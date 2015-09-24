Sep 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 23, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Forward
Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed
BTC Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
E-Durables LOC CRISIL A3+ 137 Reaffirmed
E-Durables Sales Bill CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
Discounting
ETA General Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed
ETA General Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed
E-Vision LOC CRISIL A3+ 215 Reaffirmed
Gautam Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 23 Reaffirmed
Gautam Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Info Services LOC & BG * CRISIL A1+ 17.115 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with short-term bank facility to the extent of Rs.4.0 billion.
Inox Wind Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 4850 Reaffirmed
Inox Wind Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A1+ 11350 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with buyers credit to the extent of Rs.2,600 million, and buyers credit and
bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.2,500 million.
Inox Wind Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Marymatha Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 730 Reaffirmed
Mehar Power India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 100 Assigned
Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC $ CRISIL A2 400 Assigned
$ Exchangeable with Buyers Credit
Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 100 Assigned
PTC India Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 8.385 Reaffirmed
PTC India Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3 Reaffirmed
Rialto Exim Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 240 Downgraded
Credit# from CRISIL
A4+
#Includes sublimit of Rs.240 Million of bullion loan scheme and bank guarantee/Standby Letter of
Credit.
Romesh Power Products Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 70 Suspended
Samay Alloys India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Sattva CFS and Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Suspended
Sattva Conware Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended
Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Shri Siddhivinayaga Tex India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned
Shri Siddhivinayaga Tex India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A3+ 125 Assigned
Spectra Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4 66 Reaffirmed
Sri Vignesh Yarns Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned
Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Traco Cable Company Ltd BG CRISIL A4 68 Reaffirmed
Traco Cable Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 226.5 Reaffirmed
Wysetek Systems Technologists Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aanjaneya Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 300 Suspended
Loan Fac
Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21 Suspended
Loan Fac
Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 49 Suspended
Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 17.1 Assigned
Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Anubhav Trading Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Anubhav Trading Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Balanagu Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 42.6 Assigned
Balanagu Industries Open CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BB-
Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 340 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BB-
Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 210 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL
BB-
BTC Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 185 Assigned
BTC Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 190 Assigned
BTC Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Charisma Goldwheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Chennai Micro Print Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 115 Suspended
Chennai Micro Print Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 5.7 Suspended
Chennai Micro Print Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 79.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
DS Max Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1000 Suspended
E-Durables CC CRISIL BBB 230 Reaffirmed
E-Durables TL CRISIL BBB 104 Reaffirmed
ETA General Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 235 Reaffirmed
E-Vision Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed
E-Vision CC CRISIL BBB 167 Reaffirmed
E-Vision TL CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
E-Vision Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 108 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gautam Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Gautam Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Hiren Wahen Buildtech Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB-(SO) 300 Assigned
Infinium Pharmachem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Infinium Pharmachem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned
Info Services CC CRISIL BB- 62 Suspended
Inox Wind Ltd CC * CRISIL AA- 6100 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.2,150 million, buyers credit to the
extent of Rs.1,000 million, letter of credit & buyers credit to the extent of Rs.1,400 million,
and letter of credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.300 million.
Inox Wind Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 2150 Reaffirmed
Inox Wind Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed
Inox Wind Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 750 Reaffirmed
JKR Sona Mandi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Assigned
Larsen and Toubro Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed
Lord Krishna Rice Mills - Gangoh CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Lord Krishna Rice Mills - Gangoh Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 242.5 Reaffirmed
Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 246.5 Assigned
Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned
Credit
Mallemaala Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mallemaala Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned
Mallemaala Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 250 Assigned
Marymatha Construction Company CC CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed
Marymatha Construction Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Marymatha Construction Company Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned
Ninaniya Estates Ltd TL CRISIL B- 325 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
P.S.K. Textiles India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
P.S.K. Textiles India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
P.S.K. Textiles India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 80.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned
Credit *
* Exchangeable with Cash Credit and Packing Credit
Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 40 Assigned
Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned
Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned
Limits
Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL BBB+ 350 Assigned
Foreign Currency #
# Exchangeable with Cash Credit and Packing Credit
R V Steel CC CRISIL BB- 200 #
R V Steel Inland/Import LOC CRISIL BB- 150 #
Rialto Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Rialto Exim Pvt Ltd Gold Loan* CRISIL B- 420 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
*Includes sublimit of Rs.200 Million of packing credit/Export Bill purchase/Export Bill
Discounting; fully changeable to CC.
Rialto Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 90 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Romesh Power Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Romesh Power Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
S.S. Spinning Mills CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned
S.S. Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned
Saakaar Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Saakaar Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Samarth Fablon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Samay Alloys India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
Samay Alloys India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 17.3 Reaffirmed
Sattva CFS and Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Suspended
Sattva CFS and Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 74 Suspended
Sattva Conware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended
Sattva Conware Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 140 Suspended
Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 13 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shamshree Lifesciences Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 123.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shri Siddhivinayaga Tex India Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB 200 Assigned
Shri Siddhivinayaga Tex India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 155 Assigned
Shri Siddhivinayaga Tex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Assigned
Shyam Indofab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned
Siti Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB
Siti Energy Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 591.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Spectra Chemicals CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Sri Vignesh Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 8.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Vignesh Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 6.5 Assigned
Sri Vignesh Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 175 Assigned
Suvarna Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed
Suvarna Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 260 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd Key Loan CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 150.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 244 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 10.05 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 41.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 8.45 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
TMI Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 105 Assigned
Traco Cable Company Ltd CC CRISIL B 100.5 Reaffirmed
Traco Cable Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vaels Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Vikram Tea Processor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Vikram Tea Processor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 34.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vikram Tea Processor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 25.7 Reaffirmed
Vikram Tea Processor Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Wysetek Systems Technologists Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended
Wysetek Systems Technologists Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)