Mar 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Noor Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Credit Asian Tire Factory Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Asian Tire Factory Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Capital Electech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 290 Assigned Drishti Apparels Export Packing CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Ess Emm Enterprises Channel Financing CRISIL A4 185 Reaffirmed Euroshine Jewellery Works Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 60 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Euroshine Jewellery Works Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 40 Notice of Withdrawal Highway Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Hindustan Composites Ltd BG# CRISIL A2 40 Notice of Withdrawal #Interchangeable with letter of credit Hindustan Composites Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A2 120 Notice of Withdrawal $Interchangeable with buyer's credit and bank guarantee Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Jai Durga Iron Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Mangal Textile Mills India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 M. Nagi Reddy and Company BG CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Mineral Oil Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 19.5 Reaffirmed Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 387 Reaffirmed Naser Tanning Company BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Naser Tanning Company Packing Credit CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed NRU Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 8.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Noor Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Notice of Withdrawal Odyssey Advanced Telematics Systems BG CRISIL A4 19 Reaffirmed Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Pataka Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 60 billion Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A1 88.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Salzer Electronics Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A1 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Salzer Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 160 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Tulsa Gas Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Tulsa Gas Technologies India Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Veejay Terry Products Ltd EPCG Guarantee (ST)CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Veejay Terry Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aatash Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 87.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Aatash Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 192.1 Assigned Asian Thai Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac Asian Tire Factory Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Au Financier's (India) Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL A+ (SO) Upgraded from CRISIL A (SO) Au Financier's (India) Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB+ Upgraded from (SO) CRISIL BBB (SO) Best Foods Ltd CC CRISIL D 15000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Best Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1145.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Best Foods Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 209.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3+ Best Foods Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 1000 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB Best Foods Ltd TL CRISIL D 632.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Capital Electech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Capital Electech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 310 Assigned Capital Electech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Career Coaching (Alld) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Assigned DLF Emporio Ltd NCD CRISIL AA (SO) 5250 Reaffirmed DLF Promenade Ltd NCD CRISIL AA (SO) 3750 Reaffirmed Ebony Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Ebony Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Ebony Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ess Emm Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Euroshine Jewellery Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G. M. Kenjale Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B G. M. Kenjale Developers TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Great Eastern Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Great Eastern Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Highway Industries Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A+ 153.7 Reaffirmed Highway Industries Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 817.5 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.39.1 million Highway Industries Ltd CC#$ CRISIL A+ 70 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable among Letter of Credit/buyer's credit/bank guarantee facilities Highway Industries Ltd CC#@ CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed @fully interchangeable with Letter of credit and bank guarantee Highway Industries Ltd TL^ CRISIL A+ 1216.3 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable among capex letter of credit (LC)/buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.150 million Hindustan Composites Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with FCNR (B) to the extent of Rs.50 million, packing credit to the extent of Rs.10 million, bill discounting to the extent of Rs.5 million, and DAUE to the extent of Rs.5 million Hindustan Composites Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 9 Withdrawal Loan Fac Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Durga Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jai Durga Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Jai Durga Iron Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 12 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Likith Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Likith Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned M. G. T. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 155 Reaffirmed M. G. T. Motors Pvt Ltd Corporate Mortgage CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan M. Nagi Reddy and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ M. Nagi Reddy and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ M. Nagi Reddy and Company Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Mangal Textile Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 81.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mangal Textile Mills India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 333.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mineral Oil Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3 Assigned Loan Fac Mineral Oil Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned MIR Builders and Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Loan Fac Mir Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 772 Reaffirmed Naser Tanning Company Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 81.8 Reaffirmed Discounting Noor Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 55 Notice of Withdrawal NRU Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 48.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- NRU Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 36.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B- NRU Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.9 Assigned Loan Fac Odyssey Advanced Telematics Systems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Loan Fac Odyssey Advanced Telematics Systems CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac OPS Jewells Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ OPS Jewells Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Pataka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 39.4 Assigned Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.6 Assigned Loan Fac Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 365000 Reaffirmed Programme Reduced from Rs.455.0 billion Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 506000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd NCDs Programme CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 1980000 Reaffirmed Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Tax-Free Bond CRISIL AAA 2250 Reaffirmed Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd TB Programme CRISIL AAA 275000 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL A- 732.5 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 514.9 Reaffirmed Sleek Knitwears Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 335 Reaffirmed Sleek Knitwears TL CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Tarunikaa Jewels Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 85 Assigned Tarunikaa Jewels Proposed TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 6 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 20 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* * Interchangeable with short-term facilities Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 20000 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Teracom Ltd BG CRISIL D 2615.6 Suspended Teracom Ltd CC CRISIL D 1406.3 Suspended Teracom Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2778.1 Suspended Teracom Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Suspended Tulsa Gas Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Tulsa Gas Technologies India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Udaya Hardwares - Kanyakumari CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Udaya Hardwares - Kanyakumari TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2650 Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 3000 Withdrawal Veejay Terry Products Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Veejay Terry Products Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 