC CRISIL BBB- 92.5 Suspended Rajmahal Textiles CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended Rakesh Folding Works CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Rakesh Folding Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rakesh Folding Works TL CRISIL B 13 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 225# Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 300*# * Sub-Limit of Rs50 Millon for bills discounting and interchangeable with letter of credit upto Rs150 Millon Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 150# Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 190# Loan Fac Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt STandby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50# Credit Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 250# Shree Vaishnav metal and power pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 100# Shree Vaishnav metal and power pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 50# Shree Vaishnav metal and power pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 312.7# Shree Vaishnav metal and power pvt TL CRISIL BBB+ 227.3# Shree Vaishnav Wire and Rod Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shree Vaishnav Wire and Rod Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shree Vaishnav Wire and Rod Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 55 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Shree Vaishnav Wire and Rod Pvt TL CRISIL BBB+ 312.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ SRC Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 24 Assigned Loan Fac SRC Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 97.5 Assigned Sree Karpagambal Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 308.3 Reaffirmed Sree Karpagambal Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 41.7 Reaffirmed Sree Narayan Builders CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Padmavati Energy Solutions India CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Padmavati Energy Solutions India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Tamilnadu State Transport Corporation CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned The Fertilisers and Chemicals CC CRISIL C 6500 Downgraded Travancore Ltd from CRISIL BB- The Shivalika Rugs Export Packing CRISIL BB 18 Assigned Credit The Shivalika Rugs Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 6.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 668.9 Assigned Toyo Springs Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Suspended Toyo Springs Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Umesh Education Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Varnika Jewellers Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) * *ad-hoc limit of 9 Million Varnika Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 408 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vasavi Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vasavi Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Vasavi Plast Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Vasavi Plast Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Vijmohan Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac Vijmohan Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Zydus Healthcare CC * CRISIL AA+ 700 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Zydus Technologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+(SO) 2.15 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 