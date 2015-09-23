Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alin Cashews Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Alin Cashews Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Purchase Averina International Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 26 Reaffirmed ABC Cotspin Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 590 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 ABC Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL D 1860 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3 Belco Pharma BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Belco Pharma Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed DETAILS Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 54 Reaffirmed Exchange DETAILS Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed DETAILS Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 26 Reaffirmed Force Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Force Motors Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 7200 Reaffirmed Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 5.7 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4 Khudiram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned M. Ilaiah and Company BG CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed M/s. Sri Sai Contruction BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed MECh Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Punya Coal Roadlines BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Punya Coal Roadlines LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Shiraj International LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 420# Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 309.7# Loan Fac Star Impex Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Star Impex LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Super Hi-Tech Engineers and Contractors BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 50.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Supreme-Treves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Supreme-Treves Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed Supreme-Treves Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 25.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V.K. Gupta and Associates BG CRISIL A4 145 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ethos Ltd FD FA- 128.7 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Cotspin Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Alin Cashews CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Asian Beverage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 1 Assigned Asian Beverage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Asian Beverage Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 169 Assigned Averina International Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Averina International Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 38.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Averina International Resorts Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 95 Reaffirmed Belco Pharma CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Belco Pharma Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhandari Knit Exports CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Blue Diamond Leders Export Packing CRISIL BB- 72.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Blue Diamond Leders Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 45.4 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL B+ Blue Diamond Leders LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bogeashavara Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 195 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bogeashavara Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 36 Downgraded from CRISIL B Choosy Fashions CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed *Packing Credit Sub Limit of Rs.35 Million Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Force Motors Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1300 Reaffirmed Freightcan Global Logistics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1450 Assigned Harsha Liners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Harsha Liners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 39.6 Reaffirmed Harsha Liners Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20.4 Assigned Hindok Exports Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Hindok Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindok Exports Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed HST Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed HST Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Ltd Credit CRISIL B Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 94.3 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B Khudiram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B 9.7 Assigned Khudiram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 49 Assigned Khudiram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 36.9 Assigned Kunal Enterprises (Hyderabad) CC CRISIL BB- 57.6 Reaffirmed Kunal Enterprises (Hyderabad) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kunal Enterprises (Hyderabad) WC TL CRISIL BB- 25.7 Reaffirmed L.G. Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed L.G. Agro Industries TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Credit* *Interchangeable with Gold Loan to the extent of Rs. 75.0 Million M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Packing Credit M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 500 Assigned Loan Fac M. Ilaiah and Company LT Loan CRISIL B- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL C M. Ilaiah and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C M. Ilaiah and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL C M/s. Sri Sai Contruction Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac Mahadev Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahadev Profiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 54 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahadev Profiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ MECh Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ MECh Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ MECh Engineers Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ MECh Engineers TL CRISIL BB- 15.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nav Jyoti Agro Foods Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 750 Reaffirmed Paramount Blankets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 5 Assigned Loan Fac Paramount Blankets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 97.5 Assigned Paramount Blankets Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 1.1 Assigned Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 702.3 Assigned Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Loan Fac Patel Trading Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Punya Coal Roadlines CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Punya Coal Roadlines Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Loan Fac Ramesh Builders (India) CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Ramesh Builders (India) WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Reliance Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiraj International CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 320# *Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.80 millon Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150# Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50# Credit Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 670.3# Sony India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA 9700 Reaffirmed Sri Kailasanadha Cotton Syndicate Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Kailasanadha Cotton Syndicate Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Krishna Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Agro Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20.4 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Impex CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Sunton Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Sunton Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunton Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60.4 Reaffirmed Super Hi-Tech Engineers and Contractors CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 330 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 165.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 435.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Supreme-Treves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Supreme-Treves Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 579.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Supreme-Treves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 758.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Programme Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 97910 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed The Metal Powder Company Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed The Metal Powder Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V.K. Gupta and Associates CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed V.K. Gupta and Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinayak Marine Services Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.