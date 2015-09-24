Sep 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Forward Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed BTC Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned E-Durables LOC CRISIL A3+ 137 Reaffirmed E-Durables Sales Bill CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Discounting ETA General Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed ETA General Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed E-Vision LOC CRISIL A3+ 215 Reaffirmed Gautam Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 23 Reaffirmed Gautam Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Info Services LOC & BG * CRISIL A1+ 17.115 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term bank facility to the extent of Rs.4.0 billion. Inox Wind Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 4850 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A1+ 11350 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with buyers credit to the extent of Rs.2,600 million, and buyers credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.2,500 million. Inox Wind Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Marymatha Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 730 Reaffirmed Mehar Power India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 100 Assigned Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC $ CRISIL A2 400 Assigned $ Exchangeable with Buyers Credit Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 100 Assigned PTC India Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 8.385 Reaffirmed PTC India Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3 Reaffirmed Rialto Exim Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 240 Downgraded Credit# from CRISIL A4+ #Includes sublimit of Rs.240 Million of bullion loan scheme and bank guarantee/Standby Letter of Credit. Romesh Power Products Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Samay Alloys India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Sattva CFS and Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Suspended Sattva Conware Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shri Siddhivinayaga Tex India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Shri Siddhivinayaga Tex India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A3+ 125 Assigned Spectra Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4 66 Reaffirmed Sri Vignesh Yarns Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Traco Cable Company Ltd BG CRISIL A4 68 Reaffirmed Traco Cable Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 226.5 Reaffirmed Wysetek Systems Technologists Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanjaneya Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 300 Suspended Loan Fac Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21 Suspended Loan Fac Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 49 Suspended Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 17.1 Assigned Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.9 Assigned Loan Fac Anubhav Trading Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Anubhav Trading Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Balanagu Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 42.6 Assigned Balanagu Industries Open CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 340 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 210 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- BTC Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 185 Assigned BTC Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 190 Assigned BTC Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Charisma Goldwheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Chennai Micro Print Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 115 Suspended Chennai Micro Print Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 5.7 Suspended Chennai Micro Print Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 79.3 Suspended Loan Fac DS Max Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1000 Suspended E-Durables CC CRISIL BBB 230 Reaffirmed E-Durables TL CRISIL BBB 104 Reaffirmed ETA General Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 235 Reaffirmed E-Vision Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed E-Vision CC CRISIL BBB 167 Reaffirmed E-Vision TL CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed E-Vision Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 108 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gautam Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gautam Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Hiren Wahen Buildtech Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB-(SO) 300 Assigned Infinium Pharmachem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Infinium Pharmachem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Info Services CC CRISIL BB- 62 Suspended Inox Wind Ltd CC * CRISIL AA- 6100 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.2,150 million, buyers credit to the extent of Rs.1,000 million, letter of credit & buyers credit to the extent of Rs.1,400 million, and letter of credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.300 million. Inox Wind Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 2150 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 750 Reaffirmed JKR Sona Mandi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Assigned Larsen and Toubro Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed Lord Krishna Rice Mills - Gangoh CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Lord Krishna Rice Mills - Gangoh Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 242.5 Reaffirmed Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 246.5 Assigned Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Credit Mallemaala Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mallemaala Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Mallemaala Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 250 Assigned Marymatha Construction Company CC CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed Marymatha Construction Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Marymatha Construction Company Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Ninaniya Estates Ltd TL CRISIL B- 325 Upgraded from CRISIL D P.S.K. Textiles India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ P.S.K. Textiles India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ P.S.K. Textiles India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 80.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned Credit * * Exchangeable with Cash Credit and Packing Credit Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 40 Assigned Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned Limits Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL BBB+ 350 Assigned Foreign Currency # # Exchangeable with Cash Credit and Packing Credit R V Steel CC CRISIL BB- 200 # R V Steel Inland/Import LOC CRISIL BB- 150 # Rialto Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Rialto Exim Pvt Ltd Gold Loan* CRISIL B- 420 Downgraded from CRISIL BB *Includes sublimit of Rs.200 Million of packing credit/Export Bill purchase/Export Bill Discounting; fully changeable to CC. Rialto Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 90 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Romesh Power Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Romesh Power Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended S.S. Spinning Mills CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned S.S. Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Saakaar Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Assigned Saakaar Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Samarth Fablon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Samay Alloys India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Samay Alloys India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 17.3 Reaffirmed Sattva CFS and Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Suspended Sattva CFS and Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 74 Suspended Sattva Conware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended Sattva Conware Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 140 Suspended Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 13 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 123.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Siddhivinayaga Tex India Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Shri Siddhivinayaga Tex India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 155 Assigned Shri Siddhivinayaga Tex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Assigned Shyam Indofab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned Siti Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Siti Energy Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 591.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Spectra Chemicals CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Sri Vignesh Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 8.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Vignesh Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 6.5 Assigned Sri Vignesh Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 175 Assigned Suvarna Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Suvarna Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 260 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd Key Loan CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 150.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 244 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 10.05 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 41.5 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 8.45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TMI Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 105 Assigned Traco Cable Company Ltd CC CRISIL B 100.5 Reaffirmed Traco Cable Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vaels Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vikram Tea Processor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Vikram Tea Processor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 34.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vikram Tea Processor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 25.7 Reaffirmed Vikram Tea Processor Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Wysetek Systems Technologists Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended Wysetek Systems Technologists Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)